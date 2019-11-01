Photo by posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

It has been increasingly difficult to find undervalued dividend growth stocks to buy in this overvalued market. But even now, there are pockets of value, and one comes across a stock that is not well followed. One such stock is South Jersey Industries (NYSE:NYSE:SJI). The company is a combination of regulated utilities, midstream pipeline, and other business focusing on renewables. South Jersey Industries is not high growth stock, but it does grow slow and steady. In turn this has allowed the company to raise the dividend for 22 consecutive years and pay a dividend for 70 straight years. The current yield is approximately 4.4% and the stock is likely undervalued in an arguably overvalued market. I view South Jersey Industries as a long-term buy.

Overview

South Jersey traces its founding to 1910. Today, the company buys, transports, stores, and sells natural gas. The utility operates in three segments: SJI Utilities, SJI Midstream, and South Jersey Energy Solutions. This divides the regulated utilities of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, the midstream PennEast Pipeline (20% interest), and the renewables and energy management business. Elizabethtown Gas was acquired in 2018. The company owns and operates rooftop solar generation at corporate sites, fuel cells, and is investing in renewable natural gas projects. Additionally, the utility owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania. The PennEast pipeline comes from this region to New Jersey. South Jersey owns roughly 10,000 miles of distribution and transmission pipeline and serves over 700,000 total customers (~407,000 South Jersey Gas and ~303,000 Elizabethtown Gas). Revenue is roughly 70-80% regulated and 20-30% unregulated. Total revenue was about $1,541M in 2020 and $1,682 in the LTM.

Revenue and Margins

South Jersey is primarily a regulated utility focusing on natural gas combined with unregulated operations that focus on transmission of natural gas and also renewables. Revenue has more than doubled from ~$829 million in 2011 to ~$1,682 million in 2020. Revenue jumped in 2018 after the Elizabethtown Gas acquisition. Revenue declined in 2020 due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 but should recover in 2021 when the U.S. economy recovers. Both operating margins and profit margins have been more erratic. This has been impacted by acquisitions, namely the Elizabethtown Gas acquisition in 2018. But margins are recovering and are closer to the long-term averages at present.

The total rate base for the regulated utilities of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas is roughly $3.4 billion. The customer base is slowly growing through new construction and conversions. Growth is slow though at about 1.5% annually. It is unlikely that this growth rate will increase much in the foreseeable future as population growth in New Jersey is flat to slightly declining. However, the combination of growing customer base combined with efficiency improvements, capital spending, clean energy investment, and a 9.6% return on equity means that the rate base is growing at about 10% annually. The utility plans to spend about $2.7 billion out to 2025 on regulated capital investment.

South Jersey's other growth initiative is renewables. The utility is investing about $750 million for traditional renewables and decarburization investments. Traditional renewables include both fuel cells and solar. Fuel cells focus on a joint venture called Catamaran Renewables formed in 2020 with Captona. South Jersey currently has about 7.5 MW of installed capacity and it is likely that this will grow over the next few years. The company is also investing in corporate rooftop solar arrays in New Jersey.

South Jersey also acquired a 35% minority interest in REV LNG in 2020 to produce renewable natural gas and hydrogen. The company is investing in digesters at dairy farms at first. But other opportunities include landfill sites, wastewater treatment facilities, and organic and food waste projects. The utility is investing $500 million out to 2025 so this is decent sized effort. South Jersey believes these projects are low risk with decent margins. Furthermore, the state is supporting renewable natural gas with new legislation. Renewables and decarburization should help South Jersey drive both top- and bottom-line growth without risk of emissions regulation.

Dividend and Dividend Growth

South Jersey is a long-time dividend growth stock and a long-time dividend stock having paid a dividend for 70 years. The utility has raised the dividend for 22 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Contender. In addition, South Jersey will likely become a Dividend Champion in three years. The forward annual dividend is $1.21 per share giving a forward dividend yield of ~4.4%. This is above the trailing 5-year average dividend yield of about 3.9% and it is also more than double the current average dividend yield for the S&P 500. Admittedly, the yield was better in the second half of 2020, but South Jersey is still a good option for those seeking income.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The payout ratio is reasonable for a utility at about 75%. This is above my threshold of 65%, but one must keep in mind utilities tend to have higher payout ratios due to predictable earnings and their regulated nature.

The dividend is well covered by cash flow as well. In the LTM, operating cash flow was $344 million. Capital expenditures were $478 million but are mostly financed by debt for utilities. The dividend required only about $114 million resulting in a dividend-to-OCF ratio of about 33%. This is a reasonably conservative value.

South Jersey's balance sheet is also in decent shape. At end of Q1 2021, the company had about $30 million in cash and cash equivalents. There was about $315 million in short-term and current long-term debt, and $3,067 million in long-term debt. There are no significant maturities until 2030. S&P gives South Jersey a BBB credit rating with a stable outlook, which is investment grade. Management has a long-term target of a BBB credit rating in 2021-2025 time frame. Overall, the balance sheet provides confidence that the dividend is secure in the near future.

Valuation

To determine a fair value for South Jersey, we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 20x, which is almost exactly the average in the trailing 10 years. At the current 2021 consensus earnings estimate of $1.62 and a 20x fair value multiple, we are looking at a fair value price estimate of $32.40.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19x and 21x, and obtain a fair value range from $30.78 to $34.02. The current stock price is ~81% to ~89% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$27.41 as of this writing, suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on P/E ratio.

Estimated Valuation Based on P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19 20 21 Estimated Value $30.78 $32.40 $34.02 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 89% 85% 81%

How does this compare to other valuation models? The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $30.25, assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 4%, which is in between the trailing 5-year and 10-year average growth rates. An average of these two models is ~$31.33, suggesting that South Jersey is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts

South Jersey had a challenging time since the Elizabethtown Gas acquisition. Margins were compressed as the utility digested the acquisition. But margins are now near levels before the acquisition. COVID-19 also reduced demand for natural gas from industrial and commercial customers in 2020. But South Jersey is now positioned for growth as the economy rebounds and decarburization and renewables seem like another growth opportunity. The current yield more than the trailing 5-year average, the dividend is growing, and the stock is undervalued. I view South Jersey as a long-term buy.