In a year when the stock market has hit four all-time highs so far, finding a value stock has rarely been more difficult. But they are out there, and one such stock is the overlooked Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) - a stock that offers growth, income, and value all in one.

A number of factors conspire to keep this Lodi, California-based community bank holding company off the radar. For starters, with a market capitalization of $702.78 million, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly a small-cap that would be considered small fry by those investors who focus only on the constituents of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Add to that the facts that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp trades on the over-the-counter markets rather than the listed exchanges that each share trades for around $890 as of market close on 06/04/2021, and trading volume for the stock is extremely low, and it is easy to see how this stock can be overlooked. And therein lies the opportunity, because Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is an undervalued gem in an overvalued market.

Founded in 1916, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a holding company for F&M Bank of Central California. F&M Bank serves customers in California through thirty-two locations, all of which offer ATM services. The bank offers retail services, and commercial services such as a merchant's credit card program, account reconciliation, online account access, and electronic funds transfers (domestic and international). In addition, F&M Bank also offers investment products to customers (e.g. annuities, mutual funds, etc.).

What makes a small-cap community bank trading on the over-the-counter markets preferable as a common stock investment to the listed Goliaths of the banking sector such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM)? The fact that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has chosen to focus on community banking rather than on riskier fare such as mortgage-based assets left it relatively unscathed by the Great Recession of the late 2000s. Both JPMorgan and Bank of America - among others - were forced to significantly cut their dividends to cope with the economic fallout.

By contrast, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was able to sustain its record of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends. At this stage, that record stretches back 58 years, making Farmers & Merchants Bancorp a Dividend King. As further testimony to its resiliency against economic adversity, consider how little its 2020 interest income and net income figures differs from the progressively improving pattern of the preceding years - despite COVID-19.

Year Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) 2016 99.27 million 29.72 million 2017 114.61 million 28.37 million 2018 133.45 million 45.53 million 2019 153.71 million 56.04 million 2020 158.65 million 58.73 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on the SEC website.

Q1 2021 revenue of $41.42 million and net income of $16.71 million suggest that this pattern will continue to improve as we emerge from the pandemic and suggest further that the dividend streak will continue to be maintained - especially in light of the 15.20% payout ratio and the $4.8 billion+ in assets that F&M Bank manages. It would be hard, I think, for income investors not to find this an attractive stock.

What of growth investors? Well, not only is the evidence of earnings growth outlined above encouraging, but so too are the remarks of the firm's chairman, president, and CEO, Kent Steinwert, on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Q1 2021 performance:

We are very pleased with the Company's record net income of $16.7 million for 1st quarter 2021. We remain focused on generating high quality loan growth despite significant headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts have paid-off handsomely, as our core loan portfolio (exclusive of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew 8.2% year-over-year, something that very few banks can report. Additionally, our efforts to protect our net interest margin in what is a very difficult interest rate and competitive environment, when combined with continued strong credit quality and careful expense control, allowed us to report stronger financial results in the quarter then many banks.

In recent years, those stronger financial results have also been achieved from growth via acquisitions. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has been expanding its operations. In 2016, it acquired Delta National Corp. for $6.6 billion which gave it four additional locations in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. And in 2018 it acquired the Bank of Rio Vista for $40.7 million, giving Farmers & Merchants Bancorp a stronger position in the San Francisco East Bay Area. These acquisitions have aided the bank's profitability in recent years and have no doubt influenced the earnings-per-share growth of 16.28% that is forecast over the next five years.

What of value investors? At close of market on 06/04/2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp traded at a share price of $890.00 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 based on earnings per share of $77.40. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 14.31, but the current dividend yield of 1.66% is also lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.98%. And when looking at other metrics, the picture continues to be a mixed one.

Metric Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Sub-Sector Index P/E 11.50 28.00 27.20 P/CF 10.55 12.48 17.30 P/B 1.65 1.49 4.20 P/S 4.14 3.42 3.07

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet

This makes it necessary to determine what fair value for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (11.50 / 15 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $1,155.84 (890.00 / 0.77 = 1,155.84). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (11.50 / 14.31 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $1,112.50 (890.00 / 0.80 = 1,112.50).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation, earnings per share over the past twelve months were $77.40, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 16.28%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $1,333.54. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.19 (1.98 / 1.66 = 1.19) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $747.90 (890.00 / 1.19 = 747.90).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $1,087.45 (1,155.84 + 1,112.50 + 1,333.54 + 747.90 / 4 = 1,087.45). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 18% at this time. So to summarize, in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp prospective investors get a banking stock that performs well even in times of economic downturn, growth helped by recent acquisitions, a reliably rising dividend and an 18% discount to fair value. Low volume and a 1.66% dividend yield make this one for very long-term buy-and-hold investors, however.