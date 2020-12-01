Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With several rights offerings taking place recently, we wanted to make a brief post regarding the dates that one should be aware of. This is a refresher for long-time closed-end fund investors, or worth reading for the newer CEF investors. So investors can be prepared on what might be going on with a CEF they are owning. That is, instead of seeing a fund decline out of nowhere and start to panic without realizing what might be going on.

The hope is that this helps some investors so they know what to be aware of the next time a fund announces a rights offering. Though, we've ultimately found that sidestepping a rights offering is the best course of action - buying in after the dust has settled. This has historically been the best course of action.

The Dates To Watch For

1. Preliminary announcement of rights offering - this is when an N-2 is filed and can even come as an announcement itself. However, it is usually filed with no public announcement. An N-2 is required for any fund that is going to be issuing new shares.

This is either for rights offerings, an at-the-market offering, or a completely new fund that will be issuing new shares. We have been covering several of the upcoming new issues that can potentially hit the market in the future.

A fund doesn't always make it easy either if they are going to be going with a rights offering or at-the-market offering. They often contain languages allowing for either.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (RA) has filed one such an N-2 that isn't necessarily clear. The language for either an RO or an ATM are both included.

Then there was Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW). In this case, they had no language for an RO. Therefore, can safely be assumed a filing for an ATM.

Then there was the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) - when they filed, they made it known that they were going to be going through the RO route.

2. The announcement of rights offering conditions. This is a fairly standard one that everyone should know of. This is typically when shares take their first dive and a press release is issued.

3. Ex-rights date (1 day before the record date for assigning rights based on T+1) - this is another day when the shares can take a leg down as well. This is because it then becomes "official." Anyone holding on this day is entitled to buy the additional shares based on the conditions set.

4. Expiry date for rights offer - by this date, an investor will have had to reach out and communicate whether they want to participate or not.

5. Announcement of preliminary results of rights offer - this is where we see what damage has been done, or not, not every deal is dilutive to NAV. They can actually be accretive like a recent deal that Gabelli Utility Fund (GUT) just finished up with. This happens when shares are offered above the current NAV per share. However, that doesn't always mean a good deal. Here is how you could have made an even better deal with MORE "free shares."

Again, we see that our recommendation of selling funds that announce rights offering has proven to be correct once again. By rotating into a similar fund such as peer Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) or the benchmark Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) over the offering period, one could now have a chance to rebuy GUT and gain +27% of "free shares" of GUT if they still wanted to own the fund. This gain of free shares vastly dwarfs the ability to buy new shares of GUT at a discount as a result of the offering. Would you rather expand your share count in GUT by ~14% (in a 7-for-1 offering) by paying $5.50 for each new share, or would you rather gain +27% shares of GUT for free without paying a single penny? I know which option I would take!

6. Date new shares issued - finally, the new shares hit investors' accounts if they chose to participate and subscribed to new shares. It is the day that we will see NAV adjusted, either up or down. Up or down regarding if the deal was accretive or dilutive - we touch on this more below. This date takes place after the announcement of the final results or can sometimes take several days too.

Accretive or Dilutive

Not all ROs are detrimental to the NAV. In fact, some can be accretive. Though it still doesn't usually mean that the share price holds up any better.

Again using GUT as the example. Their offering was set at a firm price rather than a formula. This made it easy to know that the deal could only be accretive. The price set at $5.50 is well above the NAV and therefore, we saw a small bump up in the NAV per share after it was all said and done.

Using our example above of swapping out of GUT into XLU or UTG still would have been the better outcome. Helping highlight that even though the deal was accretive and fair for shareholders, it didn't mean it was the best move for shareholders to participate.

Another example of some accretive rights offering deals is the deals that Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) are going through. This is another deal where the terms guarantee an accretive nature to the offering. This is because the formula for this subscription is " the greater of (i) 107% of NAV per Share as calculated at the close of trading on the date of expiration of the Offering and [ii] 80% of the market price per Share at such time."

Thus, the offering will be above the NAV price no matter what. If the fund falls below a certain premium, that adds an additional twist in this case. That is because if the fund drops below a 7% premium to NAV, it would just make more sense to buy the funds in the open market.

For the Cornerstone funds, there was a bit of a delay in their price collapse after announcing their intent of an RO. While it was delayed, the crash came as expected anyway. They filed on April 1st, 2021 and April 16th, 2021 was the ex-date for the rights. (May 14th, 2021 is the expiration date that investors can choose whether to participate or not. Though brokerages may have their own internal deadlines.)

Using Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB.PK) and S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) for context. GAB and SPY could have been some potential funds to swap to while sidestepping this RO.

Now for an example of a dilutive offering, we can use THW. The fund's formula was a bit more complicated.

...equal to 95% of the volume weighted average price of a Share on the NYSE on the date on which the Offer expires, as such date may be extended from time to time, and each of the four (4) preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value ("NAV") per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date (as defined below), then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Trust's NAV per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date.

Since this was the language, it meant that the offering could be (and was) dilutive. This happened because the shares were allowed to be priced below the level of NAV. Therefore, we saw a decline in NAV once the deal was all said and done. Though note that investors realized this and it wasn't fully subscribed - so shareholders helped themselves by reducing the maximum decline that could have been allowed.

Stanford Chemist highlighted the benefit that an investor could have taken advantage of. This would have been by switching to Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) from THW.

Of course, this post wouldn't be complete without mentioning our recommendation to swap from THW to Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund as the rights offering period was about to begin. For some reason, investors perhaps weren't aware of the upcoming corporate action, and THW's premium remained high even up until one week before the ex-rights date. Luckily, we have been advising to avoid THW as its premium ramped up to unsustainable levels, and those who swapped to THQ as we suggested are now able to reap significant "free shares" of THW if they swapped back to the fund now. A quick calculation shows that about +20% free shares of THW could be gained, which would be an amazing result! Data by YCharts

Conclusion

If you are investing in CEFs, you have to realize that there are chances for rights offerings to happen. They often prove to be quite volatile events upon announcement. Though next time such an event occurs, you'll now know which dates to pay attention to. You can also make the determination if it is better yet to avoid the whole event completely - hide out in a similar investment - and then revisit the fund after the almost inevitable price drop. Historically, this has been shown to be the best course of action. Though broader market actions can impact this as well.