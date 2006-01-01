Photo by JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

Basic information

I love dividend stocks, as you can see from the list of my holdings disclosed at the end of this article. And my wife loves dividend ETFs. As a result, we hold VYM in our family portfolio – for good reasons (plus it is always a good idea to listen to the wife).

Jokes aside, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a popular choice for dividend and income investors, offering a diversified, convenient, low cost, and liquid approach for dividend and income. The following basic information is summarized for investors who are not familiar with this fund yet to facilitate the more in-depth discussion later.

* Number of stocks: 416 (all US stocks)

* Fund total net assets: $46.5 billion

* Expense ratio: 0.06%

* 30-day SEC dividend yield as of 05/31/2021: 2.68%

The 0.06% low cost and the 2.68% dividend yield are major draws for many investors who favor VYM. To put things in perspective, the current yield of the overall market (represented by S&P 500) is 1.36%, and that of the 10-year treasury bond is 1.56%. So VYM provides almost more than 2x yield compared to the overall market or treasury bond. Combined with the fact that VYM holds all US stocks and no foreign stocks, the dividends are subject to a lower tax bracket than normal income for most of the investors.

VYM is indexed by market capitalization and therefore is top-heavy

The fund is indexed by market capitalization, and as a result, it is top-heavy. The top 10 holdings are listed above, and they represent 23.6% of the total net asset, almost a quarter. As you go down the list, as shown by the next chart, you can see that the top 30 holdings represent 50.3% of the total net asset, more than half. And by the time you get to the top 60 holdings, they already represent almost 70% of the net asset. So the remaining 356 holdings represent only ~30% of the holdings, less than 0.1% per holding on average and really doesn’t matter that much anymore.

There is nothing wrong with such a top-heavy index method. The S&P 500 itself is indexed by market capitalization, and therefore is also top-heavy. It is all about your investment goals and risk tolerance. There are ETF funds indexed by equal weight in case you are more comfortable with that. And if you really want to fine-tune the holdings exactly to your own liking, you could build a portfolio yourself by selecting a combination of several ETFs or even individual stocks. At first glance, it seems like a ton of efforts, but actually it does not (or at least does not have to). And if you’re interested, you could see my previous post about the intricacies of diversification and see as few as a dozen well-selected stocks could do the trick.

Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Source: author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

VYM is very different from the overall market

The following chart compares the sector composition of VYM vs. that of the overall market represented by the S&P 500. As can be seen, there are significant differences. Notably the largest sector in VYM are the financials, while the largest sector in the overall market is technology. Also, note that VYM holds no REITs at all.

Source: Author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

The next chart shows the difference in the sector weights between VYM and the overall market. As can be seen, the most overweight sectors in VYM relative to S&P 500 are financials, consumer staples, and utilities - with no surprise because of its emphasis on high dividend yield. And the most underweighted sectors are technology, consumer discretionary, and telecommunication. As a result, VYM features significantly lower valuation than the overall market, and can be considered as a value fund. As seen, its PE ratio, PB ratio, PE growth rate ratio are all lower than the overall market by almost 2x.

Again, there is nothing generically wrong with such misalignment relative to the overall market. And it is again all about your investment goals and risk tolerance. If such misalignment becomes an issue and you want to tweak it, I will suggest a few very easy approaches towards the end.

Source: Author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Source: Author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc. and S&P 500 PE Ratio.

VYM is not necessarily “safer”

Many people think stocks that are paying dividends are automatically safer than those that don’t. Unfortunately, this is not necessarily true, or at least not entirely true depending on how you define safety. The next three charts further illustrate these subtleties by showing a comparison of the VYM fund since its inception in 2007 against the overall market represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

The first risk involves underperformance. As can be seen from the first chart, VYM followed SPY quite closely till ~2017, then began to significantly underperform after that. The reason was as aforementioned, the most underweighted sectors in VYM are technology and consumer discretionary, which happened to be the best performing sectors since 2017.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The next chart below illustrates other risks. As seen, VYM was actually equally risky or even riskier compared to the overall market in terms of the standard deviation (14.9% vs 15.4%) and the maximum drawdown (-51.8% vs. -50.8%).

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Lastly, as seen from the next chart, the VYM of course did what it’s supposed to do – delivering high dividend yield. As can be seen from the chart, VYM’s dividend income has been consistently and significantly higher than the overall market since its inception. So in some sense, VYM provides some extra yield at the cost of performance and some degree of increased risk - a tradeoff that individual investors have to weigh considering their own goals and risk tolerance.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Possible approaches to fine-tune VYM

To recap, the under the hood examination above illustrates that there are both advantages and limitations of VYM. The advantages included its convenience, low cost, liquidity, and the high dividend yield. The limitations are its generically top-heavy indexing method, deviation from the actual economy composition, potential performance lag, and potential volatility which are on par with the overall market (or slightly larger).

With a good understanding of these limitations, there are several possible approaches that you could apply to fine-tune the use of VYM to better align with your risk tolerance and long-term investment goals. For example, you could use it in combination with other sector funds to bring its composition to be more aligned with the overall market. Notably, because VYM does not have any exposure to REITs, you could use it in combination with a REIT fund to gain exposure and better replicate the overall market.

As another example, if you want to increase exposure to the technology sector, you could hold VYM together with a technology ETF or a few blue-chip stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). These stocks have been paying and growing dividends steadily for many years. And due to their scale, customer stickiness, and business moat, they are really no less stable as ETFs. This is the idea that our family actually applies - we hold VYM together with some dividend individual stocks to fine-tune our exposure as elaborated in the last section.

This next idea is also an idea that our family applies. This idea is motivated by our concern of the fact that VYM’s most overweight sector is financials as discussed above. What we did was to hold some long term government bonds, such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), to counterbalance some of the risks and volatility of the financial holdings in VYM. The underlying idea is to hedge their sensitivity to interest rate change (or the so-called risk parity idea). More specifically, when interest rate increases, financial stocks tend to do better and their price would rally, while government bonds price fall, as a result their movements balance each other out. Vice versa, when interest rate decreases, financial stocks’ prices tend to fall while government bonds on the other hand would rally, and again balancing each other out.

The next few charts illustrate this idea by a comparison of three portfolios: a portfolio holding VYM only, a portfolio holding 90% VYM + 10% TLT with a semi-annual rebalance, and a portfolio holding SPY only. As can be seen, the combined portfolio of VYM+TLT not only delivered slightly better return than VYM (by about 0.13% per annual), it also reduced its standard deviation, worst year performance, and maximum drawdown significantly both relative to VYM itself and the broader market (represented by SPY). And lastly, from the third chart in this section, you can see that the combined VYM+TLT portfolio still maintained the same steady stream of income as VYM.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and final thoughts

VYM offers a convenient and low cost choice for dividend and income investors. It’s a market cap indexed fund with emphasis on dividend, and consequently the holdings are generically top-heavy and deviate from the actual overall economy composition, which could lead to several potential issues such as performance lag and volatility that are on par with or even larger than the overall market. By understanding its limitations, several approaches are possible to fine-tune its use to better align with your risk tolerance and long-term investment goals. For example, a combined use with government bond can better hedge the risks brought about by its overweight of financials, leading to better returns, reduced volatility, while maintaining the same steady stream of income as VYM.

Love to hear your comments and thoughts on other possible approaches!

My portfolio strategy and disclosure of holdings

First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selection methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio’s All Weather Portfolio. I hold three asset classes: gold, treasury bonds, and stocks. The main variation is adding a Dynamic Leverage as detailed in another one of my posts in case you are interested. Out of the stock asset class, 2/3 are invested in indexed stock ETFs (including leveraged ETFs), and the remaining 1/3 is invested in individual stocks.

For these individual stocks, I hold a rather concentrated portfolio of no more than a dozen stocks. For my stock selections, I follow a variation of Joel Greenblatt’s Magic Formula (MF) method. The variations primarily involve A) the inclusion of growth rate into the ranking, B) the use of a relative valuation metric (i.e., a stock’s current valuation compared to its historical valuation) to replace the absolute PE or EV/EBIT ratio in the original magic formula method, C) the fundamental aspects of the business, and D) some consideration of diversifications across different market sectors (though I do not mind holding multiple stocks in the same sector).

With the above background, here are my current holdings and their weight in my current portfolio. As you can see, I currently hold 9 positions. BTW, I wish Seeking Alpha encourages authors to not only disclose their ownership of a given security, but also to disclose the size of their position. I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. Instead of (or in addition to) showing the arguments and analysis, show how much you actually hold. How much we actually hold tells more about our true opinion than our analysis.

I have written an analysis for some of them with links provided here in case you are interested. And I will gradually write my analysis for the rest of my holdings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which represents an asymmetric reward/risk profile to me as discussed in this full analysis here. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), a pharmaceutical juggernaut. Intel Corp. (INTC), a global leader in integrated circuits. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a diversified telecommunication provider. Kroger (KR), the US' largest grocery store by sales, which represents a good setup for a contrarian play as discussed in this full analysis. Merck & Co. (MRK), a global leader in health care and animal health products. Lockheed Martin (LMT), a leading aerospace and defense company, which represents a wide moat business at a fair price as discussed in this full analysis here. General Dynamics (GD), a leading aerospace, marine systems, and defense company, which represents a business with both short-term potential and decent perpetual growth prospects as discussed in this full analysis here. Alibaba Group (BABA), the largest ecommerce company in the world in terms of gross merchandise volume.

Source: Author based on data from The Vanguard Group, Inc.

As you can see, my selection method tends to select stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, and high quality. In terms of valuation, all holdings are trading at very reasonable valuation (both in terms of absolute valuation and relative valuation). The average PE is ~13.x for this group, compared to ~20 of VYM and ~44 for the overall market (represented by S&P 500).

In terms of the growth, the PEG column provides some insights. The PE Growth ratio (PEG) was defined as the PE divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. As seen, this group offers an average PEG of 1.4, with the maximum of 1.8. In contrast, the PEG for VYM is ~2.0 and S&P 500 is ~4 (assuming ~8% growth rate and ~2% current dividend yield).

In terms of quality, they are all leaders in their sector with a well-established business model, brand name, and moat. Their financial strength is among the strongest. For one thing - the interest coverage, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expense, is ~12x. And this calculation excluded INTC and BABA, which are essentially debt-free given their current working capital and EBIT. And the quality of the business, measured by return on equity (ROE), is on average 30%, more than double that of VYM and the overall market. Note the ROE of ABBV is ~160% with its particular capital structure and is not included in this average.

As a diversified group with such a wide margin of safety compared to S&P 500 in terms of valuation, financial strength, and quality, they have been helping me beat the overall market and at the same time help me sleep well during any market turmoil.