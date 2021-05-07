During the week just passed, the Large-Cap S&P 500 rose 0.7%. It now sits just 0.06% from its all-time high on May 7, 2021. The Small-Cap Russell 2000 was up 0.8%, the Mid-Cap S&P 400 was flat, and the NASDAQ added 0.2%. The only loser last week was Private Equity, down -0.3%.
On a year-to-date basis, Private Equity leads the pack – up 19.5%. Mid-Caps are up 18.8%, Small Caps up 16.2%, Large-Caps up 13.4% and the NASDAQ is up 7%.
(Source: ETF.com)
According to an analysis by Blackrock Investment Institute, Private Equity is expected to be the top-performing asset class for the next five years, with an average annual gain of 18.1%. In second place are European Equities, which are expected to gain 8.6% per year.
Other highlights from their 5-year list are as follows:
Year-to-Date, Energy is the big winner – up 52.0% after losing -33.0% last year. Utilities are the worst-performing sector this year – up just 5% after losing -0.7% last year.
(Source: Yahoo! Finance)
High Beta stocks are the big winners so far this year – up 37.9%. Momentum stocks are in last place – up 6.5% and lagging behind the broad market returns.
(Source: ETF.com)
U.S. REITs take the top spot in the asset class race – up 21.4% YTD. Foreign Bonds are last – down -3.8%.
(Source: ETF.com)
Russia leads the way here – up 19.8%. China is struggling to stay above zero – up just 0.8% YTD but expected to lead the pack over the next five years.
(Source: ETF.com)
Natural Gas is up 81.4% this year, almost doubling the return of Crude Oil at 43.2%. Gold is in last place with a loss of -0.3%.
(Source: ETF.com)
When designing a portfolio, it's best to use a "top-down" approach. Start with the broadest view of the market (major indices) and drill down from there. Look at which asset classes are leading and lagging the broad market, then drill down to specific market sectors for more detail.
Looking at factor performance can shed some light on ways to tilt your portfolio's asset allocation.
A review of foreign market performance will help you to diversify your holdings beyond the U.S. markets. This can reduce the "home bias" effect that many investors have. Over the next 5 years, foreign markets - developed and emerging - are expected to outperform the U.S. market.
I used ETFs to represent all the categories shown in this article. The performance of the ETFs may differ slightly from the categories represented, due to the security selection choices made by the sponsor and the expenses involved in managing each product.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE VFH VAW VNQ VIS VOX VCR VDC VHT VGT VPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.