Investors of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) must have been pretty disappointed with the stock. The price of Gilead stock is basically at the same levels as it was back in early 2020. The early hype from Remdesivir was unable to push the stock beyond $85. Soon the stock started a downtrend to the level we see it today. I believe though the market is over-looking this company. Let's dive into the analysis.

Just a brief overview of the company. Gilead is a major biopharmaceutical company that develops a wide array of innovative medicines. The company is most well-known for its Hepatitis C and HIV treatments as well as Remdesivir which is used to treat COVID-19. At first glance, the company seems extremely cheap as it is trading only at a forward P/E of 9.5x. However, before using this P/E we need to examine Gilead’s underlying revenue as pharmaceutical companies have underlying risks in their revenues.

Let me explain. Companies like Coke (KO) or Nike (NKE) can expect a steady flow of revenue annually provided that they maintain the quality of their brands. The same thing can be said about companies like Apple (AAPL) where continuous improvement of a product can lead to steady revenues. These dynamics are not true for pharmaceutical companies. The way the economics of these companies work is that they get a set period to earn money while their patents are active. Once these patents expire, competition and generics come in lowering revenue. Therefore these companies need to move on to the next set of drugs.

Understanding Gilead’s Revenue

Gilead is now facing this exact situation as a few key patents have recently expired or will expire in the immediate future. In fact, we have seen this play scenario play out in the early 2010s as Gilead’s patent on its HCV products expired. In 2016, Gilead had revenue of $30.3 billion which is 35% and 23% higher than the company’s 2019 and 2020 revenue of $22.4 billion and $24.7 billion respectively.

The blockbuster HIV drug Truvada (and derivative Atripla) is Gilead’s most impactful expiring patent in the near term. This patent is set to expire sometime in 2021, however, a high-priced generic version already exists in the market with the permission of Gilead. The fact that a generic already exists, means there will be a rush of competition once the patent fully expires. In 2019 and 2020, Truvada product sales were $4.2 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. This consisted of 18.7% and 8.9% of 2019 and 2020 revenue. In other words, the impact of the Truvada patent expiry on revenue would be muted for 2021 and beyond.

Apart from concerns stemming from Truvada, there are also concerns on the continued viability of Vekluvy better known as Remdesivir. In 2020, Vekluvy sales were $2.8 billion offsetting the decline of HCV products. The company noted that HCV product sales were lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is difficult to carve out the exact impact as Gilead’s HCV sales have been on the decline for the past few years due to competition from generics. Vekluvy made up 11.4% of the company’s 2020 revenue. This drug's percentage of total revenue shot up to 22.7% or $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 driven by both an acceleration of sales as well as continued weakness in the company’s other products due to the ongoing pandemic and other factors discussed.

There are concerns over the sustainability of Veklury’s revenues in the long term. As more people in the US and the world become vaccinated the need for the drug declines. However, there are still challenges remaining in order to end the pandemic once and for all. These challenges are vaccine hesitancy in the US and other wealthy countries as well as the slow roll-out and unavailability of vaccines in undeveloped countries. Furthermore, the emergence of new variants is also increasing the transmissibility of the virus in unvaccinated populations. Given these continued issues, Veklury remains a potent tool in the fight against COVID-19.

Given the inevitable decline of revenues from Truvada and the uncertainty surrounding Veklury, Gilead expects Biktarvy, Trodelvy, Vemlidy, and cell therapy to be the key drivers of the future growth. Biktarvy, Trodelvy, and Vemlidy have US patent expiries of 2033, 2023, and 2025. However, Trodelvy has filed for a patent term extension and has regulatory exclusivity until 2032.

Trodelvy has the potential to be a blockbuster drug in the cancer space as it recently got FDA approval for patients with advanced urothelial cancer. A Phase 2 study has shown the treatment resulting in median overall survival of 10.5 months. This has led the FDA to approve the drug six weeks ahead of the goal date. Trodelvy has also shown tremendous promise in the treatment of breast cancer. In the drug’s Phase 3 trials, it improved progression-free survival to 5.7 months compared to 1.5 months of chemotherapy with an overall response rate of 30%.

The company is guiding for full-year sales between $23.7 billion and $25.1 billion of which, between $2 billion and $3 billion are from Veklury. There may be other analysts who consider the large revenue share of Veklury in Q1 2021 as a negative mark against Gilead. However, I have a different interpretation. I like that Gilead essentially has a sort of “put option” on COVID for 2021/2022. If the situation improves rapidly, I think the other drugs in Gilead’s portfolio will outperform the $21.7 billion and $22.1 billion company guidance. This is because once hospitals are re-opened people will once again begin their treatments and any pent-up demand from 2020 will carry forward. If the COVID situation drags on due to vaccine hesitancy or the emergence of new variants, sales of Veklury will improve as treatment options are few and far between.

Gilead’s Cash Flow Will Fuel Its Other Initiatives

Assuming Gilead’s guidance remains true, investors can expect the company to generate a solid stream of cash flow in the medium term. As of the end of Q1 2021, the company had $6.2 billion a slight decrease from the $7.9 billion in 2020. However, the company generated $2.6 billion in operating cash flow for Q1 2021. The decrease in cash was due to the company repaying $1.3 billion in debt and spending $1.3 billion in acquisitions. In fact, the company is in a lower cash position relative to historical since due to last year’s $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics which brought in Trodelvy.

The company has debt of $30.2 billion consisting of $2.3 billion current portion and long-term debt of $27.9 billion. Given assets of $67.5 billion and equity of $18.9 billion, the company has a Debt to Asset ratio of 0.45x and Debt to equity ratio of 1.59x. The company’s current high amount of operating cash flow and strong historical cash flow makes me confident that this debt level is not an issue for Gilead.

Gilead’s cash will be used to further fuel the company’s other initiatives. Right now the company has a solid pipeline with plenty of potential with multiple candidates in Phase 3 and Phase 2 for diseases such as HIV, HBV and HDV, and Oncology. The company is also continuing to build on its leadership in HIV treatments by partnering with Merck (MRK). The agreement looks to combine Gilead’s lenacapavir and Merck’s islatravir into a two-drug treatment for people living with HIV. Both drugs are in late-stage clinical trials.

Investor's Takeaway

Given the company’s existing drug portfolio, I believe that Gilead is undervalued at these levels. While rightfully so there are concerns about Truvada and Veklury, the company has a strong enough portfolio that should more than offset any declines in revenue. The company’s pipeline as well as the huge potential of Trodelvy could also mean the company could surprise to the upside. I have a buy rating on Gilead.