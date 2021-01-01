Photo by Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in August last year, and at that time its pipeline looked like this:

Source: Company Website

After nearly 10 months, the company has made good progress with the pipeline, which now looks like this:

Source

So the company has been able to take three products into the clinic - PBGM01 for GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), PBKR03 for Krabbe Disease and PBFT02 for Frontotemporal dementia (FTD). These are all in phase 1/2 trials, and the company does not have any data yet. Given that, the company was highly valued last year - at around $2bn. Current market cap of $676mn is a step in the right direction.

Target indications, addressable market

GM1 is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disease. It is caused by loss-of-function mutation in a gene that encodes an enzyme that works to protect against the degradation of GM1 ganglioside and keratan sulfate.

There are two types of GM1, early onset infantile or Type 1, and late onset infantile or Type 2. Symptoms of both include “hypotonia, hepatosplenomegaly, developmental delay or regression, seizures, macula cherry-red spot, skeletal dysplasia, blindness, and deafness.” Type 1 patients do not live beyond infancy, Type 2 patients live to 5 to 10 years of age. Estimated global incidence is 1:100,000 to 1:200,000 live births, so there should be less than 3000 patients in the US. There are no disease-modifying treatments available. It is a monogenic disease so it is an ideal target for gene therapy.

The company is targeting infantile Krabbe disease, the most common form of the disease. Krabbe disease is a lysosomal storage disorder causing progressive damage to both the brain and peripheral nervous system. The company believes the incidence of Krabbe to be approximately 2.6 in 100,00 (I think there’s a zero missing here) births, and infantile Krabbe disease to be 60-70% of this. If you approximate it to roughly 2 in 100,000 births, that gives us around 6000 US patients.

“FTD is one of the more common causes of early-onset (midlife) dementia, causing impairment in behavior, language and executive function, and occurs at similar frequency to Alzheimer disease in patients younger than 65 years.” There are approximately 3000 to 6000 patients in the US.

So the total patient population being targeted by the current clinical stage pipeline is approximately 15,000 patients at the highest end of the estimate. Given that some of these gene therapies cost upwards of a million dollars, the total addressable market here is $15bn.

Clinical updates

The GM1 study is the only one actively recruiting patients right now. It was started in January this year, and the estimated primary completion date is 2026. There will be 20 patients. Initial safety and 30-day biomarker data from cohort 1 is planned for 4Q21.

The 6-patient FTD study has not yet started recruiting; it has an estimated primary completion date of 2024.

The infantile Krabbe disease study will be completed in 2027, and will have 24 participants.

Financials

PASG has a market cap of $676mn and a cash reserve of $437mn, so the market is putting a pretty low price on their pipeline right now. The company made a $125mn offering as well as filed a mixed-shelf offering in March. In January, it raised $166mn in another offering. The company is heavily owned by funds and institutions, and there’s very low public ownership. Insiders have been regular buyers of the stock.

Bottom line

PASG has a good pedigree of science behind it. It is targeting rare diseases, which, as regular readers know, I am particularly fond of. However, trial data is a long way away, and without data, on what basis do you analyze a company? I will stay on the sidelines for now, and wait for the first show of clinical efficacy from the trials before I reconsider my position.