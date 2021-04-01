Photo by ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

We are in a new space race. In the 1960s, the U.S. and USSR were in a race to the moon. Today in the 2020s, capitalism is in a race to monetize space. Buying a space ETF in 2021 could be like buying VGT back in 2004. Both the ARKX and UFO ETFs have less than 3 years' performance, meaning the methodology for investing will inform us of which is the better ETF. UFO has a better methodology and moving forward should outperform ARKX.

Given their brief existence, we can’t compare them based on past performance, so at face value both ETFs look very similar with the only difference of any significance being UFO has a dividend and ARKX does not.

Between ARKX & UFO, there are 8 holdings in common and they make up 31.77% and 24.94% of the ETFs, respectively, which shows there is a significant difference between their investment strategies.

The ARKX ETF was launched on March 30, 2021. The investment strategy is for the ETF to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities engaged in space exploration and innovation. It defines space exploration as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the earth.” It defines innovation as “disruptive innovation” which is further defined as a tech enabled service or product that is expected to change an industry landscape.

ARKX is actively managed, meaning they may sell a stock if it is overvalued, or a sector, industry, or company specific change makes it an unfavorable investment. The fund can also buy hedges, derivatives, and move into cash if they feel such investment tactics are useful in the present environment. This is not something I found in ARK’s fund ARKK or ARKW and may be part of a new strategy to avoid the volatility other ARK funds have experienced this year.

At this point, it becomes clear that ARKX is not solely focused on space and has some latitude to invest in other equities. I suspect this is in part to improve the ETF’s performance in the short term since the pickings for space related stocks are rather slim.

I think it will be a few years before we know for sure how much of ARKX will be focused on space vs. innovation. At the time of this writing, the most famous space companies, SpaceX and Blue Origin, have no expected IPO date. In Elon Musk’s biography by Ashlee Vance, Musk states that there will be no SpaceX IPO until a Mars launch is “secure”. He goes on to say based on his experience with Tesla (TSLA) that taking SpaceX public would complicate SpaceX’s mission of going to Mars. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Blue Origin, has said nothing about a potential IPO.

It should also be pointed out that ARKX does not hold any shares in the most famous public space company, Virgin Galactic (SPCE), so there is reason to question whether ARKX would hold SpaceX and Blue Origin if they went public.

On the innovation side, ARKX holds well-known companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), JD.com (JD), Netflix (NFLX), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Altogether, the innovative companies make up 15-20% of the ETF. I expect these are long-term investments and not something ARKX would sell to buy shares in SpaceX.

UFO seeks to track the S-Network Space Index developed by S-Network Global Indexes. The ETF intends to invest at least 80% of its assets in companies that make at least 50% of their revenues or profits from space related businesses that are components of the underlying index.

The underlying index focuses on “space-related business” defined as products or services entirely dependent on “space-based functions” which is defined as a function carried out by hardware, humans, or software physically located in space. Lastly, it uses the Karman line to define what space is. For those unaware, the Karman line defines space as an altitude of 62 miles or 100 kilometres.

Being a passive index subjects you to certain arbitrage disadvantages. We saw this last year when Tesla was being added to the S&P 500. A number of funds were forced to buy Tesla at or near record highs due to investors buying the stock in anticipation of inclusion. The same applies to stocks that are being removed from the index. Usually this is not a problem because a 500-member index means smaller companies represent little of the index, and usually when a company is added to the S&P 500 it is one of the smaller companies.

UFO does not have the benefits the S&P 500 has. Its portfolio consists of around 30 stocks and future IPOs of space related companies can become a large part of the index, such as SpaceX which is already valued at $70 billion. Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is likely to go public before the parent company and may fetch a high valuation as a way to gain exposure to SpaceX the same way companies like Yahoo gave investors exposure to Chinese companies in the last decade.

UFO is allowed to buy companies it expects to be included in the underlying index before their inclusion is announced and is likewise able to sell companies it expects to be removed prior to announcement. They can also purchase securities outside of the index in order to replicate the index’s movements. This flexibility will hopefully reduce the disadvantage of passive investing.

ARKX’s greatest strength is its management. Cathie Wood has become one of the most well-known money managers in finance. ARK funds have a reputation of making accurate picks of the future and the space industry seemingly falls within ARK’s area of expertise. ARKX’s ability to buy innovation related companies gives it access to a larger growth universe in the present given the space industry is still in its infancy. Buying ARKX is a bet on the ARK team to pick the winners in space like they have with tech.

UFO benefits from passive index investing. The last decade saw a move toward passive investing from active management due to academic publications showing the underperformance of active management. The index UFO follows is a pure space play focused exclusively on companies that require operations in space to run their business. For the time being, this means the index is heavy on satellite companies like Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), and industrial companies like Boeing (NYSE:BA) which have been actively traded for decades and are not as volatile as newer space companies like Virgin Galactic. This should help reduce volatility in the ETF while still capturing the growth associated with space.

The most significant weakness of ARKX is its split focus. People looking at ARKX are largely interested in exposure to space and are not interested in owning shares in companies like Netflix. I believe everyone is in agreement that space will be a trillion dollar industry by 2040, possibly sooner. By splitting its AUM between space focused companies and other innovation companies like Netflix, they are setting ARKX’s performance to be less correlated to the space industry compared to peers like UFO, ITA and ROKT.

UFO’s greatest weakness is the fee they charge. As a passive investment product, it is expected to have a lower fee compared to actively managed products. What we find is both ARKX and UFO charge a 0.75% fee. ROKT is a passive ETF and charges a fee that is almost 50% less of what UFO charges. This means that UFO will most likely be undercut as more space focused ETFs come to market.

I believe UFO presents a better investment compared to ARKX because of its singular focus on companies that are dependent on space for their business. The fact that UFO also holds SPCE, and ARKX does not, gives the investor confidence that UFO will also hold other space companies when they become public like Astra (HOL), Redwire (GNPK), Rocket Lab (VACQ), and Spire Global (NSH).

Right now, the pickings are slim in the space industry and all Space ETFs are unable to invest in the most exciting companies. That is changing with SPACs bringing several companies public and this is a trend that is likely to continue. The strategy of UFO’s underlying index is the closest you can get to a guarantee that UFO will be holding these companies too. Anyone concerned that the ETF is heavy on orbital satellites should note that at the present the majority of economic use we get from space is related to satellites.