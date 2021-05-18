Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the S&P 500 has nearly doubled off its bottom last year and thus it is now trading at a new all-time high, at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Consequently, it has become especially hard for income-oriented investors to identify stocks with attractive dividends and a reasonable valuation. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is a bright exception. It is offering a 4.6% dividend yield, with a strong payout ratio, a rock-solid balance sheet, and improving business prospects. Notably, its dividend yield peaked at 8.1% in late October and has been on a steady downtrend since then. Investors should lock in the attractive dividend yield of SL Green Realty before it drops further.

Business overview

SL Green Realty is the largest office landlord in Manhattan. It is a real estate investment trust [REIT], which is focused on acquiring, managing, and maximizing the value of commercial properties in Manhattan. The REIT holds interest in 84 buildings, which total 37.8 million square feet.

SL Green Realty has been hurt by the coronavirus crisis. Many companies have shifted to a work-from-home model in response to the pandemic and thus the demand for office space has significantly decreased. The effect of the pandemic on SL Green Realty was evident in the last earnings report of the REIT. Its funds from operations per unit decreased 17% over last year’s quarter, primarily due to the divestment of assets which had poor performance.

However, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines, the pandemic has begun to subside. The number of daily incidents and deaths in the U.S. has plunged in the last few weeks, with further improvement expected thanks to the steadily rising number of vaccinated people. It is thus a question of time before people return to their normal lifestyle. It is also important to note that the U.S. government has offered unprecedented stimulus packages in response to the severe recession caused by the pandemic. As a result, the economy has begun to recover strongly from the recession experienced last year.

Unfortunately for SL Green Realty, its business has not begun to recover yet. Occupancy of office space in New York City metro area has begun to recover but it is still less than 20%. This has caused an unprecedented tenant-friendly environment and challenges to the business of the REIT. This helps explain why SL Green Realty is expected to post a 10% decrease in its funds from operations per unit this year.

However, SL Green Realty has a rock-solid balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $5.8 billion. This amount is only 12 times the annual funds from operations and hence it is easily manageable. In fact, SL Green Realty has a debt coverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of 3.0, which is one of the strongest debt coverage ratios in the REIT universe. Thanks to its strong balance sheet, SL Green Realty can easily endure the downturn in its business and wait patiently for the expected recovery.

Some investors may claim that SL Green Realty will be hurt by a permanent shift of some companies to the work-from-home model. Indeed, many companies have appreciated the cost savings of this model. However, as soon as the pandemic subsides and people return to their normal lifestyle, many companies will appreciate again the glamor of Manhattan and will return to the city, with their pre-COVID model. It is also worth noting that SL Green Realty has a strong occupancy rate of 94.2%, despite the ongoing downturn. Analysts seem to agree on the recovery of the office space in Manhattan, as they expect SL Green Realty to grow its funds from operations per unit by 8% in 2022 and 9% in 2023. They thus expect the REIT to return close to its pre-COVID results next year and post new all-time high funds from operations per unit in 2023.

It is thus reasonable to expect the stock of SL Green Realty to return to its pre-COVID level at some point until the end of next year. If this materializes, the stock will rally 25% off its current price. Investors should also keep in mind that SL Green Realty has been operating and developing commercial properties in Manhattan for the last 40 years. As a result, it has developed great expertise in the area and thus it is an ideal investment vehicle for those who want to benefit from the expected recovery of this business from the pandemic.

Finally, it is critical to note that SL Green Realty has been repurchasing its units aggressively throughout this downturn. More precisely, it has reduced its unit count by 8% in the last 12 months. Management should be praised for this strategy, which is in sharp contrast to the strategy of most companies, which repurchase their shares only during boom times and suspend buybacks during downturns. The strategy of SL Green Realty has greatly enhanced shareholder value and it is a testament of management’s confidence that the stock is undervalued.

Valuation

SL Green Realty is currently trading at a price-to-FFO ratio of 12.1, which is much lower than its 10-year average price-to-FFO ratio of 14.7. The cheap valuation can be attributed to the ongoing downturn. However, as soon as the REIT begins to recover from the pandemic, its valuation is likely to revert towards its historical level. If this occurs, the stock will enjoy a 21% (=14.7/12.1-1) valuation tailwind.

Dividend

SL Green Realty is offering a 4.6% dividend yield. In the current investing environment, when a stock offers such a high yield, it usually signals that a dividend cut is just around the corner. However, this is certainly not the case for SL Green Realty. The REIT has a healthy payout ratio of 54%, which is better than the 62% payout ratio of the REIT universe and provides a wide margin of safety to the dividend. Given also the rock-solid balance sheet of SL Green Realty and its expected recovery, its dividend should be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Notably, the market has gradually noticed the attractive dividend of SL Green Realty. The dividend yield of the REIT peaked at 8.1% in late October and has been on a steady downtrend since then due to the rally of the stock. Investors should lock in this attractive yield before it drops further.

Final thoughts

Most investors are afraid that they cannot benefit from the expected recovery from the pandemic anymore due to the steep rally of the broad market. However, thanks to the lag of the recovery of its business, SL Green Realty is a great candidate for those investors. SL Green Realty is offering 21% upside potential up to its pre-COVID stock price and a safe 4.6% dividend, which will compensate investors while they wait for the recovery of the stock to materialize.