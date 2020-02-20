Photo by Weerapong Khodsom /iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Any Trekkies in the audience? I thought so. You're in good company. I've seen every Star Trek movie ever made. As we all know then, when Captain Kirk wanted to shoot across the galaxy he would instruct his helmsman, the ever-ready Mr. Sulu, to make "warp speed." When he thought it appropriate to go really fast - like when the Klingons were firing death rays at the Enterprise, the command to make "warp factor eight, " came down. Given the rise in Tourmaline Oil Corporation, (OTCPK:TRMLF) shares during the short time we've covered them in the Daily Drilling Report (DDR), I think the analogy fits.

The DDR did a pre-earnings write-up on Tourmaline Oil Corp last March. This was a follow-up from an initial deep dive article last September, that remained internal to the membership. The first time around the stock was retailing for $12.50 and we liked it. The second time it had crested $20, and we still liked it and thought it had further to run.

As it turned out, it did. After the late March/April sell-off, TRMLF has gained nearly 20% in a matter of a few weeks. Members of the DDR have had the opportunity to realize gains of nearly 100% since our first article.

Now at nearly $24 and after rocketing up ~20% this month, we have to look again. Do we still like it? Earnings were released in early May, and the stock has responded positively since.

It is also encouraging that the company's stock has been rising as these numbers have been digested by the investment community. Analysts have taken note of this plucky Canadian driller in the last couple of months, as shown in the chart below. I think perhaps those multi-million dollar a year darlings are late to the game, as none of them rated the company a buy three months ago.

Targets for the company are set at about C$37-44.00 per share, implying significant continued upside from current levels, even after adjusting for the currency exchange between the Greenback and the Loonie. We're here to make money and it appears that TRMLF has further to go.

The refreshed thesis for Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline is Canada's largest driller of natural gas supplies. In 2020, it grew 2P reserves by 39% while lowering costs to a record low of C$5.46/bbl. Gas and liquids production rose substantially in 2020. Its resource base is primarily in the Alberta Deep Basin and the Montney where its large reserves base gives a low cost of production of ~C$1.50 MCF. It has grown over the last year organically and by acquisitions (four) in 2020.

There is reason for optimism in natural gas fundamentals in the coming couple of years. As we have discussed in the other article, low inventories, high coming summer demand for electricity generation, and export in the form of LNG provide multiple levers for growth. A little over half of its gas volumes are exposed to spot prices in key Western hubs. Major hubs like PG&E, Malin, Sumas, Stn 2, and AECO, give it a number of options for gas sales. Approval of the ongoing NGTL buildout and Canadian West Coast LNG should also be supportive of strong pricing in these hubs.

TRMLF management has a reputation for skillful navigation of the energy market, avoiding costly blunders that can impact results. An example of this was avoiding a January equipment availability crunch by accelerating activities during the Christmas period in the B.C. and Jupiter lands area. This put incremental volumes online that might not otherwise have been delivered until Q-2.

As of Q-4, the company has only booked about 13% of some 20,000 2-P drilling location which, at the present burn rate of ~300 or so, gives them decades of development on-ramp without further acquisitions.

Tourmaline is a shareholder-friendly company. When they have excess capital, it is directed toward their owners. I can't tell you how refreshing this is in an era where many energy companies are under attack, and sometimes from within. We are seeing many examples of this mindset.

So a wide-open market, skillful management, massive future internal expansion opportunities, and a shareholder-friendly approach to capital allocation, form the fundamental thesis for Tourmaline.

Q-1 report out

TRMLF delivered production of ~411iK BOEPD in Q-1, well ahead of guidance that had been raised just in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow, OCF, registered C$629 mm, an increase of nearly 40% from the C$397 mm in Q-4, 2020. After capex of ~$250 mm and paying down $153 mm in debt, some of the balance was used to fund a $233 mm increase in the dividend.

Looking ahead, the company expects to generate C$2.1 bn in OCF and hold capex to about $1.0 bn for year.

Net debt as of March 31, 2021 was C$1.63 billion, a reduction of 8.6% from YE 2020 net debt. The plan is to continue paying down debt in 2021 and a target debt to cash flow of ~0.5 has been set.

The hedge book is at about one-third of daily production. Tourmaline has an average of 634 mmcfpd hedged for 2021 at a weighted average fixed price of C$2.59 /mcf for production kept in country. Another 513 mmcfpd of incremental volume is exposed to export markets, including Dawn, Iroquois, Empress, Chicago, Ventura, Sumas, Malin, and PG&E. Their Canadian hedging sacrifices some upside in the current market, but stabilizes cash flow well into the green.

From the slide above, you can see that Tourmaline is well into the green with gas prices at current levels. What is more impressive is that with their low production costs (~$1.50 MCF), they can fund their maintenance budget, and pay dividends. It's not a big reach to hit a target where they can grow production at 3-5% per year at $1.75 per MCF, and at $2.00/MCF, they are increasing dividends, deleveraging, and potentially buying back shares. (I hope that means they squirrel away cash to buy back shares in down cycles!)

This second slide pretty well speaks for itself, showing a history of dividend increases, and the expectation of being able to fund future growth in the dividend.

ESG

I am a big fan of the Environment and rely upon it for my physical wellbeing. I also own beachfront property and sincerely hope it doesn't sink beneath the waves in 2030, as some have forecast. I am not a climate expert, but curiously to my untrained eye, it seems the beach is the same place it always has been in the fifty-odd years I've been going there. Maybe global warming is unevenly distributed? I am getting off-topic.

In the ESG regard, I support companies looking to exploit new ways of capitalizing on the Carbon Capture and Underground Storage, (CCUS) movement. I have discussed this in past public articles, with Occidental's, (OXY) carbon capture technology, coming to mind.

In the case of Tourmaline, it is looking high and low in its organization for ways to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations. Like a lot of companies, it took them a while to drink the ESG KoolAid, but for the past 18 months, they've had a team developing and implementing new proprietary emission reduction technologies, executing expanded water management initiatives. This effort may have been driven by the government's imposition of a sliding scale increase in the carbon emissions tax through 2030. This effort extends to managing third-party - think suppliers, environmental-related research. To cap this off, they are now managing an emerging carbon offset business - think their nascent CCUS business.

Other ESG high points include:

Operating a methane testing and research facility in one of their Ansell-Edson gas plants. Measuring flare and storage emissions is the focus here with a view to reducing them.

Displacing diesel on the rig site is another focus. They've invested $8 million to date building the testing unit. The long-term goal is to transition all of their drilling and frac operations to lower emission natural gas high line power.



As a first step along this line, the rig operation in Peace River is fully electric. Baby steps.

Your takeaway

It's hard not to get a little excited going through the TRMLF reporting materials. This company knows where it is going and has built up a world-class resource and infrastructure base. It is unapologetically devoted to its shareholders, and in all the materials I perused, never once used the term "stakeholder."

With an EV of ~ $8.5 bn, they are selling at ~4X anticipated 2021 operating cash flow. This is cheap and could be a big reason for their analyst rankings. The company will throw off over a billion of free cash this year after funding capex and the dividend. They will have money left over for debt reduction, which is higher on their priorities list than stock buybacks (Which I am not a big fan of as they always seem to occur when the stock is on the upper end of its range.)

Here is Mike Rose, CEO, in response to an analyst question on cash allocation priorities vis a vis debt reductions vs stock buybacks:

It's something we're always thinking about. You're right, it hasn't ranked at the top of our list, and I would still say that debt reduction and dividend increases after Q1 probably ranked ahead of that. We'd also -- if it makes sense, and one of the smaller tuck-in acquisitions materializes, we'd like to be able to pay for that with free cash flow as well. But our thoughts on the buyback, has always been more tactical than programmatic, if you know what I mean. So we keep renewing our NCIB, and we have it as an option.

On a price to flowing barrels, they are rock-bottom cheap, at $20/bbl. I honestly don't see a reason not to buy the company at current levels. I am not sure, that sitting here trying to close this article out and get published for you, that I can think of a more de-risked investment opportunity. Not that there isn't risk in any oil and gas investment, but this one looks particularly compelling to me.

I am happy to give TRMLF a strong recommendation to investors who have done their own due diligence on the company in addition to reading this article. If you are looking for growth and rising income, Tourmaline could just be right for you.