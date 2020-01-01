Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Amyris (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMRS), a biotech operating in the clean beauty market recently acquired artificial intelligence company Beauty Labs, a company offering connected consumer experiences to the wellness community.

Data by YCharts

The synthetic biotechnology play already exhibits double-digit growth with its brands, namely Biossance, Pipette, Rose, JVN, Terasana, and Costa Brazil. Thus, through Beauty Labs' cutting-edge AI technology, it aims to deliver connected, personalized, and compelling consumer experiences to its customers.

This deal should also allow Amyris to increase its revenues from eCommerce, and thus maintain the 2020 record sales momentum.

However, in addition to growth, it is important to take a look at margins, and in view of some past debt and cash concerns, it becomes evident to carefully analyze the finances.

The revenues

After record sales of $173 million for 2020, or an increase of 13% year-on-year, expectation is for 2021 to be another record year with total revenues of around $400 million.

With the recent publications of the financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, this target looks to be achieved given the record product revenue of $28.4 million or a 47% from the previous year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Second, the company is also a producer of materials, which it sells to big names like L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY), Natura, Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL), Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF), etc. Amyris is a supplier of clean, bio-manufactured material from fermentation, which is used as natural ingredients in beauty and wellness products.

First quarter results also show corporate evolution, mainly from a supplier of ingredients which made up 52% of revenues in 2020, to being a more vertically integrated one, whereby it manufactures more its own products. Now, the fact that the Consumers segment has increased sales by 73% while incrementing SG&A (which includes marketing expenses) by only 4.97% points to the fact that the company's products are in high demand.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, some will have noticed the one-off sales figure of $143.6 million comprising Vitamins as part of the DSM strategic second ingredient transaction, which has inflated the reported total by 507% to $177 million. Excluding for this exceptional item, the company would have still boosted double-digit growth.

Now two such strategic transactions were closed with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd, a leading supplier of vitamins, carotenoids, and other fine chemicals to the feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amyris is licensing to DSM rights to assume the supply of Farnesene (a renewable molecular hydrocarbon building block) to Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDBF) (OTCPK:GVDNY), a Swiss multinational manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and active cosmetic ingredients for the production and sale of a single specialty ingredient.

The first transaction was done in December 2020 and valued at $50 million, with $30 million payable by the end of last year and $10 million in the first quarter of 2021, and the remainder in milestone payments thereafter. The management also announced signing of a third strategic ingredients transaction with Ingredion for an estimated value of $100 million after the closing of Q1.

Thus, the company seems to have enough firepower to maintain the positive momentum in the second quarter 2020, unless there is more competition.

The competition

First are a number of companies doing or diversifying into bio-manufacturing with some of them at development phase and others having developed one or two products and trying hard to sell those. Amyris, on the other hand, has the benefit of a portfolio of scale and commercialized products, as evidenced by growing consumer brands. From an actively developed pipeline numbering 18 at the beginning of 2021, it is already running about 24 and scaling up.

Looking ahead, it plans to launch five new brands and has already begun to scale production and distribution to meet that growth target.

Second, there are the established cosmetic and beauty health product plays diversifying into “Naturals” as part of a new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) approach for sourcing ingredients, and making a positive impact on the planet. In this case, Amyris's ingredients pipeline delivers unique natural and sustainably sourced molecules that disrupt markets and enable the agenda of some industry leaders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the EBIT margins are still on the low side. Still, these have improved as product margins have been enhanced to 91% from 63% in Q1-2020. They should improve further as the company also aims to capture additional efficiencies through scaling up as well as leveraging on economies of scale for sourcing raw materials.

These should also keep costs down and result in enhancing competitiveness. The executives expect to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA for the year 2021.

Another of the company's strong points is quick adaptability to meet immediate needs like development of hand sanitizers and even ingredients to be used for production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In this case, following tests carried out in March in partnership with the Institute for Research on Infectious Diseases (IDRI), Amyris' squalene obtained from fermentation of sugar cane juice is the subject of research for use as an adjuvant for a COVID-19 vaccines.

The company’s squalene is deemed more sustainable compared to shark-derived squalene and according to the clinicalsarena.com, IDRI’s vaccine platform showed a significant level of antibody production against the coronavirus using a self-adjuvanting RNA vaccine and should progress to Phase I clinical trials with some external collaborations.

Being realistic while IDRI's vaccine is credited with several attributes like variant-fighting capability, there is no time-frame set for manufacturing and there are already several COVID vaccines in the market.

Also, the biggest risk for the company which is currently building an in-patient area is a COVID outbreak impacting works in progress. For this purpose, operations are being managed under the strictest protocols in order not to impact capacity.

Valuations and key takeaways

The biotech is surfing on the wave of synthetic biology to produce alternatives and sustainable products, helped by the growing consumer pool towards clean and sustainably-produced ingredients.

After last year's pandemic-induced lows which also impacted Amyris, consumers have continuously adjusted to new routines when it comes to their beauty, health, and wellness routines as social distancing habits cropped in and face masks became key fashion accessories.

Helped by vaccination, we are now in a consumer super-cycle for beauty and luxury and the company has regained its footing after pandemic-induced disruptions. Currently, at cruising speed, Amyris is taking advantage of pockets of opportunity in bio-manufacturing where it competes with suppliers of traditional chemistry.

Looking across the industry, the company is playing a key role in this transition to clean chemistry. As peers still have promising technology at the lab stage, it has advanced considerably not only in commercializing products but also to manufacture at industrial scale.

I earmarked four areas of targeted growth.

Source: Compiled by author from earnings transcripts.

However, on a cautionary note, current dynamics in the agricultural sector, where sugar prices, while not anywhere near historic highs, are still trending higher. Currently, the natural hedge of currency and commodities are offsetting each other in Brazil, from where the company sources its raw materials and has a locked pricing structure. However, on the longer term, supply-demand imbalance could send the price even higher and result in some margin compression.

Still, this should not impact current growth targets.

As for valuations, as with many high-growth companies, metrics are already high for Amyris. As per my calculations, the forward EV/Sales multiples of 11.81x consider a potential sales figure of around $400 million. Now, the guidance for 2021 is for consumer, ingredients, collaboration, and grants revenues to be in the $250 million range, and the total comes to around $400 million when adding income from completed strategic transactions.

This ambitious $400 million target could be achieved as Amyris adds digital innovation through AI to its catalog of experiences in the clean beauty market. Furthermore, the strategy to sell online should help global sales, as just for Biossance, eCommerce volume tripled in Q1-2021 compared to last year and now represents over 70% of current orders. The company also has the capacity to carry out further contract manufacturing.

Now, given that the share price is more than 30% off its March highs, it could easily climb to the $17-18 levels on news-led momentum.

Furthermore, given that we are still three quarters away from FY-2021, other more cautious investors may find it preferable to see if the management can execute. Here, one noteworthy point is that the five new brands will come into selling starting at the end of the second quarter, thereby not incrementing H1-2021 sales.

Coming back to past debt and cash concerns, the company continues work on the balance sheet and expects debt to be below $100 million by year-end from $209 million in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, overall cash position at the end of Q1-2021 was more than $100 million up both sequentially and compared to Q1-2020. This has been augmented to around $235 million through an equity raise of $131 million since the closing of Q1. Therefore, the money is there to drive production and sales.