FireEye (FEYE) recently announced the sale of its Products business to Symphony Technology Group. This isn’t the first time a cybersecurity company will be offloading a business segment to Symphony. In our opinion, the move gives FireEye the chance to do more of what it does best. It also gives management more leeway to educate the market on the growth story. Finally, the move puts FireEye in a better financial position, given the expected cash inflow.

Growth

Before announcing the sale of FireEye, management was educating investors on the new growth options embedded in the Mandiant segment. However, due to the “size effect,” the market was digesting the new narrative at a slow pace. In fact, it wasn’t until Blackstone announced its investment in the company that we began to notice a significant uplift in sentiments.

What is the Size Effect?

The size effect occurs when a large revenue segment with declining growth masks the growth effort of a smaller segment with strong growth, momentum and prospect.

For a management team putting in a lot of effort into a smaller segment with promising growth, reporting weak topline results due to the size effect undermines the effort of everyone in the company. Palo Alto Networks hinted at the frustration that can come with this scenario in a recent call.

The market loves quality. Another factor the market loves is potential (growth options, ample market opportunity).

Before the announcement, the overall business had the products with the declining growth on the right side of the chart above. On the left side, we have two products with factors the market loves.

Mandiant Consulting: represents a strong quality factor given the reputation of the division. Mandiant can be regarded as a segment leader in cybersecurity.

Security Validation: this has been a major growth catalyst since the acquisition of Verodin. It is also a brilliant product strategy to complement Mandiant. Furthermore, Verodin significantly expanded Mandiant's total addressable market into segments like vulnerability management.

Going forward, the market will be left to assess the two offerings highlighted above. I think the market won’t have much choice but to vote in favour of the strength that the two offerings bring to the table.

From the target model highlighted above, FireEye believes it can achieve a CAGR of over 20% by 2025 from the blend of SaaS and services offerings under Mandiant. This will include over 60% contribution from the SaaS offerings. This means the new business isn’t a pure SaaS business. This might make it tough for Mandiant to command lofty SaaS multiples akin to high growth stocks.

Mandiant has three SaaS offerings: threat intelligence, security validation, and XDR (extended detection and response from the acquisition of Respond). The SaaS business drove revenue of $199M in 2020. From 2018 to 2020, the SaaS business grew by 23%. The recent addition of Respond and the flexibility to add other growth options should power the bullish growth outlook.

FireEye noted that there would be shared product telemetry after the exit of the Products segment. This allays our worries that Mandiant might lose access to threat intelligence from the products under the new FireEye. XDR also depends on this shared telemetry. With this assurance, we can have more conviction in the growth guidance shared by FireEye for the SaaS offerings.

For the Services segment, we can rely on the quality factor highlighted earlier. This is also assisted by the strength of the Mandiant brand. The services segment includes security assessment, security transformation, incident response and security training.

FireEye believes it can leverage its reputation and existing momentum to drive 15-20% growth in the services segment. This might be a tough hurdle to scale given the growing competition from players like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Business/Financials

I highlighted the product and sales moves made by management in previous quarters in my recent reports. With the current announcement, it is easy for us to complete the jigsaw puzzle.

On the product front, FireEye has finally cleaned up its portfolio into a coherent structure with offerings that complement each other. Threat intelligence feeds the Mandiant analysts. Respond, and Verodin help with scale and efficiency. It is important to carefully consider the implication of these two (XDR and Verodin) capabilities. Before the acquisition of Verodin, Mandiant’s efficiency and margins depended on the work rate of the Mandiant analysts. With Verodin and Respond, FireEye can manage more security engagements without involving its analysts. This is the value proposition that FireEye has been trying to educate the market on since last year.

The easiest way to understand this development is to picture the entire portfolio as one coherent piece. The SaaS offerings gain from the brand strength of the Mandiant Consulting business. The Mandiant services gain from the automation capabilities of the SaaS offerings. This setup means the following.

The need to stop focusing on the gross margin of the services business. The overall (Mandiant) gross margin is the best and most relevant metric. If you look at the gross margin of the services business only, that means you are discounting the scale advantage that the SaaS offerings provide.

Below the gross margin line: with the sale of the Products business, profitability ratios like EBIT and net income will correlate with the business cycle of SaaS/cloud platforms. Till now, the profitability metrics reflect the old mature business cycle of the Products business. Now, we can focus more on SaaS metrics like the Rule of 40, which FireEye highlighted.

To meet the Rule of 40, FireEye intends to achieve a non-GAAP operating margin of over 20% in the long term. If we add the over 20% revenue growth projection for Mandiant, we can easily picture how the healthy growth story will play out.

In terms of cash flows and liquidity, the sale of the Products business will boost liquidity by over $1B. On the contrary, the cash flow models and projections for the network security business will no longer be relevant. It makes sense that market participants expect FireEye to push for a sale worth more than $1.2B for its Products segment. This is due to the fact that FireEye is also losing well-coveted offerings like Helix and Cloudvisory. However, readers will recall that FireEye needs the data and insights, not the infrastructure. I consider the offerings under the product segment as infrastructures that can easily be kept off the company's books since FireEye should keep getting access to insights generated from these assets.

While we can model the Products business as an entity capable of generating more than $1.2B in cash flows, FireEye gains from the certainty that comes with cashing in the check today.

The added liquidity should give FireEye the capacity to explore more growth options in future. As we will see in the new positioning statement, Mandiant was built for scale.

Competitors

Today, FireEye’s intelligent, cloud-first XDR platform delivers unmatched detection, protection, and response for more than 50 per cent of the Forbes Global 2000. Source: FireEye

From the positioning statement above, we can see that the new business was designed to be a cloud-first data platform. This is similar to the mantra found at CrowdStrike and Datadog (DDOG).

Threats

Mandiant is now an intelligent data-driven platform + a world-class consulting business. Who are the top players with these capabilities?

Palo Alto Networks: Palo Alto has been building its Cortex division to be as data-driven and automated as possible. Most recently, it acquired The Crypsis Group to build its consulting division. We can’t totally compare FEYE to PANW because PANW is a full-service cybersecurity company. CrowdStrike: CrowdStrike also indicated its expanding difference in data security via the recent acquisition of Humio. CrowdStrike is also positioned to be a full-service cybersecurity company with the advantage of being cloud-native.

The most logical comps are the peers with strengths in cybersecurity verticals with expanding cloud capabilities. These are Tenable (TENB), Rapid7 (RPD), and Qualys (QLYS) who are expanding from vulnerability management into new segments.

Moat

Mandiant remains a pure founder-led business.

Strong Mandiant brand

Threat intelligence reputation

Unique product strategy

Opportunities

The new positioning gives FireEye a clearer view as it partners with more cloud platforms. The new positioning should also make FEYE more appealing to the current crop of growth investors. This leads us to the valuation section.

Valuation

Peers

We can expect the new business (Mandiant) to resemble the players in the table above. All players have expanded their cloud capabilities in recent quarters. All players have subscription-based business models. All players also have unique product strategies to differentiate themselves from competitors.

In terms of valuation, Mandiant will also resemble these players, given the guidance for its gross margin and the years of growth expected from its cloud offerings.

As we can see, FireEye trades in line with these peers given its current market cap and the same growth projection for the next five years.

Let's explore the different growth scenarios.

Bull case

In the bull case, we can assume that the market is yet to understand the product strategy. For investors to digest the bull case, it is important to understand the following points.

FireEye is now doubling down on leading in incident response using the reputation of Mandiant.

Since Mandiant can collect insights from third-party SIEMs (data lakes) and platforms, Mandiant will do just fine if FireEye has a new owner.

The market is yet to understand the scalability that Verodin offers.

Every time Verodin simulates a breach or attack, Mandiant has the potential to detect misconfigurations and weaknesses that might lead to future attacks. This nullifies the gross margin weakness concerns because the fixes result in revenue for Verodin. These fixes automatically improve the productivity of the Mandiant consultants.

FireEye will keep adding insights using XDR while attracting new users via the strong Mandiant brand.

FireEye will keep adding more growth options. This will be mostly related to data analysis and workflow automation.

These points should drive a growth outperformance beyond the forward guidance shared in the growth section.

As the market digests these points, FireEye has the potential to trade at a premium to its peers.

Base case

New capabilities are matched by peers. Qualys, Rapid7 and Tenable have made significant product updates and acquisitions related to cloud security and data security.

Mandiant meets its growth and profitability targets on strong execution. Readers will call that founder Kevin Mandia will lead Mandiant.

The market continues to misunderstand the product strategy. If the market continues to misunderstand the strength of the product strategy, Mandiant will keep trading in line with its peers.

Bear case

Mandiant doesn't meet its growth target.

There are integration/data sharing issues between FireEye and Mandiant.

Mandiant trades at a discount to its peers.

My conviction in the product strategy has led me to bet in favour of the bull case since last year as I remain optimistic that Mandiant is well-designed for success.

Risks

The major risk concerns include:

1. Execution Risk. FireEye doesn't have the best CEO approval rating. While the inclusion of Blackstone has improved the conviction of investors, I expect the market to continue to overweight execution risk.

2. Earnings dilution. Given that the Products segment commands a high margin, a shift towards more low margin consulting revenue might impact earnings in the short term. This risk is expected to be offset by the announced share buyback program.

3. Competitive pressure is also a concern. In both consulting and SaaS, I expect Mandiant to go up against players with more momentum including CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks.

4. Liquidity risk. This is more of a cash flow projection concern. If we assume that FireEye sold the Products business at a discount in the hopes that it will continue to benefit from shared data telemetry from Helix and other products, this assumption exposes FireEye to liquidity risk if it doesn't unlock the expected value from this integration. This worry partially explains the sell-off after the recent announcement.

And so what Respond Software allows us to do is train it based upon our expertise and leverage their machine learning combined with our intelligence, to effectively stick what you can almost think of as a bot version of a Mandiant analyst to look at 100% of the events coming in to Helix or other systems and determine what is actually the things that needs to be escalated and prioritized and focused on. Source: FireEye

FireEye gave hints into the integration between Respond and Helix during the M&A call for Respond. If the setup is maintained as highlighted above, then Mandiant should continue to derive full value from Helix.

5. Lastly, investors should consider the weakened momentum and heightened volatility in the tech space.

Conclusion

After announcing the sale of its Products business, the remaining business (Mandiant) positions FireEye to tell its growth story better. Combined with the unique product strategy, we find the growth prospect compelling. The unique positioning will also help reduce worries about competition.

Relative to its peers, we find FireEye to be fairly valued. However, given execution concerns, we expect FEYE's valuation to lag growth until management begins to outperform.