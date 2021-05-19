Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News via Getty Images

With more than 450 million doses of BNT162b2 supplied to 91 countries or territories worldwide as of May 6, 2021, and agreements for over 1.8 billion doses this year, and more for periods 2022 and beyond, the future looks bright for BioNTech (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BNTX).

The company also reported first-quarter results on May 31, an event closely watched by investors who had put their faith in the company and were rewarded for their patience.

However, with the stock price having surged by nearly 375% in the last one-year period, it becomes important to assess the growth path in light of COVID mutations.

These mutations have led to variants.

The variants

In a highly dynamic infection environment, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech have suggested the need for a COVID-19 booster dose if a seasonal flu-type vaccination schedule has to be adopted.

In the meantime, a study by Public Health England (PHE) carried out in the April-May period, and published in Livemint, found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant (Delta strain from India), 2 weeks after the second dose.

The study looking into vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic diseases from the Indian variant is similar after 2 doses compared to the B.1.1.7 variant dominant in the UK, and the authors expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death.

As for competitor AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), 2 doses of its vaccine were less effective, at 60% against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant. Both vaccines were more effective against the UK variant.

The difference in effectiveness between the vaccines after 2 doses may be explained by the fact that roll-out of second doses of AstraZeneca was later than for the BioNTech vaccine. Moreover, at the time of the study, there were insufficient cases and follow-up periods to estimate vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes from the Indian variant. This is ongoing.

Another study concluded that the antibodies produced by the vaccines are somewhat weakened against these variants, but not enough to have a big effect on the protection conferred by the vaccines. More cautious researchers, while confident that current vaccines will provide protection against the variants identified so far, prefer to wait for the data to be confirmed by real-world scenarios.

Others do not rule out that more resistant variants will emerge in the future, unaffected by antibodies produced through immune response. There are also competitors working on other vaccines rapidly progressing in the search of a cure. Consequently, the risks are for a new variant to emerge, with BioNTech's vaccine showing less efficacy against it. Then, the vaccine orders for 2022 could be put into question.

However, in this case, the biotech is prepared to adapt, and is in discussions with health authorities to assess what would be the prerequisites and deadlines if another version of the vaccine has to be deployed. An analogy can be drawn here with the antivirus software protecting someone's laptop being outdated and having to be updated.

In this respect, one of the advantages of the mRNA technique is that it makes it possible to be reactive, thereby enabling creation of a new version in approximately six weeks. But with studies and regulatory approvals, it would take a few more weeks or months before release of the vaccine.

I now assess financial position.

The financials

Total revenues for the three months ending in March were €2,048.4 million ($2.49 billion), compared to €27.7 million for Q1-2020, or a 7,295% surge in sales.

In comparison, for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which also uses the mRNA technology to produce COVID jabs, total revenues were $1.9 billion for Q1-2021 compared to $8 million for the same period in 2020, or a growth of 23,650%.

While the U.S company has exhibited much higher growth, its lower overall sales figure of $1.9 billion may be explained by the fact that its jab was only approved after its German counterpart, both in the U.S. and Europe. There is another reason though, pertaining to BioNTech's ability to have forged a strong partnership with Pfizer, the American multinational pharmaceutical corporation.

Consequently, the partners were able to rapidly increase the supply of vaccines worldwide. Under the collaboration agreements, territories have been allocated between BioNTech, Pfizer and Fosun (OTCPK:FOSUY) based on marketing and distribution rights.

Unsurprisingly, the lion's share of BioNTech’s commercial revenues (€1,751.9 million) comprised its share of gross profit from vaccine sales in Pfizer’s territories. In addition, an amount of €199.8 million consisting of direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in BioNTech’s territory was obtained and €63.9 million through collaboration partners.

Going into the bottom line, cost of sales were €233.1 million, with R&D being €216.2 million. General and administrative expenses were €38.9 million. These were mostly due to increasing headcount. Net profit was €1,128.1 million, compared to a €53.4 million net loss for Q3-2020. Finally, there was €891.5 million of cash as of March 31, 2021.

Now, taking into consideration agreements for billions of doses for this year, 2022 and 2023, it is important to assess manufacturing capacity.

Currently, most production comes from Kalamazoo in the U.S. and Puurs in Belgium (for Europe). The biotech is also relying on the support of Novartis (NVS) and Sanofi (SNY) for fill and finish works as well as on Delpharm, a contracts manufacturer.

Moreover, full year's 2021 targeted capacity now stands at 3 billion doses and more than 3 billion doses for the year 2022. For this purpose, the COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Marburg, Germany, is one of the largest mRNA vaccines and started operations in April 2021.

Pursuing further, establishment of first regional headquarters for South East Asia in Singapore is scheduled for 2023 and there has been a recent agreement with Fosun to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture for manufacturing in Mainland China, but conditional on receiving approval for BNT162b2 in that country.

Valuations and key takeaways

For investors who follow the biotech, it is also diversified with a rich pipeline in advanced melanoma, colorectal cancer and malignant solid tumors. During the remainder of 2021, it expects at least four data updates from its ongoing clinical trials, first for a randomized Phase 2 trial in collaboration with Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) for BNT111. Additionally, it is involved in another Phase 2 trial for BNT113 in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable recurrent or metastatic HPV16+.

Cutting short, the aim of this thesis is not an exhaustive coverage of the rich pipeline in life-saving therapies, but rather to show that the biotech remains a long-term diversified play, in the worst-case scenario that, for some reason COVID revenues were to evaporate.

Currently, this is far from being the case and BioNTech's market seems to be expanding.

First, its cure might soon make its way to India, with the company currently in talks with the Indian government to get emergency use approvals for its vaccine.

Second, a study has recently found that its vaccine has favorable safety profile in 12 to 15 year-olds, producing greater immune response against COVID-19. Now, the U.S., Chile, Canada, Japan and Italy are among the countries to have approved the vaccine for adolescents above the age of 12. On top, vaccination centers in the U.S. have already opened up to adolescents above 12 since mid-May.

As for valuations, the market has attributed Moderna with a higher trailing Price to Sales multiple, which seems logical given its potential for higher growth.

However, sales outlook for 2021 is $26 billion for BioNTech compared to $19.2 billion for Moderna. Thus, BioNTech looks undervalued.

Looking beyond the peer comparison paradigm and coming back to the analogy I made earlier with virus protection on computers, BioNTech with the ability to have obtained emergency use approval by the FDA earlier than everyone else, looks to be able to derive new versions of its vaccine much more rapidly to fight variants, just like Zscaler (ZS) with its Client Connector 3.4 to counter new malware threats.

For this purpose, the biotech has already started the application process for full approval as this will allow its vaccine to stay on the market once the pandemic is over and the U.S. is no longer considered to be in an emergency.

Looking from this angle, the stock could double in value if a Price to Sales multiple of 40x is applied.

Still, a dose of realism is required.

In this context, amid supply constraints and rare side effects linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, some countries have allowed use of different combinations of coronavirus jabs, which would signify more usage of the less expensive protein-based vaccines.

Also, as more people are vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, some may be tempted to avoid travelling to vaccination centers.

Furthermore, capacity could also become a problem in incrementing from 450 million to 1.8 billion doses in such a short period.

Finally, in light of above, and exhibiting a better profitability metric in an expanding market, BioNTech's share price still has the potential to move higher, towards the $290-300 level, if allotted a Price to Sales multiple of just 25x, which appears to be more realistic. The stock should evolve along a volatile path, highly susceptible to news-led momentum as for all biotechs.