Photo by ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CATY) will likely receive a boost in the year ahead from continued loan growth on the back of an economic recovery and slowdown in mortgage payoffs. Acquisition of some of HSBC's branches will likely boost loans early next year. Further, the reversals of provisioning will likely boost the bottom line in 2021. Moreover, the upcoming maturity of certificates of deposits and the management's plans to buy mortgage-backed securities will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.44 per share, up 20% year over year. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price, leaving a small room for price upside. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Cathay General Bancorp.

This Year’s Loan Growth to Depend on Economic Factors

Cathay General’s loan portfolio will likely receive a boost in the year ahead from the economic recovery. Around 62% of Cathay’s loans are based in California, according to details given in the first quarter's investor presentation. According to CDC, California has been leading other states in terms of the response to the pandemic, which bodes well for credit demand. Additionally, a decline in mortgage payoffs will likely boost the loan portfolio. Interest rate cuts last year had heightened the payoffs, which had constrained loan growth in recent quarters. As mortgage rates are likely to remain stable or gently trend upwards this year, mortgage payoffs will likely slow down.

Cathay General has recently announced the acquisition of 10 HSBC branches. The company plans to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022. Through the acquisition, the loan portfolio will likely receive a 5% boost and the deposits will likely increase by 6%.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely have a slightly negative impact on the total loan portfolio size. As mentioned in the presentation, Cathay General had PPP loans totaling $334 million outstanding at the end of the last quarter. These PPP loans made up just 2% of the total loans; therefore, their forgiveness will not have a big impact on the total loan portfolio size.

The management mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call that it expects loan growth to be between 3% and 5%, excluding the impact of PPP loans. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 3.2% by the end of December 2021 from the end of 2020.

I'm expecting deposits growth to slightly outpace loan growth in the year ahead. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Deposit Repricing to Keep the Margin Stable in a Low Rate Environment

The net interest margin will likely remain stable in the year ahead. Low reinvestment rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. On the other hand, the following factors will likely support the margin.

Maturity of retail certificates of deposits Maturity of brokered certificates of deposits Purchase of mortgage-backed securities

Time deposits (or certificates of deposits) made up a hefty 38% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter. Maturities of some of these deposits will likely ease the pressure on the net interest margin in the year ahead. As mentioned in the conference call, around $2.8 billion worth of retail certificates of deposits (“CD”) will mature during the second and third quarters of 2021. These deposits carried weighted average rates of 0.60% and 0.84%. The management mentioned in the conference call that it’s targeting to renew the maturing deposits at rates in the range of 0.40% to 0.50%. Assuming Cathay General renews deposits at 0.50%, its cost of deposits will decline by 4 basis points. If the company is able to renew at 0.40%, then the total deposit cost will decline by 5 basis points. The following table shows my calculations for the case of 0.50% renewal rate.

Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that around a “couple $100 million” of brokered CDs will mature in the fourth quarter. I don't have enough details in this case to estimate the impact. However, it’s safe to assume that the impact will be small and positive for the company.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it plans to buy mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) to use up some of the excess liquidity. This will likely improve the average yield on earning assets in the year ahead.

The management expects the margin for 2021 to be between 3.20% and 3.30%, compared with 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the average margin for 2021 to be around 3.20%.

Further Reserve Releases Likely

Cathay General reversed some of its provisioning for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. It is likely that small reversals will continue through the rest of the year. Cathay General’s existing allowance is quite high relative to actual loan losses. The company reported allowances of 1.03% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, the net charge-offs made up just 0.05% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, net charge-offs have remained at or below 0.05% since the first quarter of 2020. Overall, I'm expecting Cathay General to report a net reversal of provisions of $20 million in 2021, as opposed to a provision expense of $58 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $3.44 per Share

The anticipated loan growth and net reversals of provisions will likely drive earnings this year. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely remain range-bound in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.44 per share, up 20% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. However, the company-specific risk is not too problematic. Hotels/Motels made up only 2% of total loans and restaurants made up 1% of total loans, as mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing. Further, the oil and gas industry made up 0.8% of gross loans at the end of March, as mentioned in the presentation.

December 2021 Target Price is Close to the Current Market Price

Cathay General is offering a dividend yield of 2.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36.0% for 2021, which is in line with the five-year average of 36.6%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-book (“P/B”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Cathay General. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.33 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $32.4 gives a target price of $43.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 1.8% upside from the June 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.8x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.44 gives a target price of $43.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 3.6% upside from the June 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of 43.5, which implies a 2.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 5.6%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Cathay General.

The company’s earnings are likely to increase this year on the back of decent loan growth, net reversals of provisions, and repricing of certificates of deposits. Unfortunately, the positive earnings outlook appears to be already priced in as the current market price is quite close to the year-end target price. I would consider investing in Cathay General Bancorp only if its price dipped by around 10% from the current level.