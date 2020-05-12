Photo by Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Growth, growth, growth. It's the one thing that investors look for in this climate. As long as the top line is growing strong, investors will love the company. Now, they are thinking Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EDUC) will not be able to deliver on growth.

The company's eagerness to publish strong growth data has worked against it. With no data published for April, investors took it as a sign that growth is slowing down drastically and potentially even declining. This has led to a sustained sell-down of the stock with the price plummeting ~30% from a high of $17.74 on May 7, 2021 (typical date for monthly data release) to a low of $13.03 on May 18, 2021.

I believe investors are not evaluating EDUC rationally with the company being valued as a declining growth company when it is still a growth company with improving margins. Management has provided numerous indirect guidance of the company being on track for growth.

Sign 1: Other factors to offset loss of COVID boost

It's more people out there, feet on the street. So we're expecting the increase to continue, and it has right along. We got going again in January, and we're pretty happy with what's coming in. - Randall White, Q3 2021 earnings call

Management is cognisant that COVID did play a significant role in driving demand from home-based learning. But investors have neglected the fact that demand is not just driven by parents looking for books to read to their children. The consultants also play a significant role in driving demand by creating greater consumer awareness for Usborne titles (not available online). With 56,400 consultants as of end-March 2021 versus 34,000 at end of April 2020, Q1 (Mar-May) should see substantial growth.

Further, with the reopening of schools and public facilities, there is an additional demand source from libraries and schools. This amounts to an additional $35 million opportunity that was lost during COVID.

Sign 2: Investment into capacity expansion

Action speaks louder than words. Management has spoken about their belief in growing sales by investing $6 million to expand capacity to handle up to $450 million sales. Management being more in touch with the industry most likely has seen early positive growth indications.

This capex project will not only expand capacity, but will also improve margins as the company will not have to pay a premium for extra shifts. The expectation is about 1-2% improvement in pretax margin.

Sign 3: Clarification on monthly updates

And if you think we're not going to be happy with growth again, well you're wrong. - Randall White, Q4 2021 earnings call

Management has acknowledged that the monthly update was only because there was a materially significant change in net revenue (benchmark seems to be >60% growth and >25% decline). So it's fair to assume that sales in recent months (April and May) are unlikely to be as strong, but management is still expecting there will still a decent amount of growth, likely in the low to mid double digits.

Valuation

With the release of the Q4 results, the company has taken on $5 million additional debt and paid down a significant amount of payables (lower cash), which increased net debt and negatively impacted valuation.

Nonetheless, the company's balance sheet remains healthy with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82x and 14x fund from operations interest coverage ratio.

Summary of target price using 3-year mean historical valuation metrics

Valuation metrics Target Price Upside LTM EV/EBITDA 18.76 40.9% LTM EV/EBIT 18.28 37.2% LTM EV/Rev 16.16 21.3% Average 17.73 33.1%

Source: TIKR.com (upside calculated based on share price of $13.32)

Basing on historical LTM performance, valuation remains very attractive with an average upside of 33% at a target price of $17.7. The CEO himself has also recently commented that the company is way undervalued. Though he might be better off saying the company is overvalued, cue Elon Musk.

Nonetheless, I remain a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. The CEO and/or the company will have to start purchasing shares for the Street to be convinced of the conviction of the share undervaluation.

Risks

Industry dynamics could change at any time. Even though management is very much in touch with the industry, they do not have a crystal ball. There remains the possibility that management has underestimated the COVID demand boost.

However, current signals from management are still indicative that growth is still on track. And current valuation will provide a significant margin of safety for a worst-case scenario of declining/flat sales.

Conclusion

EDUC is not a tech company. It is a simple C2C book publisher. EDUC is not a hypergrowth company. It is a moderate growth company. And most importantly, EDUC is not a cash-burning machine. It is a growing cash generator. At its current price of $13.32, it is a value purchase with a 33% upside.