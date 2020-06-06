Photo by Maxiphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Back in July 2020, I argued that Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is a misunderstood and under-the-radar stock with 75% upside. I purchased the stock at around $73 per share right when the Black Lives Matters protests began following George Floyd's death. I correctly assessed the situation was a watershed moment and I believe that Axon was and continues to be uniquely positioned to solve the major societal problems behind the cause of these protests.

I have not sold a share of Axon because I believe it will likely become a much bigger company in ten years driven by its near-monopoly position in non-lethal weapons, rapidly growing law enforcement software and services, and the "Axon flywheel" which gives the company tremendous competitive advantage.

Business

Axon describes itself as a technology company that approaches the eradication of violence as a technology problem to be solved. Axon's mission is to protect life and protect truth, and all of its products are geared towards that mission.

Source: Company

Axon's solutions can be categorized in three categories:

De-escalation: the company was built around the TASER non-lethal weapon. Increasingly, the company is selling VR solutions to train police to de-escalate situations.

Sensors: this includes body and vehicle cameras, which serves the "protect truth" mission. Not only does camera make suspects feel safe, it protects officers from false claims and helps the police control the narrative in our age of social media.

Software: back-end digital evidence and video management. This is the back end for the body-worn camera as well as for the fleet. Axon doesn't make drones, but it offers the back-end video management for drones, interview rooms, and covert cameras. Software is the bread and butter of its SaaS business.

Within software, the company is pushing into two new subcategories:

Productivity: this is a suite of tools that increases the productivity of an officer and includes things like report writing standards, use of force reporting, and auto transcribe. Axon can bring unique value here. For example, because Axon can transcribe all the video coming off a body camera and integrate that information into the officer's report, the officer wastes less time doing data entry work.

Real-time operations: solutions that are geared towards delivering more situational awareness when an officer arrives on a scene. Think of this as the company's computer-aided dispatch business that matches resources to the critical demands.

After years of investment, the company is becoming much more of a software and services business than a hardware business. In 2021, software & services is expected to reach 30% of total revenue. This mix shift to software & services will likely continue so investors should pay attention.

Axon's software & services business is pushing into the records management solution (RMS) industry. It is a large and complex market and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The company's approach has never been to build a full-featured, monolithic record solution that will complete with incumbents that are largely on-prem today. Instead, the company focused on modules that are value add, and in the cloud.

Today, management estimates Axon's software and seniors service 50% of the municipal law enforcement market, but its goal is to reach 100%. The company is just getting started on municipal law enforcement. Management also noted large growth potential in Europe, which is under 15% penetrated.

However, investors shouldn't think that Axon is building a separate software and services business. Instead, the company is building an ecosystem of technologies, from hardware to software, that works together to offer an integrated solution. This creates the "Axon flywheel": the more devices on the field, the more data that Axon manage, which means more data to train better AI solutions, which increases deployment of devices.

The company goes to market with various bundles that suits the needs of law enforcement, which varies greatly between localities. While this bundled ecosystem approach makes it difficult to analyze the return on investment of any individual product, it gives Axon significant competitive advantage over competitors with fewer solutions.

While all the attention is on software & services, let's not forget the massive potential of the TASER. While the TASER's penetration of the US market is near full penetration, there is still a lot of room to grow internationally, driven the investment in its sales force and the continuous improvement of the TASER product. For example, Axon said that they will in this decade get to a point where a TASER will have comparable takedown power to a 9-millimeter pistol with thousands of the risk of death or serious injury. A TASER with that stopping power could potentially replace guns, moving from a boutique weapon to the primary weapon, which would open up a bunch of new markets for the company.

Financials & Valuation

(Note: all expected numbers are sell-side consensus numbers from FactSet.)

Axon has been growing well over 20% per year since 2016. 2020 was another strong year with revenue growing 28% y/y to $681 million. In 2021, the company is expected to grow revenue by 18% to $804 million, which might be conservative given its historical growth rate and improving local budgets.

In 2020, while products grew a very respectable 25% y/y, services grew 37.6% y/y. In 2021, products growth is expected to decelerate significantly to 13% y/y, while services is expected to forge ahead with a 33.4% y/y growth.

Source: Company

While adjusted EPS grew an incredible 74% y/y in 2020, due to aggressive investments to support its growth and push into services, Axon's GAAP EPS took a hit in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, GAAP EPS was a negative $0.03 per share and 2021 is expected to post another loss of $0.69 per share.

The company's significantly ramped up its Capex spending in 2020 to $72.6 million, up 356% y/y. This resulted in a negative free cash flow of $38.5 million that year, the worst in a decade. 2021, however, FCF is expected to be a positive $74 million.

The company's lack of GAAP earnings and FCF is something to closely monitor. However, I am not overly concerned at this point given the massive opportunity ahead of the company.

In addition, the company enjoys a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of ~ $360 million.

Given the company's volatile GAAP EPS and FCF, I will use forward EV/Sales to value the company, as is typical for high-growth companies.

A year ago through January 2021, the company traded between 7 to 11 times EV/Sales -- then things got crazy in growth land. Axon's EV/Sales expanded to over 16 times by February before the growth sell-off hit. Today's Axon is trading at 10 times forward EV/Sales -- a much more reasonable multiple.

While this multiple is still on the high end of its 5-year range, Axon's mix of business has changed very significantly over the past five years. With more cloud and recurring software & services revenue, the company's multiple should trend up. In addition, the company's robust growth rate has exceeded expectations over the past five years.

Source: Company

Risks

AXON's execution may not live up to market expectations, which is reflected in its high multiples. The company has been investing aggressively to support its growth, going after what it sees as a big opportunity in software and services. Although the company has been executing well, it must continue to generate a high return on invested capital to keep the story going.

Budgetary pressures have always been top of mind for investors. Given the high unemployment caused by COVID shutdowns and calls to defund the police, and since the vast majority of AXON's revenues come from law enforcement, investors are justifiably concerned with potential budgetary pressures. Many of AXON's customers operate on budget cycles that either started January 1, October 1, or July 1. However, this concern peaked during the middle of 2020 and has been abating as the company continued to execute very well and as tax receipts rebounded with the reopening of the economy.

Lastly, there might be competitive pressures coming from Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), which enjoys a large installed base in law enforcement and is increasingly encroaching into AXON's camera and software business. While AXON remains the leader in camera, MSI has a formidable software offering which enables integration of Motorola communication equipment, cameras and command center software modules. I believe, however, both can win as the market opportunity is large and growing.

Takeaway

Axon is a very unique company and uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing need to reduce violence in society. The company's broad portfolio of market-leading non-lethal weapons, sensors, and software gives it a strong competitive advantage over competitors. After the pullback in valuation, the shares look much more reasonably valued, setting it up for outperformance over the decade ahead.