Investment Thesis

Cable One (NYSE:NYSE:CABO), is a long-term compounder with a 0.5% dividend, and the stock price has lost a quarter of its value in the past six months, due to a large price correction and the acquisition of Hargray, which has pushed the stock below its intrinsic value of $1,885/share. This offers an opportunity to buy a great company at a good price. Cable One has the hallmarks of a long-term compounder: high ROCE, market leading margins, and a consistent track record of earnings growth. Furthermore, earnings are likely to continue to increase as management shifts focus away from the residential video segment and onto the residential data and business service segments, which have 9x the margins. Additionally, the infrastructure bill recently proposed by President Biden, while not guaranteed to pass, would provide ~$100bn for broadband internet access, particularly in rural areas, which Cable One is in a perfect position to benefit from.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth Angles

Cable One consists of three segments. Residential data is by far the largest segment accounting for 52% of revenue, and has been a strong compounder, having grown revenue every year since 2013. Residential video and voice is the second largest, with 26% of revenue, and has been in decline in recent years due to high programming costs, increased competition from other content providers, and a secular decline in cable TV subscriptions. Business services is the smallest division, with 17% of revenue, and has been growing steadily as Cable One's management focused on increasing sales to business customers, as well as attracting larger customers.

The shift from the lower margin residential video segment to residential data segment as a percent of revenue is profound, and is best represented by the two graphs below.

Source: Cable One's 2015 Analyst Day Presentation

Source: Cable One's Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

Opportunity for growth lies in residential data and business services, and management is confident that these segments will continue to grow. Additionally, residential data and business services have 9x the margins of residential video, which means as Cable One prioritizes residential data and business service bandwidth over residential video bandwidth, their profits will increase. Management believes that this will in part be enabled by their launch of Sparklight TV, a video service that allows customers to stream video channels though an app, freeing up a substantial amount of bandwidth in the process.

Another catalyst for growth is the recent infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden which includes ~$100bn for universal broadband internet access to all Americans. Much of the $100bn in spending will likely be contracted to rural providers, as rural areas have lower internet access rates, and Cable One is poised to profit from this development. Additionally, most providers in rural areas don't have the resources to invest in fiber-to-the-premises or 5G wireless. Cable One, however, has invested in this infrastructure, making them a top candidate for government contracts.

Prudent Acquisition Strategy

Management has, in recent years, looked to expand Cable One's footprint at a faster clip through an acquisition strategy of buying similar businesses at a lower valuation, and attaching Cable One's higher valuation to them on the public markets. Over the past three years alone, Cable One has or is committed to spend $3.83bn on these acquisitions. The largest acquisitions Cable One has completed are: NewWave for $740mn, data, video, and voice assets from Fidelity Communications for $531.4mn, and Hargray for $2.2bn, which is expected to close in Q2 of 2021.

NewWave has more than 10,500 network plant miles, over 3,700 fiber miles, and ~$65mn in LQA adjusted EBITDA at the time of acquisition. Adjusting for the present value of anticipated tax benefits, and assuming the realization of $24 million in estimated cost synergies, this amounts to a low 6.6x EBITDA multiple.

Data, video, and voice assets acquired from Fidelity Communications in 2019 were bought to expand Cable One's growing business service and residential data segments, as well as to expand their infrastructure, as the deal included a high-capacity plant, more than 5,100 network plant miles and over 1,600 fiber route miles. The price works out to 7.3x EBITDA, adjusting for the present value of anticipated tax benefits and the realization of $15 million in estimated cost synergies.

Cable One's largest acquisition by far, will be Hargray, and will expand Cable One's presence in the Southeastern U.S. Like the Fidelity Communications acquisition, Hargray will expand their business service and residential data segments, as ~60% of their revenue comes from these sources. Hargray generated approximately $128 million adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, for a 13x EBITDA multiple, adjusting for $45mn in expected synergies over the next three years.

A Strong Compounder

Cable One has a large moat around their business, developed over decades as they built up critical infrastructure that powers the internet in rural areas in Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. For many large companies, rural areas aren't worth the time and effort; combine this with CapEx of $200mn+ a year, and it's understandable why Cable One faces few large competitors. This lack of large competitors has given Cable One a dominant market position in the rural broadband business, as the competitors they do have are generally smaller and can't afford to match the services Cable One provides. Further evidence of a wide moat is Cable One's average ~12% ROCE, 25% operating margin, and 20%+ FCF/revenue conversion over the past five years.

Such a strong market position has made Cable One a long-term compounder, which is evident in their earnings. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11% to $1.345bn in the TTM, and free cash flow has more than doubled to $281mn. Operating margins have also expanded dramatically from 23% to 35% over the same period. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue as Cable One maintains their market position.

Source: Cable One's 2/25/2021 Investor Presentation

Risks

Cable One is in a stable industry and is not susceptible to economic swings experienced by other industries, but they still have one main headwind facing the company over the coming years: satellite internet.

Satellite internet is, at the moment, not a threat facing the company, but over the next 10-15 years, could pose a problem. The Starlink project by SpaceX and similar initiatives by Viasat (VSAT), aim to bring broadband satellite internet to households. Such satellites are also likely to be used in rural areas, which Cable One serves, as people there are not always connected to the internet via fiber cables. Keep in mind that this will take years, if not decades, to get off the ground, and speeds are likely to be much slower than in the ground fiber cables for the foreseeable future. Additionally, satellite internet would likely be pricier for the time being, as the cost of developing and maintaining satellites is quite large.

Valuation

Cable One has high expectations facing it, so I opted to take reasonable earnings estimates in my discounted cash flow model, to allow for potential shortcomings in earnings.

In my assumptions, I assume that Cable One's increased focus on their high margin segments will increase the free cash flow margin by 800 basis points over the next five years to 30%. For my terminal value, I use the perpetual growth formula, assuming a 6.5% WACC and a 2.5% perpetual growth rate to reach a terminal value of $10.95bn.

By taking the sum of PV of future FCF and the terminal value, less net LT debt of $1.5bn, I reach an intrinsic value of $1,885 per share, roughly 7% below the current share price.

Source: Author's own work with some data sourced from Seeking Alpha

Though I generally look for a steeper discount to intrinsic value, I would be comfortable being a shareholder in this company at current price levels, as I believe they are a great business with good long-term growth prospects.

Conclusion

Cable One is a great company with a wide moat, as well as a 0.5% dividend. The recent fall in stock price, combined with a solid long-term growth trajectory for the company, makes the stock a compelling purchase for buy-and-hold investors.