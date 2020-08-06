Photo by luismmolina/iStock via Getty Images

Today we take an in-depth look at a small developmental firm whose shares have rocketed up so far in 2021. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is a Beverley Hills-based biotech concern focused on the development of immuno-therapeutic products with an initial focus on oncology. The company has one asset undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1/2 trial and several in the preclinic. With a corporate history dating back to 1965 as Diagnostic Data Inc., the current organization was formed in a three-way merger in 1994 and a concurrent name change to Oxis International. After pursuing many a raison d’etre and wallowing on the OTC Bulletin Board and Pink Sheets for decades, Oxis shifted its focus to immuno-oncology indications in 2015. It merged with Georgetown Translation Pharmaceuticals in 2017, prompting the name change to GT Biopharma, but soon abandoned and/or disposed of Georgetown’s neuropathic pain and myasthenia gravis assets.

After listing on the OTC Venture Exchange, GT graduated to the NASDAQ on February 11, 2021, after executing an equity financing, debt conversion, and a 1-for-17 reverse split. Shares of GTBP have had a remarkable run over the past year (see chart above) and now trade near $16.50 a share and sport an approximate $350 million market capitalization.

No Successes to Date:

Prior to 2020, GT’s pivot to immuno-oncology had yielded little success. Its former lead candidate, GTB-1550, a bispecific antibody that targeted CD19+ and/or CD22+ hematological B cell malignancies, was discontinued in late 2020 following the completion of a Phase 1/2 trial for non-Hodgins lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company also struck out with OXS-4235 for the treatment of multiple myeloma as well as triple negative breast cancer candidate OXS-2175. And it appears the only asset GT received in the Georgetown merger was two initials. Owing to these failures, GT’s stock was trading under $0.10 a share in early 2020 (before taking effect for the recent reverse split).

Platform and Current Pipeline:

Management has now transitioned to GTB-3550, a tri-specific single-chain variable fragment (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies as well as a modified version of IL-15. It is the addition of IL-15 that essentially progresses it as a next-generation version of recently discontinued bispecific GTB-1550 – even though both therapies pursued different targets. GT created GTB-3550 from its Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) program, which is one of the two development platforms that are designed to harness and augment the cancer-killing abilities of a patient’s own natural killer (NK) cells through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity [ADCC] activation. NK cells are part of a person’s innate immunity, killing stressed cells that lack antibodies or major histocompatibility complex antigen presentation.

Source: Company Website

Unlike full-length antibodies, TriKEs and (the output of its other platform) TetraKEs are small single-chain fusion proteins that activate NK cells by binding to their CD16 receptors, producing a potentially more potent and lasting ADCC response. Once attached to the NK cell, GT’s compounds can direct it to a specific tumor based on the proteins expressed on the cancer cells; thus helping to prevent unwanted side effects from systemic administration. TriKEs and TetraKEs can be assembled to target tumor antigens on hematological malignancies, sarcomas, or solid tumors without patient-specific customization.

GTB-3550 is being evaluated in an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], and severe mastocytosis that enrolled its first patient in January 2020. CD33 is broadly expressed on AML blast cells and is considered myeloid-specific – although it can be found on some lymphoid cells – making it a solid therapeutic target, further validated by the approval of Pfizer’s (PFE) anti-CD33 Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for the AML indication in 2017. The trial is being conducted by the University of Minnesota and mildly encouraging updates have been provided since late September 2020, and most recently on March 29, 2021.

Collectively, a total of nine relapse/refractory patients have been treated to date, with the first four receiving a low dosage (5mcg/kg/day or 10mcg/kg/day) and patients 5-9 receiving a dosage from 25mcg/kg/day to 100mcg/kg/day. In the latter group, three of the five patients experienced reductions in bone marrow blasts of 33% (AML), 62% (MDS/myeloproliferative neoplasms), and 64% [MDS] at day 42. GTB-3550 increased both NK cell activation and proliferation in all patients and was well-tolerated with no hyper-activation of T cells or cytokine release syndrome observed. Although the top dosage planned (200mcg/kg/day) has not yet been tested (patients 11 and 12), these early returns augur well for a two-stage Phase 2 study, where 13 patients (including all from the maximum tolerated dose from Phase 1) will receive GTB-3550 at the determined dosage in Stage 1 with another 17 enrolled in Stage 2, contingent upon three or more responses observed in Stage 1. Phase 1 should complete soon.

This update and others prior have sent shares of GTBP surging. The day before its first data update on September 22, 2020, GT’s stock was trading at $2.79. It has more than quintupled since.

The excitement is partially owed to the relative lack of improvements in AML care, with chemotherapy and allogeneic stem cell transplantation the options for those healthy enough to endure the treatments. With a median diagnosis age of 68 and a ~50% relapse rate, it is easy to see why the five-year survival rate is 24%, underscoring the need for alternatives. The outcomes are no better for MDS, which afflicts between 50,000 and 170,000 Americans with a median diagnosis age of 76. The incident rates for both diseases are 4.3 per 100,000 (AML) and 4.1 per 100,000 [MDS], equating to ~13,000 to 15,000 new cases of each cancer annually, almost entirely afflicting the elderly.

GT also has developed a second-generation GTB-3550 in the preclinic (GTB-C3550), which substitutes out the anti-CD16 scFv arm in GTB-3550 with a single-domain anti-CD16 antibody to create a compound that is more stable, soluble, and effective – at least in the preclinic – than its predecessor. The current GTB-3550 trial will inform the development of GTB-C3550.

Additionally, TriKEs GTB-4550 for PD-L1-positive cancers and GTB-5550 for B7H3-positive cancers – both solid tumor assets – have advanced to pre-IND good manufacturing practices [GMP] manufacturing.

The company’s TetraKE platform is also producing agents to fight solid tumors, including GTB-1615, which is a single-chain fusion protein composed of CD16, IL-15, EpCAM, and CD133. EpCAM is prevalent on many solid epithelial tumor cells and CD133 is a marker for cancer stem cells. It is expected that GTB-1615 will enter the clinic by YE21.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Management leveraged its early GTB-3550 data and investor enthusiasm generated by them into a capital raise, recapitalization, and NASDAQ listing (subsequent to a one-for-seventeen reverse split) in February 2021. GT executed several transactions in the capital raise – the net effect of which (assuming no greenshoe exercise) converted its debt of $25 million into equity while raising net proceeds of $21.8 million at $5.50 per unit, consisting of one common share and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $5.50. These moves shored up its balance sheet, which now holds cash of just under $30 million as of the end of the first quarter, providing it a runway through 2022.

Roth Capital, who was the lead banker for the recent financing, initiated coverage of GT with a buy rating and a $25 price objective on March 17th, 2021. On April 13th, B Riley Financial assumed coverage with a Buy rating and $23 price target and then reissued that rating a bit over two weeks ago. On May 24th, H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $25 price target. This comprises all Wall Street opinions I can find on this name over the past year.

Verdict:

With only nine patients partially assessed, over 800 companies developing ~1,500 cancer immunotherapies from ~4,000 development projects encompassing ~535 targets, it is a safe bet that there are plenty of other AML agents on the horizon, although maybe none as novel as GTB-3550. Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Nkarta Therapeutics (NKTX) both have “off-the-shelf” NK cell therapies, but they require NK cells from healthy donors that are then modified ex vivo, making their approaches significantly more expensive. By contrast, GT’s therapy is designed to rescue a patient’s own exhausted NK cells without the need to solicit donors or transplant at a cost structure similar to antibody therapy. Furthermore, the addition of the modified IL-15 moiety with the CD33/CD16 antibodies allows for NK proliferation, potency, and longevity of effect with diminished bystander activity – all at IL-15 dose levels not previously thought tolerable.

As such, GTB-3550 could disrupt the space. With only ~$30 million in the bank, the most important aspect of GT preserving shareholder value (after the results themselves) will be the CFO. GT Biopharma is a highly speculative play with encouraging, but still very limited results to date. However, science and data have potential.

I obviously would have loved to have this rocket in my portfolio over the past year, but I can't chase this massive rally. The company has done little but disappoint shareholders over the decades, analyst coverage is sparse, the company is a long way and additional capital raises from commercialization if it doesn't partner. There is also next to nothing in regard to company presentations as well. Therefore, we are passing on any investment recommendation at this time but are posting this research as there is little on this name available. The last and only Seeking Alpha article on GTBP was back in 2018.

