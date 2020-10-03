Photo by tulcarion/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

Founded in 1963, Leslie's Inc. (LESL) operates primarily in the pool and spa aftermarket industry, which guarantees the company highly recurring and predictable revenue. The majority of the company's assortment is made of products essential to the care of residential and commercial pools and spas. The company’s assortment includes chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. It also provides services, such as on-site equipment installation, repair to the ongoing maintenance of pools and spas for residential and commercial consumers. Additionally, the company offers commercial-grade, and in-store water testing and analysis (via the company’s proprietary AccuBlue system). The non-discretionary nature of the business offers a diversification effect in a recessionary scenario (in the end, if we have a pool we should maintain it). The company provides a nice sum-up of why their business is non-discretionary, which I display below.

Source: Company's Presentation

Company Analysis

Last year, the company saw its entrance into the public market with an IPO price of $17/share (vs the initial range of $14-$16/share), and it's currently trading at $29.76/share or at 39.4x 2021E P/E (vs sector median of 23.09). Put it in a different way, the implied 2021E earnings yield is equal to 2.5% and the TTM cash return is equal to 1.2% (the cash return measures the business's efficiency in using its capital). If compared to the 1 year Treasury return (no reinvestment risk) is for sure an appealing investment. Is the risk worth the bet? Well, I am not sure it is. Although another investor may be willing to pay 50 or 60 times the 2021E earnings for the company you bought, for example, at 30 times the 2021E earnings, it is a risky bet to make. If you are a new investor willing to invest in the company, I would be cautious. If you are an existing investor, I would review my analysis to justify such a high valuation. I present my estimation of the expected P/E below.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from latest 10-K report

Recently the company also boosted its full-year guidance, which I present below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Before looking at the discounted cash flow model, it is important to look at the company's financials to get some possible insights. However, instead of presenting the financial statements themselves, I provide an overview of what I believe are important metrics to look at. The historical metrics are displayed below.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from latest 10-K report

As we can observe, even if at a low rate, both gross and operating margins are growing. The growth in these two metrics is due to the ongoing cost-cutting process in the costs of goods sold (which you can note by looking at the historical evolution of the COGS as % of revenues). On one side, this, among the ongoing deleveraging process, is among the main drivers of the future growth in earnings. However, cost cuts are not a very sustainable long-term source of earnings growth since at some point, there won't be any more costs to cut. On the other side, I believe that the company's earnings will experience a boost driven not only by the above two factors but may also experience a boost by the high level of savings. A high level of savings may drive sales not only in the front market but also for companies operating in the aftermarket (when you buy a pool, you also use all the related services).

Further, we can observe a growing free cash flow margin, which means the company has cash available to be taken out of the business without harming its operations. However, a red flag shows up when we take a closer look at the book value of equity. A negative shareholders' equity means that the company's liabilities are much bigger than its assets (equity = assets-liabilities); in this case, the reason is due to negative retained earnings. In fact, negative retained earnings is a red flag because it implies a series of losses. Was it one bad year? Not really. To understand the reasons for the negative retained earnings, we must first remember how it is calculated (RE(t) = RE(t-1) + Net Income(t) - Dividends(t)). According to the company, it has never paid any dividend. This means that negative retained earnings are due to negative net income.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Now, let's turn to the discounted cash flow valuation part. Below, you can see the results with the relative assumptions I have made.

Source: Author's Estimates using data from latest 10-K report

As the base year for my estimates, I used the trailing twelve-month numbers. I assumed a sales growth rate of 12% for 2022E-TTM, in line with what I believe the company may get as a boost from the high level of savings. As CAGR for the Y2-Y5, I assumed a growth rate of 7.5%. I let the company capitalize on the boost it will receive. If you look at the terminal year number you can observe sales in year 10 of $2.176 billion (currently, the company sees a TAM of $11 billion). Finally, I display the results of the discounted cash flow model below.

Source: Author's Estimates

By looking at both the discounted cash flow model and the P/E multiples I believe that the company is richly priced and that accumulated deficit is a red flag to which investors should pay attention to. If you consider companies like Pool (POOL) and believe that it deserves, you may add some premium to the company. Nonetheless, I don't believe that the company is a good buy yet.

Final Thoughts

Leslie's Inc. is a free cash flow generative company currently focusing on boosting its bottom line numbers; however, its current valuation and negative shareholders' equity are what stop me from opening a position in it. Even if someone may be willing to pay 40 times its 2021E earnings, I am not. From my point of view, the risk is not worth the bet. I believe that a more reasonable price entry may be in the range of $19-$20/share.