I like capital gains as much as the next investor, but I also appreciate the value of dividends, especially from solid companies with strong track records. That’s because reliable income is a welcome sight when things are going well, and are needed when things aren’t going so well.

This brings me to Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), which is one such company that, with a market cap of just under $1B, may fall under the radar for most investors. In this article, I examine what makes UHT a worthy buy for reliable long-term income and growth, so let’s get started.

Why UHT Is A Buy

UHT is a self-managed REIT that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare properties across the U.S., with a presence in the Northeastern, Sunbelt, Midwestern, and Western regions of the U.S. It was formed back in 1986 and commenced operations by buying properties from subsidiaries of Universal Health Services (UHS). Today, UHS affiliated properties account for 32% of UHT’s revenues, and in the trailing 12 months, UHT generated $81M in total revenue.

A key factor that gives UHT durable advantages is its portfolio type. As some savvy investors may know, not all healthcare property types are created equal. This is considering the pressure that senior housing has come under due to industry oversupply, and more recently, due to COVID-19. In addition, skilled nursing facilities are known for tight rent coverage ratios, as tenants face reimbursement pressures from Medicare.

UHT doesn’t face these issues, as 71% of its assets are Medical Office Buildings, which are considered to be highest quality property type. That’s because tenants in this sector don’t face the same oversupply and reimbursement pressures that senior housing and SNFs typically face. In addition, MOBs are set to benefit from a continued shift in patient services towards the outpatient setting.

This is driven by improvements to medical technology, which have resulted in minimally invasive surgical procedures, thereby allowing patients to return home sooner. In addition, health systems have been acquiring or partnering with physician practices, as they aim to provide care in lower-cost settings. This bodes well for UHT’s future, as this trend should continue for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, UHT’s steady business model continues to churn out strong results, with Q1’21 FFO/share growing by 12.2% YoY, and trailing 12 months’ FFO/share growing by 7.1% YoY to $3.46 per share. These results were driven by rental growth, contributions from the newly constructed Clive Behavioral Health facility, a 100-bed facility in Clive, Iowa, savings on interest expense, and bonus rents earned 3 hospital facilities. For reference, bonus rents are calculated based on tenant revenue in excess of an agreed upon threshold.

Looking forward, I see UHT and its tenants benefiting from the growing demand for healthcare for the foreseeable future. This is considering that the adult senior population is the fastest growing demographic, with 1 in 5 U.S. persons expected to be in the 65+ age group by the end of this decade.

Plus, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services, U.S. national healthcare expenditures are expected to grow at a faster rate than GDP, and represent 20% of GDP by 2028 (up from 18% today). On a dollar-for-dollar comparison, healthcare spend is expected to rise by 47% from 2021 to 2028, equating to a 6% CAGR, far outpacing the rate of inflation. UHT should be well positioned to benefit from this trend, as most of its properties are located in warmer climates, which are expected to attract a disproportionate share of retirees over the next decade.

Balance Sheet, Dividends, and Valuation

Meanwhile, UHT maintains a sound balance sheet, with $109M in liquidity including its cash balance combined with remaining capacity on its revolving line of credit. UHT’s net debt to EBITDA ratio sits at 5.7x, which is below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for REITs.

This lends support to the 4% forward dividend yield, which comes with a reasonably safe 81% payout ratio considering the durable sources of income. It’s worth noting that UHT has now raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years, after the recent raise from $0.69 to $0.70 per quarter.

Turning to valuation, UHT is admittedly not cheap at the current price of $70.47, with a P/FFO 20.4 (based on trailing 12 months’ FFO). However, I find it to be reasonable considering the overall quality of the enterprise and the 7% FFO/share growth rate over the trailing twelve months. While dividend growth has been slow and reliable, I see potential for more meaningful raises as the payout ratio continues to fall. In the meantime, UHT provides a solid yield in a currently low-rate environment.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

UHT has tenant concentration with United Health Services, from which it derives 32% of its revenues. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the master lease agreement that UHT has in place with UHS, but is still something worth considering.

UHT has a couple of properties whose leases are set to expire at the end of this year, and the tenants have chosen not to renew. One of the properties (Inland Valley) will be substituted for other properties owned by UHS, so the net effect should be neutral. The other property (Kindred Hospital) generates $1.6M in annual lease revenue, and UHT is in the process of marketing the property in search of new tenants.

As with all REITs, higher interest rates would raise UHT’s cost of funding and may hurt forward investment spreads.

Investor Takeaway

UHT is a REIT that flies under the radar for most investors. It has a well-positioned property profile and should benefit from the demographic trends for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, UHT maintains a sound balance sheet and continues to churn out strong results. It also has a commendable 34-year track record of increasing its dividend, and I see potential for more meaningful raises as the payout ratio decreases. I continue to see value in UHT at the current price and view it as a Buy.