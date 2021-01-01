Photo by IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

This month I was a little bit less active due to the fact that it was a bit busier at work. This resulted in transactions that could have been made at better times if I had more time. Nevertheless, I still fully support the transactions I made. In total, I had 8 transactions which are lower than last month. Last but not least I added the chowder rule to my portfolio (although I am still tweaking it).

For the people that did not read my previous articles: I am a 24-year-old investor from the Netherlands who is trying to start early so that I will have the option to retire early or at least earlier (the current retirement age is 67 in NL and is trending upwards). If you are interested in my previous articles on my portfolio, you can find them here:

May update

As we are finally opening up again in the Netherlands, my costs were significantly higher in May. In addition to this, I had a small birthday party and this meant that I had slightly less funds available to invest in stocks. This is despite the fact that I got my holiday money (this is something that you get in the Netherlands in May as you save approximately 8% each month, but you do get taxed over 40%). However, I decided to keep this money in the bank until at least after my holiday (which is planned in August). This meant that in total I added approximately $808, down from $1.560 last month. In the coming month, I expect my contributions to increase a little bit as I will have more income from SA.

During the month of May, I also decided to add the Chowder rule, which is based upon SA member Chowder. The Chowder rule helps you with determining whether a stock's dividend is growing significantly or that it has such a high yield that growth does not necessarily have to be that high. In the Chowder rule, you add the current yield to the dividend growth rate. Some people like to use the DGR 10, 5 or any other option. For now, I have chosen to use the DGR 5 and the yield and I am thinking about adding an acceleration or deceleration in there as well. This would be the DGR 3 divided by the DGR 5 to see if growth accelerated. However, for this month I did not use that yet. I did follow the difference between high yield stocks (which tend to be telecom, utilities and REITs) and other stocks. The high yield stocks require a chowder rule number of 12 or higher for me to consider buying them or adding to them, while high yield stocks require a chowder rule of 8. I hope this will increase my returns in the future.

Furthermore, I have changed the buckets that I have. I removed my REIT and High Yield bucket and have grouped these companies among my other holdings. This had the following effect:

Stock Was Moved to Still in portfolio? AT&T (T) High Yield Dividend Growth No Enbridge (ENB) High Yield Dividend Growth Yes Prudential Financial (PRU) High Yield Dividend Growth Yes ABBVIE (ABBV) High Yield Dividend Growth Yes Altria (MO) High Yield Dividend Growth Yes Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) REIT Dividend Growth Yes W.P. Carey (WPC) REIT Dividend Growth Yes AvalonBay Communities (AVB) REIT Dividend Growth Yes Shurgard (OTC:SSSAF) REIT Dividend Growth Yes Vici Properties (VICI) REIT Growth Yes Netstreit (NTST) REIT Growth Yes Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) REIT Value Yes Boston Properties (BXP) REIT Value Yes Uniti Group (UNIT) REIT Value Yes Power REIT (PW) REIT Growth Yes VICI Properties (VICI) REIT Growth Yes Netstreit (NTST) REIT Growth Yes

Transactions

With the Chowder rule in place I wanted to start this part with showing my reasons for buying, selling and trimming holdings:

Dividend Growth Value Growth Buy ROE of 10+ or above industry average

Undervalued compared to 5 year dividend average

FCF must have grown in the past 5 years

Chowder rule of 12+ for normal stocks, 8+ for high yield stocks

Dividends were raised (or kept stable for European companies, in line with the Eurozone Dividend Champions list maintained by Christophe Soulet) every year for at least the past 4 years)

Debt/Equity lower than 1.5 or Net Debt/EBITDA lower than average Stocks that are severely undervalued vs their past

Preferably pays a dividend

Investment grade credit rating when market cap above 500m Grow earnings by at least 20%

Reasonable debt levels (pref like dividend growth)

Expectation to turn net income positive in coming 3 years

P/S below 20 Trim Overvalued by more than 20% based on dividend yield theory

Chowder rule high yield below 7 and other stocks below 10 P/S above 25 Sell Cut dividend

Overvalued more than 40% based on dividend yield theory

Loses investment grade credit rating

Chowder rule: high yield below 6 and others below 8

Position is more than 8% of total holdings Opportunity no longer exists

Loses credit rating

No longer undervalued P/S above 30

Not growing earnings by 20% for the last 2 years

Adding the Chowder rule has already led to the first trim in my portfolio and I honestly did not expect that company to have such a low Chowder rule number. Nevertheless, I still decided to trim that position. The other position in which I sold stocks was due to an announced deal, which initially sounded like a good plan, but there were some things about the deal I did not like and decided to sell my position. With no further ado here are the transactions:

11th of May

Power REIT (PW) - Bought 6 shares for $39.80 each: On the 11th of May, Power REIT dropped significantly without any major reason. Since then, the company has announced a major acquisition (biggest to date) for $18.5m. I still think the company is massively undervalued as the FFO run rate is still above $3. However, I was a bit late to the party that day as, I am not fully accustomed to my new broker yet and transferring funds takes a lot longer than at my previous broker. Therefore, the price was a bit higher than planned but still below $40.

18th of May

AT&T (T) - Sold 4 shares for $29.65 each: When the news broke out that AT&T had decided to spin-off Time Warner and merge it with Discovery (DISCA) (DISCK), it looked like a good deal. Unfortunately, I was busy when more details of the story became public and was unable to sell my shares above $30.

Enbridge (ENB) - Bought 3.2 shares for $38.50 each: I am happy that my new broker offers fractional shares because this makes it a lot easier to reinvest the same amount of money (or close to it at least). I put Enbridge on my possible buy lists last month (PW was on there too) and when I was looking for a company with a similar yield as T, which was still undervalued I ended up on Enbridge.

20th of May

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Bought 11.8 shares for $10.74 each:

A few months ago I added UNIT to my portfolio and the company continues to trade in bargain theory. Initially, this was due to the bankruptcy of one of its major tenants. However, that company has since risen from the ashes and this has also given UNIT more room to grow its tenant base. I continue to view the shares as severely undervalued, especially given the transition to 5G.

ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF) - Bought 6 shares for CAD 43.72 each:

ATCO is also still trading at value territory and I estimate the company to trade over 20% below fair value. The majority of the earnings come from its stake in Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) and this makes it a safe bet. In addition to that, it also has a real estate business and owns ports in Southern America (among other things).

Fresenius SE & Co KGAA (OTCPK:FSNUF) - Bought 5 shares for €46.05 each:

Since my first purchase of the company, shares have risen by approximately €10. The company has since my purchase pulled back a bit but I am still happy with this purchase, given the undervaluation of over 40%.

25th of May

Unilever Plc (UL) - Sold 9 shares for €49.75:

The first victim of the Chowder rule is none other than Unilever. The company's dividend growth has been subpar in the last few years and it currently has a Chowder number of 9.2. Given that UL was one of my top 3 positions, I decided to trim.

Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) - Bought 8 shares for €49.32

Vonovia announced on the 24th of May that it intends to take over Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF) (I've written an article on the topic, which you can find here). Given the undervaluation of its own shares and the fact that they will acquire Deutsche Wohnen near EPRA NTA, shareholders weren't happy about the possible dilution (among other things). This made the shares drop below €50 and in my opinion, this was far too low. I used this opportunity to add to my existing holdings. However, given that the company is now my largest holding, I will probably trim if shares rise above €55.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) - Received 0.1465 shares:

As I mentioned in last month's update, I switched to Interactive Brokers through a referral link. This means that I receive free shares whenever I put money on my account. I have to hold these for a certain time but am not planning to add money to this position at the moment.

Stock Shares Total price Effects on dividend Power REIT 6 $238.80 $0 AT&T -4 $118.60 -$8.32 Enbridge 3.2 $123.20 $8.83 Uniti Group 11.8 $126.73 $7.08 Atco Ltd. 6 CAD 262.32 ($217.09) CAD 10.74 ($8.88) Fresenius 5 €230.23 ($280.11) €4.40 ($5.34) Unilever -9 €447.71 ($544.71) -€15.30 (-$18.58) Vonovia 8 €398.76 ($485.85) €13.52 ($16.42) Interactive Brokers* 0.1465 0 $0.06

*was a referral gift

Dividends

During the month of May, I received around $104.63 in dividends before tax. After the withholding tax which is 15% for all stocks that I own. Unfortunately, in Germany, you have to request the money back yourself or let your broker do it (IBKR asks €30 per line). Therefore, I paid 26.375% on German stocks. After tax, I received approximately $87.04. YoY my pre-tax dividends were up by $91.21, driven by the positions I opened over the past year.

Company Dividend 2020 Dividend 2021 Difference Altria Group $10.92 $15.48 $4.56 Boston Properties (BXP) $0 $7.84 $7.84 CVS Health (CVS) $3.50 $5.50 $4.62 AT&T $0 $2.08 $2.08 Shurgard (OTC:SSSAF) €0 €5.70 ($6.93) $6.93 Vonovia SE €0 €30.42 ($37.01) $37.01 New Work SE $0 €7.77 ($9.45) €7.77 ($9.45) Fresenius & Co KGAA $0 €16.72 ($20.34) €16.72 ($20.34) Total $13.42 $104.63 $91.21

Source: Author, Google Sheets figures in Euro.

Furthermore, I increased my forward dividend yield by €7 ($8.50) after tax from approximately €533 (~$648) to approximately €540 (~$657). This was due to new capital put to work.

Sector Overview

Compared to last month I did not add a new sector, but my REITs position has grown larger. The main reason for this is that I bought shares in 3 REITs. This makes the sector increase by approximately 3%. The other large increase was in healthcare. This was mainly due to the purchase of additional Fresenius shares.

The sectors with the largest decrease were IT and Consumer staples. This was mainly due to market performance for IT and the fact that I sold Unilever shares for Consumer Staples.

From a total return perspective, this month was worse than last month. Nevertheless, it was the first time in 3 months that I beat the index. I hope that it will be like this in the coming few months, as I want to continue my streak of beating the market (currently at 2 years). YTD I am down against both indexes as my return so far is 10.08% in USD.

Source: data from Yahoo Finance, author's illustration (Power BI)

The jump in value was moderate this month as the returns were a lot lower and I added less funds to the portfolio. The new capital I will put to work in the coming months will most likely be higher than this month. Thus it is possible that this will go up again in the coming months.

Holdings

Symbol Qty Held % of total Vonovia SE 26 5,5% Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) 174 4,8% W.P. Carey (WPC) 18 4,6% StoneCo (STNE) 20 4,4% Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) 10 4,2% Visa (V) 5 3,8% TJX Companies (TJX) 16 3,5% Altria 21 3,4% Fresenius & Co KGAA 19 3,4% 3m (MMM) 5 3,3% Boston Properties (BXP) 8 3,2% Ahold Delhaize (AD) 33 3,1% Broadcom (AVGO) 2 3,1% CVS Health 11 3,1% CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) 8 3,0% L3Harris (LHX) 4 2,9% New Work SE 3 2,8% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 4 2,8% Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 17 2,8% Unilever Plc 14 2,8% Prudential Financial (PRU) 7 2,5% The Hut Group Plc (OTCPK:THGHY) 84 2,4% AbbVie (ABBV) 6 2,2% Power REIT 15 2,2% Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) 6 2,1% Intel Corporation (INTC) 11 2,1% Enbridge (ENB) 14.2 1,8% Shurgard 10 1,7% Johnson & Johnson 3 1,6% Jerash Holdings (JRSH) 78 1,6% Atco Ltd. 13 1,5% Vici Properties (VICI) 14 1,5% CareCloud (MTBC) 45 1,3% Uniti Group 32.8 1,2% Disney (DIS) 2 1,2% Netstreit (NTST) 13 1,0% XTZ-EUR 50 0,6% HBAR-EUR 680 0,5% BNB-EUR 0 0,3% BTC-EUR 0 0,2% Interactive Brokers 0.1815 0,0%

Going Forward

In the coming month, I might add the acceleration or deceleration to the Chowder rule. This could have an impact on the amount of transactions I will have in the coming month. For the next month I might sell all or part of my holdings in the following stocks:

WP Carey: WPC is a good company and is very stable. However, their dividend growth has been very low over the past few years. Given my age, I feel like I could maybe buy stocks with higher dividend growth rates and a higher Chowder number. Possible replacements include STORE Capital (STOR), DIC Assets (OTCPK:DDCCF) and Medical Properties Worldwide (MPW).

Boston Properties: I have been a big fan of the company and have written 2 articles about the company. However, over the past few months, the share price has increased significantly and when the stock becomes fully valued, I will sell my position in the company. Possible replacements are DIC Assets, Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) and Port of Tallinn (OTCPK:TSMTF).

Source: Tikr.com

As I have mentioned before in this article, I will add additional capital in the coming month. The following companies are currently on my watchlist for the next month:

Netstreit: I initially started my position with the intention to quickly build it out as it was severely undervalued. Unfortunately, it rose pretty quickly and I haven't added since. I expect the company to grow pretty quickly going forward, also given the fact that they have been doing well in acquiring new properties ($88.2 million in Q1, raising it to $240 million since its IPO in August 2020).

Source: Investor presentation

Vici Properties: Another REIT I expect to do well in the coming years is Vici Properties. The company started of the year very well with the acquisition of the Venetian. The company is currently trading at a NTM P/FFO of 16.01x, which is lower than some of the bigger net lease REITs, which experienced lower collection rates during the pandemic.

Source: Tikr.com

New Work SE: A stock that isn't very known in the US is New Work SE. The company owns the German equivalent of LinkedIn and also owns multiple SaaS HRM solutions (among other things). The company is currently trading at the lower end of its P/E mainly due to the impact of the pandemic on their events business.

Source: Tikr.com

Enbridge: The story of Enbridge hasn't changed much since last month. Last month I wrote the following:

Enbridge has been undervalued ever since the 2020 March crash and it was already trading in value territory before that. Given that we will still need pipelines in the foreseeable future and that the company is trading at a discount of over 25% based on its 5 year average dividend yield, I am interested in adding this month.

ATCO Ltd.: Basically the same story as above. The company is still trading in value territory and I expect it to return to its mean. In addition to this, the company's business is very stable due to the contracts that Canadian Utilities has.

CVS Health: I actually started my position when it was trading in the $50s and I have added a little in the $60s. The company is making a lot of progress on the merger with Aetna and I still believe that they are undervalued based on, among other things, their P/E.

Source: Tikr.com

CareCloud: CareCloud is growth company and it has acquired many smaller competitors over the past few years. This has resulted in very bumpy earnings growth. Nevertheless, given that the average growth rate was above 20% in the past 5 years and the P/S is slightly above 1, I think you get good value for money.

Data by YCharts

StoneCo: Another growth company that has been growing very fast during the past few years and has been called the Brazilian Square. The company initially grew its revenue very fast but has seen the growth rates decline since the pandemic, which isn't that weird given how hard Brazil has been hit. Analysts expect the revenue growth rates to return in the coming years, and I expect that as well. Therefore, I will gladly add if the share price keeps dropping.

Source: Tikr.com

Wrapping up

This month has seen multiple changes to my tactics going forward. I changed the amount of buckets from 5 to 3 to make it easier to monitor my portfolio. Furthermore, I started using the chowder rule and this has already led to a transaction in one of my positions. I expect that this will help me outperform the indexes in the future. Dividends are still going strong and were up over 700% YoY, mainly due to the fact that I own different companies than I did in May of last year.

I hope you liked the story about my progress, and I would love to hear your thoughts on my portfolio and what you would like to see in further updates.