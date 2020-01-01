Photo by pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

Americans from all walks of life got very excited when stimulus money poured into their bank accounts. It was a "windfall" of unexpected cash, and many decided to invest those funds, allowing this money to do more than buy them a new plasma TV or the latest Xbox. They allowed this money to do something much more important, to earn them more money.

The key to moving higher up the wealth ladder, to climb socio-economic levels, is to discover ways to take the assets you have now, and use them effectively to generate more income. An excess supply of income always equates to more asset value. If you earn $100 but only need $90, that excess of $10 falls right to the bottom line. If you invest that excess, you now generate $101 to your $90 of expenses; the power of compounding is on your side.

This only expands as dollar amounts get larger and you have more and more time on your side. Time is the best friend of a saver, and especially of an income investor.

What has often been forgotten among all the stimulus check talk is that for millions of Americans, more money is on the way. The IRS has been authorized and instructed to provide monthly disbursements.

Advance payments of the 2021 Child Tax Credit will be made regularly from July through December to eligible taxpayers who have a main home in the United States for more than half the year. The total of the advance payments will be up to 50 percent of the Child Tax Credit. Source: irs.gov

These payments are either $300 monthly for each child under 6, or $250 monthly for each child aged 6 to 17. The payments will start arriving July 15 and will continue through December.

So how can you use these payments, or any extra money you have, to generate a new, reliable stream of income for yourself and your family? I have three picks to help you do just that.

The beauty of zero-commission trading and easy dividend reinvestment is that as you get additional stimulus deposits or extra money, you can immediately add them to these picks along with reinvesting the dividends to keep growing your income stream.

Pick #1: XFLT, Yield 9.7%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)

With the U.S. economy recovering and inflation heating up, we are very bullish on CLOs and "leveraged loans". These are loans that are floating-rate, and are first-lien secured by substantially all of the assets of the borrower.

Defaults have remained much lower than expected in the sector and as the COVID recovery continues, they will become even rarer. Since the investments are floating-rate, they are protected from rising interest rates.

We have seen peers Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) yielding 10.4% and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) yielding 6.7% going up in price, but XFLT has slowed down, despite yielding 9.7% and having lower-risk holdings.

Here is a breakdown of XFLT's assets:

Note that XFLT had over 11% of its assets in cash at the end of April. As XFLT deploys that cash, that will increase its earnings and cash flow. This will accelerate XFLT's NAV (Net Asset Value) growth, and/or cause it to increase its dividend again. Either way, you want to own it today!

Pick #2: PDO, Yield 6.7%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) yields 6.7%. We are huge fans of PIMCO - it is a world-class fund manager that has proven time and again that it can outperform in any conditions. There is a reason why it is common for PIMCO funds to trade at 20%+ premiums to NAV.

The bond markets are an area where PIMCO has excelled. Taking an "active" approach, PIMCO does not buy and hold to maturity. Instead, they actively trade bonds, realizing gains, and use their world-class researching abilities to identify opportunities that others miss. Income investors have learned to love the reliable income and the outperformance of PIMCO funds.

Today, we have an opportunity to invest in a PIMCO fund that is flying under the radar. Trading at only a 3.8% premium to NAV, PDO takes an approach that is very similar to PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) with holdings in high-yield corporate credit, mortgages, and emerging markets.

PDO diversifies from PTY by holding some equities and having shorter duration investments, meaning that it will be able to adapt to changing interest rates quickly with 28% of its assets maturing within 1 year and over 40% maturing within 3 years.

PDO is an excellent addition to your portfolio and is diverse enough from other PIMCO funds like PTY that they can be held together.

Pick #3: HFRO, Yield 7.7%

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) yields 7.7%. HFRO trades at a discount to NAV of 13.4%. This fund invests in floating-rate investments, fixed-income investments, and real estate holdings.

Currently, HFRO's portfolio composition continues to strongly favor floating-rate and inflation-resistant holdings:

Source: HFRO Factsheet

Owning real estate provides a strong inflationary hedge as real estate values rise with inflation. Keeping pace or even rising faster than inflation as investors and firms move to use real estate as a hedge. Currently, HFRO's largest real estate holdings are investments in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) which yields 9%.

Collateralized Loan Obligations, CLOs, are floating-rate in nature. This means the entire structure rises and falls with interest rates. Interest rates are often raised to combat rising inflation, so HFRO's income generation ability from its CLOs will not be negatively impacted whatsoever from rising rates. Furthermore, we have seen strong price appreciation in CLOs throughout 2021 and we expect more strength from them looking forward.

HFRO's single largest holding is its Joint Venture ('JV') with CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). On its latest earnings call, CTT provided insight into its progress of recapitalizing this JV to buy out HFRO's share. CTT stated it is making progress on this front; we don't know exactly when CTT will make its final moves, but I would not be surprised if it was this year.

HFRO has made great returns on this investment to date. We expect that when CTT does succeed in buying out HFRO, the cash received will boost NAV higher and give them plenty of cash to redeploy elsewhere.

HFRO has lots of exciting highlights on its horizon, from the CTT buyout of their JV, to strong CLO positions, and holding positions that benefit from inflation and rising interest rates. The best part is that your money stretches farther when you factor in its current discount to NAV.

Conclusion

These three funds provide monthly dividends and when equal-weighted provide a blended yield of 8%. This means for every $100 you invest in these funds, you get $8 back per year. If you have a child under age 6, you will be on tap to receive $1,800. If you invested that into these funds you'd be generating $144 of passive income annually. Let that be reinvested for years and your child will have a great little income portfolio to give them a head start on retirement saving!

Importantly, this is a learning opportunity for your children. Let them see these funds invested and watch the power of compounding. The earlier this lesson is taught, the better. Inspire them to contribute a portion of their allowance or their earnings from their first job, challenge them to grow their income stream. They will thank you for it later.

Our Model Portfolio holds over 40 different securities targeting a blended yield of +9%. I don't think any full-time portfolio should hold less than 40 individual investments. These three picks will get you started on the path to creating a strong, reliable passive income stream.

Time is your ally and children have the benefit of having a lot of it. Time will grow this income stream from a babbling brook to a roaring Amazon River. If you're investing for your children, as they learn to walk, run, and grow, so too will their income stream from this portfolio.

This portfolio can provide you something to get excited about every month as new dividends arrive into your brokerage account balance. I'm excited for you already, can you feel the potential that is available to you? It's time to act!