Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been and continues to be a favorite holding of mine. I first recommended the stock on September 1st 2020 at $6.48 and since then it has been on a rollercoaster ride, shooting all the way up to $20 in March 2021 only to precipitously drop back to $11.51 as of Friday's close.

In this article, I would like to explore why this company, in my view, is a barn burning buy at these levels due to the closing of the transformational mGage merger.

The Closing of mGage

I do not blame you if you missed the news, the company posted press releases all over the internet, yet it seems no services paid any attention at all, heck even Seeking Alpha did not pick this announcement up. Kaleyra closed on the mGage acquisition exactly as planned with absolutely zero hiccups.

Per the merger agreement:

Kaleyra acquired mGage for a total purchase price of approximately $215 million. mGage shareholders received cash in the amount of $195 million and 1,600,000 shares of Kaleyra common stock. In a related transaction, Kaleyra raised $200 million in senior unsecured convertible notes and sold 8,400,000 shares of common stock in a PIPE offering.

In addition to closing the merger, the company subsequently raised its Q2 revenue guidance by $10-11 million to $50-51 million or a whopping 26% to account for the newly combined company.

And the newly combined company will be a force to be reckoned with in the CPaaS market going forward.

The Combined Company

In addition to acquiring mGage's customers, technology and employees, Kaleyra will also inherit the tier 1 status that mGage controlled, this is a huge boon for the company as Kaleyra will now be able to route its traffic for the newly combined company at a lower cost, thus increasing margins and perhaps even more importantly, at a faster rate, improving the performance of the company's product.

Kaleyra is now on equal footing as a network with Twilio (TWLO) and RingCentral (RNG). This is a big deal for Kaleyra, as a central sales argument against the company has now been put out to pasture.

Another key element and benefit of the merger is the fact that Kaleyra and mGage operate on opposite sides of the market leading to basically zero customer overlap. This will lead to massive cross sell potential as Kaleyra can offer its current customers the mGage product and vice versa.

mGage customers, in general are some of the largest brands and names in business so I do not see it as a stretch that Kaleyra will be able to pull some nice cross sell wins from mGage customers going forward. Likewise, mGage has a long and successful history of servicing enterprise clients and Kaleyra will undoubtedly have success in migrating some of its current customers to mGage products.

Kaleyra, conservatively estimates the total synergies at $42.9 million by 2023 which should provide a very nice boost to the company's bottom line in the years ahead.

Margins

The knock on Kaleyra for some time has been the relatively low margins that the company earns from the business. This criticism is not unfounded, recently the company has been generating 20.8% gross margins which is unfortunately quite low for the industry as Twilio pockets close to 51% margin.

The mGage acquisition, along with the evolution of the product mix at Kaleyra make significant inroads to fixing this problem going forward. mGage, based on current 2021 estimates, generates 31.1% gross margin and in recent years 2019 & 2020 has been closer to 36% margins.

With Kaleyra already planning to push further into voice, video and other higher margin products and through adding mGage, the combined company is set to boost its margins over 25% in 2021 to 26.5%.

I view this as the start of the journey on margins not the end and I look for Kaleyra to focus on higher margin products going forward to continue that momentum.

Valuation

Kaleyra is a dirt cheap company, so cheap in fact, that it is a bit comical. Prior to the merger, Kaleyra was trading for a 2.4 EV/S valuation, lower than even zero growth AT&T's (T) 2.45 EV/S figure.

Post merger, the company should have an enterprise value of $582 million accounting for the $215 million purchase price of mGage. The extra cash raised from the PIPE, flows directly to the balance sheet offsetting the shares issued.

Pro forma, the company is expected to generate sales of $360.6 million in 2021 leading to a post-merger valuation of only 1.61 EV/S.

Below is a list of publicly traded competitors valuations in the CPaaS market:

Twilio - 24.60 EV/S

RingCentral - 18.45 EV/S

Bandwidth (BAND) 7.82 EV/S

8x8, Inc. (EGHT) 5.23 EV/S

Vonage Holdings (VG) - 3.23 EV/S

Mean average - 11.87 EV/S

Kaleyra - 1.61 EV/S

Now, in one sense, I do understand some of the hate, the company in the past has generated a significantly lower gross margin than its CPaaS competitors. On the other hand, Kaleyra is clearly focused on building its margin profile and has demonstrated strong revenue growth even in the midst of a pandemic that disproportionately affected its geographic area.

With the mGage acquisition now officially closed, gaining the company a foothold into the prized high margin US market, along with tier 1 status from US carriers and a growing portfolio of high margin products coming online, I anticipate a massive rerating of shares in the near future.

Bottom Line

Kaleyra is massively undervalued, plain and simple. The company is poised to execute now with a much improved margin profile after completing the highly accretive mGage acquisition that nobody seemed to notice.

I did, and so did a few of the analysts in charge of earnings estimates. The company is now forecast to earn .68c a share in 2022 which gives the company a forward PE ratio of 17 almost entirely on the back of the mGage acquisition.

FY EPS YoY PE Sales YoY 2021 -0.20 +81.65% -57.55 $278.04M +88.67% 2022 0.68 NM 17.05 $428.68M +54.18%

Valuing a company with a rapidly improving margin profile, growing revenues at 25% per year at a pro forma 1.61 EV/S figure is simply absurd.

I have stated before that I expect that the company is fairly valued at a 5 times EV/S figure and I stand by that number today.

If the company rerates to this figure, that could mean a 310% gain in shares. This figure would still value the company lower than all of its pure play competition with much room to climb further even before taking into account the growth profile.

I continue to buy heavily at these levels, waiting for the market to finally see what I see.

Thank you for reading and good luck to all!