Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is a commercial-stage ophthalmology company that’s the dominant player in the micro-invasive glaucoma surgical (MIGS) space. I wrote about the company and the impact of the pandemic twice last year, but since then, Glaukos’ stock has rallied substantially. In this article, I review the company’s recent results and future outlook, and I provide my updated thoughts on the company’s valuation moving forward.

The Outlook in My Prior Article

As I wrote in my prior article, Glaukos reported rough numbers in Q1 and Q2 2020 because many elective procedures, like the MIGS that are Glaukos’ bread-and-butter, were not occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s Q1 numbers were disappointing but not terrible, showing a small increase in net sales year-over-year from $54 million to $55.3 million, or just a 2% gain. Digging deeper though, Glaukos’ glaucoma revenue was actually down nearly $10 million year-over-year, but this drop was offset by $11.2 million from its corneal health franchise that the company did not yet have in Q1 2019. Glaukos’ gross margin was roughly cut in half which resulted in a dramatically larger loss of $52.6 million versus a full-year loss in 2019 of just $50.3 million. Glaukos went from having a 4-year cash runway to on-pace not even to make it through the end of 2020 at the Q1 rate.

Things got even worse in Q2 with Glaukos announcing that net sales actually decreased in all business units, dropping by 46% year-over-year, from $58.6 million in Q2 2019 to $31.6 million in Q2 2020. The bulk of this was due to the glaucoma segment which reported $24.9 million in net sales versus $58.6 million in Q2 2019, but the corneal health segment was also down 41% sequentially. The operating loss again nearly matched the full-year 2019 one, coming in at $47.2 million. Given its rapidly decreasing cash position, Glaukos was forced to sell $250 million worth of 2.75% convertible notes maturing in 2027 in June which brought its cash position back up to $404.3 million.

Despite all that uncertainty though, Glaukos’ stock was trading at only about half of where it is now, so the company’s forward price to sales ratios, even discounted by 10% per year, were far below the average in the biopharma industry around 4x to 5x and especially for a company with such strong growth expected.

How Things Have Gone Since

Glaukos business has largely recovered back to the trajectory expected prior to the pandemic, with 2020 being essentially a lost year from a sales growth standpoint. Accordingly, the company’s stock has rallied big time since I offered my bullish take in August 2020 although shares have pulled back recently along with the rest of the biotech sector.

Figure 1: GKOS Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Glaukos reported having $68 million net sales in Q1, up 23% over that rough quarter in Q1 2020. Management said on its call that cataract procedure volume has started picking up although it still isn’t back to pre-COVID-19 levels. That’s important because nearly all of Glaukos’ MIGS revenue is still contingent on stent placement happening during a pre-existing cataract procedure.

Glaukos also noted that it has essentially completed the roll-out of its next generation iStent inject w in the quarter with 99.8% of inject sales in Q1 have already swapped over to iStent inject w. This is important in my view because continued innovation in the glaucoma space is what will potentially allow Glaukos to maintain its strong position. Q1 2021 also saw increased integration and benefit from the corneal health platform gained in the 2019 acquisition of Avedro. Overall, the corneal health segment brought in $14.3 million in net sales, which was due to 51% year-over-year Photrexa sales growth.

Figure 2: Glaukos’ Progress Since 2014 (source: Glaukos’ March 2021 Investor Presentation)

The pandemic definitely set Glaukos back, but its long-term trajectory is still impressive. The company touts that it has seen sales growth at a 30% compounded rate since 2014 even despite the company underperforming 2020 guidance by ~$70 million. The company was able to keep its full-year 2020 gross margin at 83% despite a sub-50% gross margin in the early part of the year, and the cash balance was still above $400 million by year-end. This should give Glaukos a 5+ year runway given that its net loss was only $16.5 million in Q1, and I would be very surprised if the company is not able to make it to profitability during that time.

What to Expect Moving Forward

Based on its ongoing innovation in the space, I fully expect to see Glaukos continue to dominate the market for MIGS.

Figure 3: Glaukos' MIGS Portfolio (source: Glaukos’ March 2021 Investor Presentation)

This is important because its strong positioning should help the company keep its gross margin high, and we will hopefully see continued growth in the MIGS market overall due to the broader array of disease states that are increasingly being covered, ranging all the way from mild to advanced and refractory glaucomas.

On top of the recently launched iStent inject w, Glaukos has two more MIGS that should garner approval this year. The first is the iStent infinite which covers severe patients and advances the company’s goal of being the go-to glaucoma solution across all disease severities. As you can see in Figure 3, the iStent infinite provides more outflow pathways for fluid and thus provides greater potential lowering of intraocular pressure, the primary metric that matters in treating glaucoma. Glaukos has said that approval should come later this year, and it sounds like the launch will then be early next year if all goes well.

Glaukos is also developing the PreserFlo MicroShunt in conjunction with its partner Santen. The MicroShunt is actually for even more severe glaucoma patients that have been refractory to prior glaucoma surgeries, and yet it was still able to demonstrate a 30%+ reduction in intraocular pressure in its trials. Glaukos expects to get approval, and to be able to launch the product, in late 2021.

Figure 4: Glaukos’ 2021 Expected Milestones (source: Glaukos’ March 2021 Investor Presentation)

Glaukos said in its Q1 earnings report that it expects to see net sales to increase to $70 million to $72 million in Q2 and that the company should see that sequential quarter-over-quarter growth maintained throughout the rest of the year.

In addition to MIGS, Glaukos has lots of additional new innovation advancing in its pipeline that could meaningfully add to revenue and earnings over the next few years. The first of those is the iDose platform that is finally nearing a potential market entry. iDose is Glaukos’ micro-injectable drug delivery device intended to deliver a consistent, stable dose of glaucoma drugs to a patient's eye for months at a time. Glaukos already has an ongoing Phase 3 trial using the iDose TR implant which uses the well-known glaucoma medication travoprost, and the company expects to be able to file its NDA next year with a 2023 launch if results are positive. Beyond that, the company has iDose TREX in its pipeline that is an extended duration form of iDose TR and iDose ROCK which would use a ROCK inhibitor instead of travoprost. Glaukos expects these additional products to hit the market in roughly 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Glaukos also has new innovation coming in the corneal health space with the extension of the iLink Photrexa “Epi-Off” procedure into the so-called “Epi-On” procedure. As a reminder, Photrexa is used for a procedure to correct keratoconus, a disease where the cornea is misshapen, but “Epi-Off” refers to the fact that the epithelium must be removed first before the problem can be corrected. In the new “Epi-On” version, the layer of epithelial tissue will be able to remain intact while the underlying corneal problem is addressed. This is a very clear improvement and should help Glaukos continue to build sales in its corneal health arm. If all goes well, this NDA will get submitted next year with an expected approval and launch in 2023 just like for iDose TR.

Figure 5: Glaukos’ Outlook Through 2025+ (source: Glaukos’ March 2021 Investor Presentation)

As I referenced above, Glaukos reported having $417 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 which gives the company what is basically a cash runway for the foreseeable future given the low net loss. The company should have plenty of cash to work its way through all of the potential product approvals seen in Figure 5 and to get to profitability, even with the $279 million in long-term debt, most of which are the 2027 convertible notes. With the big rally, there’s a good chance these will end up converting to shares, but even if they didn’t, Glaukos shouldn’t have any problem paying off that amount by maturity.

Valuation and Conclusion

In my prior articles, I described how Glaukos traded at a clear discount given what seemed to be temporary headwinds for a quality business. I still view Glaukos as a quality company that I wouldn’t mind holding long term, but I no longer view the current valuation as an attractive place to establish a brand-new position if one doesn’t already own shares. That’s because as you can see below in Figure 6, shares now trade for much higher multiples of expected future revenues than before.

Figure 6: Glaukos’ Estimated Revenue (source: Seeking Alpha)

COVID-19 has unequivocally had a huge impact on the company. Analyst estimates for this year are basically what the company was supposed to achieve in 2020 before the pandemic hit. The biopharma sector is risky, so there needs to be enough margin of safety in a stock to be worth taking a position. Glaukos could continue to see slow sales, and there’s always the possibility that much of its current pipeline won’t pan out. I don't view those risks as likely, but if either of them does happen, I think the company could look expensive at a $3.5 billion market cap.

I still like the company, but the stock has now run up enough to where I no longer consider it clearly undervalued. That’s not to say there isn’t potential upside, it’s just that I wouldn't personally start a position right now. I previously held a position that was called away in late 2020 due to covered calls that I had sold, generating a nice return on my initial investment. If the stock falls further and got closer to a $2.5 billion market cap, which would put it at about 5x 2023 sales estimates, I would likely look to re-establish my position.