Photo by HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we will be looking at an oil tanker company, DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT). More specifically I will try to explain why I believe that the share price represents a nice investment opportunity at the moment. I'll try to do that by reviewing the company's Q1 earnings and place them in the wider picture of the global oil market and its associated risks.

Q1 Earnings Review

As it was expected, for the first quarter of 2021, the company reported shipping revenues of $87 million, while the respective figure for Q1 2020 was $211.9 million. The unprecedented decrease in global oil demand took its toll on shipping rates. This is also verified by the more than fourfold rise in the scheduled off-hire days, which reached 232 in Q1 2021. In addition, as we can see in the graph presented below, average shipping rates decreased from $83k per day in Q2 2020 to $31k per day in Q1 2021. However, despite all that, and while diluted earnings per share were decreased by a staggering 84%, compared to Q1 2020, the company still managed to walk away with a profit and still distribute a dividend to its shareholders.

Source: DHT Holdings Q1 2021 earnings report, created by the author

The million dollar question, however is this: Can the company continue to generate a profit with such a low price? Well, here's what we know. In the company's May 2021 investor presentation, it was mentioned that until the time of publication, 75% of the available days had been booked at a rate of $21.3k per day, excluding any potential profit splits into four time charters.

Source: DHT Holdings Investor Presentation

As we can see in the graph presented above, the company's breakeven point for Q2 2021 is at 15.9k per day, which provides it with a 5.4k per day cushion to work with. So, in other words, the company will generate enough cash to covers its operating expenses and capital expenses, repay debt, get paid, and still make a profit in a low shipping rate environment. But will shipping rates remain at such low levels forever?

Source: Hellenic Shipping News

Well, although the world economy has started its transition to greener energy, oil demand is anticipated to recover significantly during the second half of 2021. As shown in the following graph, global oil demand is expected to reach 2019 levels by 2022, according to estimates. Additionally, we do know that after major busts in oil's economic cycle, freight rates tend to show a linear correlation with oil prices. That is reflected in the time charter rates per day, as for a single year, the current rate is $25k per day, on a pro rata basis. These rates, although flat since May, increased since earlier this year.

Source: DHT Holdings 2020 annual report, Statista, created by the author

Finally, the company's spot exposure will move from 38% right now, to 77% in Q4 2021. This means, that the company should make $10.2k per day on its spot ships to breakeven. This fact couples well with the anticipated recovery of the oil demand in H2 2021. According to some estimates, VLCC spot prices could reach $25k per day in Q3 2021. This figure is more than double the required breakeven spot rate.

Risks

1. Middle East tensions

A few weeks ago the world was watching Hamas, a Palestinian radical organization, firing rockets in Tel Aviv, while Iron Dome missile defence system was coming to the rescue most of the times. It is no secret that when we are speaking about Hamas, we're essentially speaking about Iran. Given that Trump's administration followed a "reduced interference" approach in international matters, giving rise to several regional players, U.S. foreign policy is now determined to cover that lost space. Having lost virtually all influence in the region, their comeback needs to make some noise. However, in Iran, the U.S. approach will be a more diplomatic one. Iran is one of the strongest countries in the area, they most likely have WMDs and their influence on radical Islamist groups is undeniable. After Donald Trump's arsonistic policies, which moved Iran towards a more "rogue" state, the last thing Biden administration would want, would be an uncontrolled escalation in the area. It is generally acceptable, that the success of negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program could ease oil sanctions, with everything that this means for the oil industry. According to some sources, U.S. and Iran are close to an agreement.

2. Rising inflation

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Although this approach has helped the world economy find its way out of the COVID19 induced recession, it came at a price. A few weeks ago, some voices started to express opinions of a significant inflationary wave being at the doorstep of the world's economy. While inflation may be beneficial for oil prices, it is rather the intentions of the Fed that will make the most impact, along with the other major financial players worldwide. If the fiscal stimulus is smoothened gradually in order to harness the inflationary pressures, oil prices may have a hard time rising, though I do believe that such actions will take place when the pandemic is well over.

3. Environmental policies

According to estimates, oil demand is anticipated to hit its peak in 2026. However, green energy transition policies and zero emission goals may limit this potential. According to the International Energy Agency, a combination of the adoption of greener technologies and a shift in consumer behaviour, could limit future oil demand to under 100 million barrels per day. Though this is a "difficult" scenario for oil shippers, it does provide us with a downside risk limit. With current oil demand being at 96,5 million barrels per day, any confirmation of this scenario would mean bad news for the tanker industry.

Source: IEA Oil 2021 report

Strong performance compared to peers

One of the reasons why I like DHT Holdings, despite the rough oil market, is their management team. Their decisions are reflected in the total return of the company, while from an EV/EBITDΑ standpoint, the company is the most decently valued. More specifically, as it is shown in the graph presented below, the company has consistently outperformed its peers, on a total return basis. In addition, DHT has an EV/EBITDA ratio just shy of 9%, while all its peers have double-digit figures.

Data by YCharts

The company also shows by far the best current ratio among its peers, reaching 2.86, meaning that its leverage won't cause any liquidity problems, at least in the near term. From a P/BV perspective, DHT is the most undervalued of all, with a P/BV figure of 6.5, while many of its peers have double-digit figures. Finally, another credit to the management team would be the exceptional ROE figure of 19.8%, again being the first among its peers, with Frontline (FRO) having a ROE of 17% and the rest of its peers having single-digit or negative ROE figures.

Wrapping it all up

It is true that the world economy is transitioning to a more environmentally friendly energy profile. This is, of course, bad news for the oil industry. However, given that the oil industry has until 2035 before its final demise begins, investors may benefit from selectively investing in quality tanker companies with a proven track record. It is definitely not a "close your eyes and pick a share" market, though I believe that an investment in DHT right now could provide significant returns in the near future, both in the form of capital appreciation and income. The company has enough cash and borrowing ability and management has done a great job so far. I expect this to be reflected in the share price during the late second half of 2021.