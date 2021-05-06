Photo by photoMacgyver/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is an all-weather stock that offers protection against inflation and a nice dividend kicker. While the stock has appreciated significantly in the last year, it remains one of the better companies in the sector. Furthermore, the company will be aided by further increases in commodity prices. RIO is a great stock for those seeking “safety” in a volatile and overvalued market.

The good

In this section, I will analyze the strengths and opportunities of Rio Tinto.

Firstly, credit must be given to RIO in achieving best-in-class profitability. The company has been steadily increasing its operating and net income margin in the last five years and has outperformed its peers in ROE as shown below.

Source: Investor Presentation

The last few years have seen returns increase for the mining sector in general, but this has been amplified with Rio Tinto. This in turn has allowed the company to increase its dividend at a rate of 17% over the last five years. With a payout ratio of 46% and an implied fwd yield of 6.98%, Rio Tinto stands out as a compelling dividend growth stock.

Of course, behind Rio Tinto’s strength is the appreciation of commodities such as iron ore, aluminium, and copper.

Source: Investor Presentation

Copper prices reached a seven-year high in 2021, and aluminium also rallied strongly. A few factors are coming into play here that are bullish for the mining complex. Firstly, supply has been constrained due to limitations during lockdowns. On the supply side, we are seeing strong recoveries in economies across the globe, especially China. This discrepancy between supply and demand has sent prices of commodities higher, but we likely have more to go. Some analysts even predict we could see copper trade at $20,000/tonne in the future.

Things seem to be pointing up for Rio Tinto in the future, and the market has indeed reacted to this, with Rio stock appreciating over 50% in the last year. However, even after this rally, the stock trades at attractive ratios, by both market and industry standards. Rio Tinto trades at a fwd P/E of 5.69, well below peers like Teck Resources Limited (TECK), which has a forward P/E of 9.5. More importantly, Rio Tinto trades at only 8.87x cash flow and a P/S of under 5.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning some of Rio Tinto’s growth initiatives. In this area, I would point out the new developments at the Gudai-Darri mine in southern Australia, which promises to be one of the most technologically advanced mines in the world. This investment, which started in 2018, should be paying off soon, with a production ramp-up projected for the beginning of 2022.

The bad

In this section, I look at the possible weaknesses and threats of the company.

First off, it’s worth mentioning that Rio Tinto is sensitive to geopolitical tensions, especially with China. Rio Tinto is primarily an Australian producer, and relationships between the two countries have soured in the last few months.

Geopolitical risks are always an issue with companies like Rio Tinto, which has operations all around the world. For example, Rio Tinto also has operations in South Africa, which has been a hard political and economic environment to navigate.

On another note, Rio Tinto will struggle to achieve meaningful growth in the long term. Mining operations are capital intensive and require significant time. Revenues have increased slowly but steadily in the last 10 years, and growth is forecast at a modest 4% for the next year.

In this regard, the biggest effect on revenues and income will come from the prices of the commodities that Rio mines and sells. Overall, I remain bullish on the outlook for these materials, and especially copper, which is an integral part of electronic equipment such as batteries. However, it’s worth noting that some analysts believe copper may have already topped, and see the metal going down to $7000/tonne in the next few months.

Valuation

Using a 5-year EBITDA exit DCF model from Finbox, I have determined a target price for Rio Tinto.

Source: Finbox.com

As we can see, the Finbox model gives us a target price based on a discount rate and a forecast of growth and profitability over the next 5 years. In the case of Rio Tinto, we have forecast revenues to increase substantially through 2021, but then fall thereafter. This is in line with consensus analyst estimates that can be found on Seeking Alpha. On the side of profitability, we have forecast an average EBITDA margin of 53%. This is slightly higher than currently but lines up well with the upward trend we have seen in profitability over the last 10 years. Going forward, Rio Tinto will benefit from both higher mineral prices and more efficient operations.

To sum up, the above forecast gives us a target price of $131.08/share, which implies a return of 46.9%. Not bad for a “boring” stock like Rio Tinto.

Takeaway

It became clear a few months ago, that inflation would begin to pick up, as economies reopen and governments around the world continue to turn the lever of fiscal policy. Commodities are a great hedge against inflation, and this is especially the case with minerals like copper, iron, and aluminium, which are key industrial components. Within this sector, Rio Tinto stands out as a best-in-class company, with a track record of improving profitability and an enticing +6% dividend yield. Rio Tinto is a stock I am happy to buy and hold for the long-term.