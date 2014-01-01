Photo by VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

For the past three years, depending on your entry point, it’s been a long, rough road as a PacWest (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PACW) investor. I bought my first position in 2018 and summarized my reasoning as follows:

PACW is an unusual, slightly edgy bank that will pay shareholders a high dividend yield while they wait for a) the market to recognize the bank's improving performance, b) more acquisitions or c) the sale of the bank to drive value.

In the ensuing years, margin compression put earnings under pressure and the monetary policy response to COVID-19 - essentially negative rates - took the bank and its competitors to the proverbial woodshed. Management took huge loan loss provisions, wrote off a ton of goodwill, cut the dividend and the stock languished in the high teens and low $20s.

Data by YCharts

I opened up my well-thumbed disaster control playbook; writing call options, averaging down, trading around my core position, etc. In the comments to the last Seeking Alpha article I wrote in July 2020, I suggested:

There's no hurry. We can wait for more data 3Q 2020 and we don't have to catch the exact bottom. Once PACW does recover - 2,3 years out, I can easily see $35/$40 a share.

Well, it’s not exactly 2-3 years out, but at about $45 to $50 per share it’s time for me to say good-bye.

Why consider exiting now?

Portfolio Management

Everyone’s portfolio is different based on any number of factors specific to an individual; age, net worth, income requirements, risk tolerance, etc. Selling a stock must be viewed in light of the individual investor’s goals and my goals might not be congruent with yours.

What I wanted a priori from what I regarded as moderately speculative, PacWest had consistent payment of a relatively high yield with capital appreciation potential. That’s in the past.

In the present I have been de-risking my portfolio; focusing on high-quality companies with bullet-proof balance sheets and sustainable dividends - and looking beyond the highly-valued U.S. market. For an example, see my article on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF "Class A," OTCPK:ANCUF "Class B").

I also entered the COVID-19 era over-weight in financials. Most have had a nice run-up - as have most stocks, to be fair - and it’s time for me to prune back my exposure to financials.

Data by YCharts

In the end, PACW was not exactly a mistake, as no one could predict COVID-19, but it wasn’t my best pick, either.

Weird Banking Undermines Predictability

Even before the pandemic, the implementation of forward-looking CECL reserve methodology introduced a new degree of variability into bank loss provisions. During the pandemic, a lot of banks, PacWest included, took huge provisions to build reserves for bad loans that so far have not materialized. The PPP program and direct payments to individuals, once again, not predictable, may have contributed to saving bank balance sheets. Many banks then proceeded to run up a string of quarters without taking any loss provisions as they were “over-reserved” in the forward-looking judgement of their managements. Now banks are coughing up those excess reserves as “earnings” and many Street analysts are going with the flow. It has happened selectively in the past, but now it appears to be institutionalized. As an antidote, I prefer to at least make an attempt to determine a bank’s core earnings which I define as net interest income after a normalized provision plus recurring noninterest revenue less recurring noninterest expense.

No Improvement in Core Earnings

Per Seeking Alpha, Street analysts are currently predicting $4.17 EPS for 2021 and $4.09 EPS for 2022. That’s a 2021 forward PE of just 10.8 at $45 per share. Here’s my estimate of trailing four-quarter core earnings:

It’s somewhat of a surprise that my estimate of core earnings is higher than PACW’s reported earnings for the last four quarters, but the reason is simply the combined $217.0 million in “catch-up” provisions taken 2Q and 3Q 2020. As it turned out, those provisions were in excess of requirements and the bank actually had a $48.0 million negative loss provision 1Q 2021. Normalizing the loan loss provision produces higher core than reported trailing four quarter earnings even excluding the various one-time gains.

What does this tell us?

Since the Fed has told us that it plans to hold rates low for the next two years at least - although that could change - and it’s unlikely that the net margin will expand in that environment, the Street evidently expects PACW to cough up some more reserves as additions to income.

The net interest margin has continued to decline; down another 14 bps from 3.83% 4Q 2020 to 3.69% 1Q 2021. Growth in net interest income has depended on loan portfolio growth and mix changes. Net interest income is up $11.6 million - about 4.6% - from $249.7 million 1Q 2020 to $263.1 million 1Q 2021, but barely budged from $259.2 million 4Q 2020. All of the improvement in net interest income since 1Q 2020 has come from the 71% decline in interest expense more than offsetting the 6.2% decline in interest income.

Are things getting better based on 1Q 2021? I don’t think so.

This is an annualized $2.40 per share in core earnings. With an average cost of all interest-bearing liabilities of 0.29% for 1Q 2021, where will any improvement in the net interest margin come from? Loan growth and mix changes will help, but it really looks like the $4.17 per share Street estimate is all going to come from one-time gains and reversals of past loan loss provisions.

The alternative view is that things aren’t getting worse, so let’s deal with valuation.

Valuation

There are a number of elements of PACW’s current market value that are positive. Qualified by being largely based on 2021 earnings bolstered by either no or negative loan loss provisions, the 10.9 forward PE provides good valuation optics, if little else. For those who are not put off by the variability of loan loss provisions under the CECL methodology, estimated earnings of $4.17 per share for 2021 are a nice recovery from the huge 2020 loss driven by the $1.5 billion write-off of impaired goodwill. Asset quality is solid; classified loans and leases held for investment were only 0.86% of loans and leases held for investment 1Q 2021.

The recent deal to acquire MUFG Union Bank, N.A.’s Homeowners Association (HOA) Services Division, a provider of HOA banking services with about $4 billion in deposits, seemed to have a positive impact on PACW’s share price. Following the acquisition, the $400 million 3.25% sub debt offering shored up capital and provided a healthy war chest for acquisitions - a way forward for earnings growth.

On the negative side, PacWest’s price to tangible book ratio of about 2.22 is approaching the level achieved during bank’s last glory years - with some room to run.

Data by YCharts

Price to book, generally less useful as a valuation measure, is hovering around 1.48, essentially at 2014 - 2018 levels.

As we’re considering book value ratios, let’s return to the $1.5 billion 1Q 2020 goodwill impairment write-off. I still find the wording used to describe the write-down as odd. Per the 1Q 2020 Earnings Release, Matt Wagner, CEO, stated:

The unprecedented decline in economic conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a significant decline in stock market valuations in March, including our stock price. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value.

Typically, we hear something on the order of management felt the certain specific assets merited a write-down, not that management’s estimate of the institution’s overall fair value was significantly in excess of the market valuation and had to be written down. An argument could be made that goodwill does not properly account for acquisition premiums paid for control or synergy, but when a serial acquirer like PacWest writes off a huge chunk of goodwill related to its past acquisitions, investors are forced to consider whether management increased or decreased shareholder value by paying a premium for those assets. To simplify, did an astute PacWest management use circumstances to write off goodwill and clean up the balance sheet or did management over-spend on a series of acquisitions?

Here's a look at PE ratios for the past five years. The discontinuities are loss periods.

Data by YCharts

While the 10.9 forward PE is very reasonable, it again raises the question as to the source of projected earnings. The actual trailing twelve-month 15.5 PE incorporates about $57.0 million of one-time gains, but that’s offset by the loss provision, which is arguably $55.7 million higher than “normal.” My estimate of annualized core earnings per share of about $2.97 produces a PE of about 15.0, highlighting how dependent the Street estimates are on 1) rising rates and an expanding margin, 2) reversals of past loss provisions and 3) non-recurring gains.

Finally, depending on your goals, today’s 2.21% yield is not very enticing. Near a 52-week high, behemoth Chase (NYSE: JPM) is yielding about 2.16%.

Conclusion

Looking back on the stock’s 5-year history, one could easily flip my argument around and argue that there’s another $10 per share of gains left to reach the pre-pandemic highs of 2017 - 2018. That might be so, but the current $45 per share price seems to be anticipating both improving earnings and an improving economic environment. Remember that some investors have already doubled their money on PacWest from its COVID-19 lows. For this investor, it’s time to re-deploy capital into better opportunities elsewhere. I’ll be exiting my position between $45 and $50 per share.