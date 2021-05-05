Photo by photosoup/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: NASDAQ:BKR) released its first quarter 2021 results on April 21, 2021, reporting a better-than-expected adjusted income of $0.12 per share.

This surprise on the upside was due to the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business unit which performed well this quarter compared to a year ago. Also, the company managed better cost productivity. Baker Hughes is comparable to Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL). Baker Hughes has underperformed its peers. We can see that the stock had significantly recovered from its lows in November last year. BKR is up 47% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis is similar to Schlumberger or Halliburton. BKR is a solid oilfield service company.

The thesis is now reinforced by a potential worldwide economic recovery that will boost demand in this sector.

However, because the company is highly correlated to oil prices, I highly recommend trading about 40% of your long-term position to mitigate any wide fluctuations and reduce the overall risk.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

We are pleased with our first quarter results as we generated strong free cash flow, continued to drive forward our cost-out efforts and took further meaningful steps in the execution of our strategy to lead the energy transition. During the quarter, TPS delivered solid orders and operating income, while OFS continued to execute our cost-out program to help drive another strong quarter of margin performance.

Baker Hughes - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - First Quarter 2021

Baker Hughes 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Orders in $ Billion 5.53 4.89 5.11 5.19 4.54 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.43 4.74 5.05 5.50 4.78 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million -10,210 -201 -170 652 -452 EBITDA $ Million -15,679 32 118 1,896 -170 EPS diluted in $/share -15.64 -0.31 -0.25 0.91 -0.61 Operating cash flow in $ Million 478 230 219 377 678 CapEx in $ Million 365 237 199 173 221 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 113 -7 20 204 457 Total Cash $ Billion 3.01 4.13 4.06 4.13 4.38 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 6.50 7.70 7.69 7.63 7.62 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 653 655 676 714 740

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $4.78 billion in 1Q'21

Revenues were $4,782 million this quarter, down 12% from the same quarter a year ago and down 13.1%. The adjusted operating income was $270 million for the first quarter. Revenues are improving but at a slower pace as was expecting.

The company posted total costs and expenses of $4,618 million for the first quarter, down from the same quarter a year ago of $21,484 million.

Note: Orders this quarter were $4.541 billion compared to $5.53 billion the same quarter a year ago. Below is shown the revenue per segment history.

Oilfield Services

Revenues were $2,200 million, down 30% from last year of $3,139 million. The weakness was due to weaker revenues from the Middle East and Europe. Operating income from the segment was $142 million, down from $235 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Operating income was $143 million, down from $206 million last year.

Oilfield Equipment

Revenues totaled $628 million, down 12% from the last year or $712 million. Lower volumes hit the company’s Subsea Drilling Systems business and Subsea Services. The segment reported a profit of $4 million compared to last year's $8 million. Higher cost productivity boosted the unit profit.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

Revenues increased to $1,485 million from $1,085 million a year ago, thanks to higher equipment volumes. The segment income increased to $207 million from $134 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Digital Solutions

Revenues were $470 million, down 4% from $489 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment operating profit was $24 million, down 17% from last year's $29 million. A decline in volumes from Process & Pipeline Services and Nexus Controls hit the segment.

Outlook

The company expects a recovery in oil demand and the global economy in 2021 severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The oilfield service company believes that a stronger recovery will likely occur in 2022 as spending and activity levels are increasingly gaining momentum. CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

As we look ahead to the rest of 2021, we remain cautiously optimistic that the global economy and oil demand will recover from the impact of the global pandemic. As vaccine rollouts ramp up around the world, we expect rising oil and gas demand, combined with continued discipline from OPEC+ and publicly traded operators to rebalance inventories.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $457 million in 1Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus capex. The company's free cash flow is different, but I choose to calculate the FCF using the same approach as YCharts or Morningstar. The difference comes from the capex determination. The company adds proceeds from the disposal of assets.

Trailing yearly free cash flow came at $674 million, and the company managed a free cash flow of $457 million for 1Q'21. The first quarter marks a positive turnaround for the company in terms of free cash flow generation.

The quarterly dividend is $0.18 per share or an annual cash payment of $533 million.

The quarterly dividend payment is supported by free cash flow right now.

3 - The total debt was $3.24 billion in 1Q'21

On March 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.382 billion, up from $4.132 billion in the preceding quarter.

The company had long-term debt (including long-term due within a year) of $7.62 billion, down slightly from the preceding quarter (see chart above) - the debt-to-capitalization is 30.4%, up from 27% the preceding quarter.

Near-Term Outlook, Commentary, and Technical Analysis

On May 5, 2021, Analyst J. David Anderson said, according to Bloomberg.

The time to own [oilfield services] is now

I tend to agree with this thinking and believe his $28 target is very achievable. The market seems to get more confident that oil prices will stay above $65 based on what Iraq, the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, said recently:

crude prices would probably stay around $65 a barrel in the coming months... OPEC will continue to try to keep oil prices "within normal averages,” Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad, according to Yahoo Finance. “There is no concern about a drop in prices."

When I read so much confidence in the future, I always start to get more inquisitive and take all those comments with a grain of salt. Oil prices are notoriously volatile and are artificially controlled well above fair value by a few powerful producers.

This simple fact tells us that the oil market is not stable and will fluctuate widely. OPEC+ compliance is a contentious issue and is always challenged by US production and Asian demand.

On May 13, 2021, Goldman believes that challenges for energy services are still present, but the sector offers an 'attractive' cash flow profile by 2023

Mehta sees the bread-and-butter oilfield service business as "challenging" for the companies over the next several years as producers keep spending tight and markets remain oversupplied, but a reset in earnings power, tech innovation and energy transition offers growth opportunities.

Thus, it is crucial to set reasonable targets and trade regularly the sector.

Technical analysis

BKR forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $26.7 and support at $25.2. The trading strategy is to keep a long-term position but use about 40% to trade short-term regularly. I recommend selling progressively at or above $26.7 and buy back below $25, which is the support.

However, depending on oil prices, BKR could eventually break down and retest $22.5 the 50MA. In case of extreme retracement, BKR could drop below $20. Conversely, BKR could eventually breakout and retest a double top at $32.5.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

