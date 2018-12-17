Photo by urzine/iStock via Getty Images

Source: Company Website

In the foreseeable future, will the growth of the company require sufficient equity financing so that the larger number of shares outstanding will largely cancel the existing stockholders' benefit from this anticipated growth? - Philip Fisher

In biotech investing, it's important that you categorize your stocks into groups. That way, you can have proper expectations for them. For a young growth company, you can expect it to gain multiple folds. As to a larger company (i.e., a stalwart), the most you can anticipate is a 20% to 50% gain. Regarding blue-chip equity, you're looking for a bargain that is typically less than 20% gain.

That being said, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) used to be a small grower when I first recommended it at $36.24. Fast forward today, Guardant is trading at $124.12 for 242.4% gains. Don't shoot the messenger here. I'm not bragging about profits. I simply showed you that, despite the multiple fold gains, there are still roughly 20% upsides. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Guardant and provide you my expectations on this stalwart.

Figure 1: Guardant Health chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. I noted in the prior research,

Operating out of Redwood City California, Guardant Health is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medical diagnostics. The company offers genetic profiling to enhance the treatment outcomes of various cancers. Through its Guardant Health Oncology platform, the company launched liquid biopsy tests like Guardant360 to catch all stages of cancers.

Figure 2: Diagnostic pipeline (Source: Guardant)

Precision Medicine

As you can see, Guardant's robust growth is due to the industry tailwind relating to precision medicine. Let's say when the patient is diagnosed with cancer, that tumor will be genetically profiled with precision medicine. Knowing the specific genetic mutation enables a safer and more efficacious treatment.

Traditionally, tumor profiling is done by a tissue biopsy, which can be time-consuming as well as subjecting the patient to potential complications. The growing trend is liquid biopsy. That is to say, a simple blood test (i.e., liquid biopsy) can determine the tumor's genetic profile to guide management.

As more companies and patients are using liquid biopsy, I believe that business volumes for Guardant will ramp up. As of Q1 this year, Guardant already reported 18.3K tests for patients and 3.5K tests for biopharmaceutical companies. As such, this represents the 21% and 33% respective growth.

Of market size, this is a sizeable $6B niche. To capture market share, a company would need to clear various hurdles like regulatory approval and build a robust commercialization structure. Due to the aforesaid challenges, you can expect Guardant to maintain its strong moat and leadership position. In other words, I believe that the barriers to entry are quite high.

Figure 3: Liquid biopsy market (Source: Guardant)

Growth Catalysts

Assessing growth is important because it can tell you whether there are more upsides to your stock. On this front, Guardant recently launched Guardant Reveal. As the first blood-only test with the remarkable 7-day turnaround time, Guardant Reveal is used for residual disease and recurring monitoring in patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. And, it's great to see that responses from oncologists are positive.

Asides from Guardant Reveal, the company scored a huge victory from the commercialization front. Specifically, Guardant received the Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) designation for Guardant360 CDx which enabled the company to enjoy the $5K rate for all Medicare patients. As this went into effect on April 1, you can expect further revenues increase for the upcoming quarters. Commenting on various ongoing developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Helmy Eltoukhy) enthused,

I am proud of our team for their continued hard work this quarter. Despite continuing impacts of COVID, we achieved record revenue and solid growth in our clinical business, and continued to progress our product pipeline. I am so excited about what is ahead for Guardant and believe 2021 will be a pivotal year for us as we expand our product portfolio and invest across our business to build the foundations for complete cancer testing across the continuum of care.

Figure 4: Growth catalysts (Source: Guardant)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q'2021 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As follows, Guardant procured $78.6M in revenues compared to $67.5M for the same period a year prior. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, the revenues increased by 16.4%. Of that figure, the precision oncology segment grew by 6%, which is driven by strong clinical testing revenues that increased by 31%. The developmental services and other revenues also increased by 106%.

Figure 5: Positive revenue trend (Source: Guardant)

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the corresponding periods registered at $55.5M and $37.0M. I view the 50.0% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $107.3M ($1.09 per share) net losses compared to $31.8M ($0.29 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line earnings depreciate by 2.7 folds. The higher depreciation makes sense because the company is investing more money into corporate expansion.

Figure 6: Key financial metrics (Source: Guardant)

About the balance sheet, there were $1.9B in cash and investments. Against the $186.5M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 3Q2023. Simply put, the cash position is quite robust.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Guardant is whether the company can continue to boost its revenues.

As you know, the stock has appreciated significantly while the revenues have yet to catch up. Therefore, it's possible that Guardant shares can be corrected in the short term. The other risk is if Guardant will ever bank a net profit. If Guardant failed to bank a net profit within the next five years, I believe the market sell-off will occur. But if it banks a net profit, the stock will trade into a new high. The other concern is the high dilution rate.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Guardant Health with the 4.3 out of five stars rating. Riding the robust industry tailwind of precision medicine, Guardant Health is banking significant profits for shareholders. At the same time, the company's liquid biopsy is delivering hopes to patients afflicted by cancers. Harnessing the power of intelligent technology, Guardant 360 and Guardant CDx are procuring increasing revenues for the company.

Despite the substantial revenue increase, I believe that Guardant is only scratching a small fraction of the overall $8B markets. As the company is pushing forward with innovation, you can expect further growth. To temper your optimism, Guardant Health is already a $12.5B company. As such, it's now categorized as a "stalwart." And with that, you can anticipate another 20% upside. How fast the stock appreciates depends on its revenue growth as well as improvement in bottom-line earnings. Make sure you keep tabs on those metrics.