Altria (NYSE:MO) is facing significant headwinds in the last couple of years due to multiple factors resulting in the decline of cigarette volumes. With that said, the company has been able to sustain its top-line performance due to its strong pricing power. It has also taken several initiatives to transform its product portfolio towards more secure alternatives for cigarettes. Non-combustible offerings are expected to observe significant growth in the coming decade due to growing health concerns. Altria is uniquely positioned to tap this high-growth market. It is trading at attractive valuation multiples and offers a high dividend yield of 6.9%.

Business Summary

Altria, through its subsidiaries (Philip Morris USA, Middleton, UST, Helix, etc.), is engaged in the business of selling cigarettes, cigars, oral tobacco products, innovative tobacco products (heated tobacco), wine, etc. The majority of its revenue is generated from smokable products, primarily cigarettes. Marlboro is the company’s largest cigarette brand. Marlboro has a 43% market share in the USA, which is more than the next 10 brands combined.

Top-line has faced downward pressure due to falling cigarette volumes but overall business has proved to be resilient

Many readers are aware of the declining cigarette volumes since practically last four decades. This decline has been due to the increase in the awareness of health risks from smoking, strict regulations, and changing consumer preferences. Volumes have fallen at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2001 and 2018. The following is the volume trend in billion.

Cigarettes’ volume trend in the USA:

Source: Statista

The decline has further accelerated in recent years due to the growing inclination towards the alternatives of cigarettes i.e., e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and other nicotine products. However, despite the falling volumes, the company’s performance has been tremendous in the last couple of years relative to the macro trends. Revenue has grown at a 5-Year CAGR of 0.56% between 2015-2020. This has been due to Altria’s higher pricing power and multiple initiatives taken for innovating product offerings and expanding the noncombustible product portfolio. The company has been able to partially offset the decline in volume largely due to the consistent increase in product pricing which has also helped to directly fuel the bottom-line margins. The smokable products segment’s adjusted operating companies income margin (“OCI”) was up 220 bps on a YoY basis to reach 57.5% in Q1 2021 despite a 6.4% decline in net revenue, resulting in only a 0.7% decline in OCI. While the decline in smokable product volume was 11.6%, a strong net price realization of 8% helped to minimize the negative impact on the top-line in Q1 2021. Below are the recent price actions undertaken in 2020 and 2021:

Source: Q1 2021 filings

Adapting to the changing consumer preference

As health concerns are on the rise, leading to a decline in cigarette prevalence, the company has been aiming to expand its less risky noncombustible product portfolio.

The company bought the remaining 20% global stake in On! oral nicotine pouches in December and April for $250Mn. On! is expected to be available for sale in stores representing 90% of the USA’s total oral tobacco volume by midyear. The company also aims to expand the brand globally in Europe, Swedish, and other markets.

We expect continued growth from the oral nicotine pouch products and estimate that category volume in the U.S. will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 25% over the next five years. Since 2019, Helix, supported by the enterprise, significantly increased on! manufacturing capacity, broadened retail distribution, grew tobacco consumer awareness, and followed PMTAs for the entire product portfolio.” - Billy Gifford, CEO, Q1 2021 earnings call

Other less risky products include IQOS and Marlboro HeatSticks. IQOS is a USB-charged electronic device that is used to heat tobacco rather than burning it. Heated tobacco is a safer alternative to inhaling nicotine with no flame or smoke as it does not burn tobacco. They are different from vaping as vaping involves heating liquid that contains synthetic nicotine rather than heating tobacco. The product is becoming increasingly popular as people are looking out for safer alternatives for cigarettes and vape (known for an enormous number of deaths and lung diseases). Marlboro HeatSticks are tobacco units designed to be used in IQOS holders that result in more recurring revenue for Altria. The heated tobacco offerings are not available throughout the USA as of yet. However, the company is planning to expand it to various geographies so that it can cover nearly 25% of cigarette volume in the USA by the year-end.

Below is an extract from Q1 2021 earnings call:

We're making progress and driving awareness and availability of on! and IQOS while investing in future innovative non-combustible products and we continue to acquire more tobacco consumer insights to inform our strategies to actively transition smokers to our non-combustible portfolio. Our smokable products segment continues to support our vision generating significant cash that can be invested in non-combustible products and returned to shareholders.” - Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO

While revenue from safer offerings such as IQOS, Marlboro HeatSticks, and On! has been insignificant for now, we believe that increasing prevalence of safer alternatives of cigarettes will lead to offset the secular decline in the cigarette industry in long term and Altria’s dominance in the cigarette industry and increasing innovative product offerings will position the company uniquely to sustain a leadership position in the growing non-combustible products market.

We are investing in science to arrive at the right insights, guide product development and generate the data needed to really push the whole field forward… I firmly believe that the work that we do today will transform the tobacco industry and will have significant benefits for public health.” - Dr. Maria Gogova, Altria’s Chief Scientific Officer (Source)

As per the Grand View Research report, the Heat-not-burn market was expected to be valued at $7.3Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2027. Similarly, as per another Grand View Research report, U.S. E-cigarette & Vape market was expected to be valued at $6.1Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028.

High leverage, but not at all concerning

Altria has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 8 times. Net debt stood at $23.9Bn as of March 2021 with a weighted average coupon rate of 4%. While the debt is high, it is preferable as it helps to generate greater Return on Equity as Return on Total Capital ("TTM") of 21% is significantly greater than the average coupon rate. Besides that, the debt level can be considered extremely safe as Net Debt-to-Consolidated EBITDA is reasonably low at only 2 times. On the liquidity front, the company has a substantial cash position of $5.8Bn which is enough to make investments in innovative, less harmful cigarette alternatives, and expand its product portfolio.

Attractive dividend yield of 6.9%

Altria offers a profound and sustainable dividend yield of 6.9% with a dividend payout ratio of 79%. The company is a dividend king with a consistently growing dividend yield. The company has raised dividends 55 times in the last 51 years. Dividends have gone up at a 3-Year CAGR of 9.2% and a 10-Year CAGR of 8.7% which is exceptionally enticing. With that said, due to secular decline in the industry, we do not anticipate the company to be able to sustain this dividend growth rate but can still grow it in low to mid-single-digits in the medium term, in line with the EPS growth estimates. It also trades at low valuation multiples. PE ratio ("FWD") stood at 10.8 times, which is significantly cheaper relative to Altria’s 5-Year average of 14.9 times and sector median of 21.6 times.

Below is the trend of Altria’s P/S ratio:

Data by YCharts

Risk to the thesis

Regulatory pressure on Altria’s innovative cigarette alternative offerings & JUUL (JUUL) deal:

The company might face high regulatory interference while launching its less harmful cigarette alternatives which can have a negative impact on Altria’s ability to time the market and capitalize on the opportunity. It is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit from FTC for its acquisition of a 35% stake in JUUL (a vaping company). Losing the case can result in reversing the deal, resulting in losses on investment and reducing the portfolio offerings for cigarette alternatives. With that said, Altria has already written off 88% of the total investment made in JUUL, thus reducing the risk of further loss on investment.

Conclusion

While Altria operates in an industry that is facing secular decline due to changing consumer preference, the stock trades at attractively low valuation multiples, compensating for the low growth. Altria has undertaken multiple initiatives to adapt to the changing trends in the tobacco industry. It is uniquely positioned to become a dominant player in the non-combustible product market with its leading existing product portfolio, size advantage, and long-term vision. The stock offers a favorable risk/reward ratio with growing dividends and an attractive 6.9% dividend yield.