Investment Thesis

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is a tanker company that manages a fleet of 27 VLCCs. Management at DHT has in my view navigated the last couple of years tanker market extremely well, better than most peers. The company locked a significant portion of the fleet on longer time-charters around peak rates in 2020. This has lead the company to perform in-line with peers during the peak period, but has not been given back earnings during the more recently weaker period, unlike many peers.

Despite better earnings over the last couple of years, and better charter coverage at least a couple of more quarters, the stock has actually lagged many peers lately. I consequently think DHT remains a very attractive investment at this level.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

I will rely on a few peers to highlight why I especially like DHT. The fleets of the peers will naturally differ some, but they should still be somewhat relevant for a comparison. I will focus on four companies: DHT (DHT), Euronav (EURN), Teekay Tankers (TNK), and Scorpio Tankers (STNG). I will refer to the tickers for efficiency throughout the article.

Liquidity & Leverage

Most shipping companies rely on a significant amount of leverage, where tankers are used as security to get the interest rate down. While shipping rates vary drastically over the years and the seasons, the added leverage naturally increases the volatility in the sector.

We can see that DHT, Euronav, Teekay Tankers have by shipping standards a relatively low debt to equity ratio whereas Scorpio Tankers has significantly more leverage. This is partly because of a much younger fleet, which STNG thinks is a strategic advantage.

DHT especially but also EURN has plenty of surplus liquidity, but the current ratios for TNK and STNG are more concerning. A current ratio below 1 could indicate a liquidity problem, a little bit depending on available credit and future prospects.

Figure 2 - Source: Q1-21 Financials

The liquidity situation is not a near-term cause for concern for TNK as the company has an undrawn credit facility of $284.1M. STNG on the other hand is closer to the maximum level of debt based on communication on the Q1-21 conference call, which can cause issues if we see further weakness in the tanker market.

Figure 3 - Source: TNK Q1 Earnings Report

2019-2021 Earnings

Most shipping companies have had several very good quarters from the end of 2019 to mid/late 2020. Since then, the spot market has been very weak for all oil and product tankers. This is because of less demand due to covid-19 restrictions together with the inventory drawdown which has increased the number of tankers competing for the already restricted oil supply.

Figure 4 - Source: Euronav Corporate Presentation

Inventories have to a large degree been drawn down and most are expecting a healthy recovery. When exactly is however debatable? It is also important to keep in mind that stock prices will often lead a recovery in tanker rates and earnings.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin & Seeking Alpha Estimates

The above chart uses historical EPS data from Koyin and estimates from Seeking Alpha, where the latest share prices are used to calculate the earnings yield for each company. The below chart uses the same data for the last six quarters. We can see that STNG has underperformed historically, but most of the other companies have had relatively similar returns during 2019 and 2020.

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Reports & Koyfin

However, what really sets DHT apart here is that the company has not been giving back any of the earnings in the last three weaker quarters, unlike the other companies. So, not only has DHT been among the best performers during the good quarters, but it has also outperformed the peers in the bad times more recently. The same applies for the full year 2021 estimates even though the estimates are not very reliable several quarters out due to the cyclical nature of the industry.

The outperformance primarily comes from the significant amount of time charter coverage that the company has had historically and continues to have, even though the charter coverage is declining significantly in Q4-21. The increasing spot market exposure has the potential to line up very well with a possible recovery later this year.

Figure 7 - Source: DHT Q1-21 Presentation

Tanker Recovery & Risks

Management at some companies has been more bullish about a recovery whereas others have been more cautious. The recovery in tanker values, less floating storage, higher steel prices, and increasing vaccinations rates are all positive signs.

Figure 8 - Source: Euronav Corporate Presentation

One approach is to go for the most leveraged tanker company with less liquidity. If your timing is good, that strategy will likely have the best return. However, what happens if for some reason the recovery is delayed another year and we are looking at depressed rates for some time?

DHT would in this scenario do fine in Q2 and Q3 with probably minor losses, but not negative cash flows since depreciation is a rather large part of total expenses. In Q4 and Q1, we would see negative cash flows and a drawdown of the liquidity which the company has plenty of.

Other companies without charter coverage would likely be pretty low on the liquidity buffer by the end of 2021. They would try to increase the leverage, if possible. They would otherwise need to sell part of the fleet or raise equity capital, which is not a pleasant experience after an 18 month bear market which it would be by that time.

My base case is for a recovery in the tanker market during 2021, but DHT feels like a much safer way to play that given that the stock is far from trading with a premium today.

Conclusion

My investment philosophy aligns very well with management at DHT, which is relatively conservative. DHT also pays a dividend of about 60% of earnings and while the dividend will differ in size dependent on earnings, the company has now paid a dividend for 45 consecutive quarters.

I do not like other companies that have recently purchased new builds. I happily leave it to others to invest in companies that want to take a leadership role in new tankers and speculate on new fuel types.

Regardless of the qualitative factors, I think DHT is most attractive at this level from a risk-reward perspective.