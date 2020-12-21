VLUE: Safer Than Most Value ETFs, But Lags The Market

Summary

  • VLUE strategy and performance.
  • Comparing VLUE with my value model.
  • Two strategy shortcomings.
Mano de macho poner bloque cubo de madera con palabra VALOR en la mesa de madera
Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

VLUE strategy and performance

The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) has been tracking the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index since 4/16/2013. Its expense ratio is 0.15% and the SEC yield is 2.14%.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, a value score is calculated in a universe of US large and mid-capitalization stocks. It is based on three metrics: price-to-book value, price-to-forward earnings and enterprise value-to-cash flow from operations. The number of constituents in the underlying index is calculated with a proprietary algorithm and updated twice a year. Their weights are calculated as the product of market capitalization and value score, then normalized so that sector weights are the same in the underlying index and the stock universe.

As expected, the current aggregate valuation ratios of VLUE are significantly lower than for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

VLUE

SPY

Price/Earnings TTM

18.35

27.34

Price/Book

1.97

4.22

Price/Sales

1.22

3.08

Price/Cash Flow

7.87

17.27

Source: Fidelity

VLUE holds 155 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent over 34% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker

Name

Weight %

P/E TTM

P/E Fwd

P/Sales TTM

P/Book

P/FCF

Yield

T

AT&T INC

7.11

N/A

9.26

1.22

1.27

14.52

7.11

INTC

INTEL CORPORATION

6.26

12.89

12.40

3.02

2.94

17.00

2.42

GM

GENERAL MOTORS

3.4

10.25

11.47

0.76

1.92

N/A

0.00

MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

3.24

29.71

15.10

4.08

2.36

N/A

0.00

CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

2.84

22.44

16.87

4.69

5.70

29.05

2.74

IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP

2.76

24.64

13.54

1.80

6.22

13.70

4.45

C.PK

CITIGROUP INC

2.6

10.46

8.90

1.97

0.91

15.85

2.57

F

FORD MOTOR CO

2.44

15.86

15.38

0.50

1.90

2.68

0.00

TGT

TARGET CORP

2.02

18.89

19.12

1.19

7.79

17.67

1.18

PFE

PFIZER INC

1.9

19.92

11.29

4.42

3.23

49.80

3.98

Since inception (4/16/2013), VLUE lags SPY by about 2.3 percentage point in annualized return, which does a material difference in total return: 166% vs 213%. Moreover, it has a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

VLUE

12.78%

-39.47%

0.76

16.26%

SPY

15.07%

-33.72%

1.04

13.58%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in VLUE and SPY since VLUE inception.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

VLUE was on par with the benchmark until 2018, and underperformed since then.

Comparing VLUE with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares VLUE performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the Dashboard List is reconstituted annually.

since inception

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

VLUE

12.78%

-39.47%

0.76

16.26%

Dashboard List (annual)

14.69%

-39.58%

0.81

17.82%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List outperforms VLUE by 1.9 percentage points in annualized return. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.

Two strategy issues

The underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to rank stocks in the whole universe. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across all sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go deeper into this topic. The second issue is using the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. It is proven that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher probability to hold value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

Cheapest quarter in P/B

9.61%

-72.62%

0.46

21.32%

Cheapest quarter in P/E

11.13%

-65.11%

0.56

19.15%

Cheapest quarter in P/S

12.41%

-65.66%

0.59

20.70%

Cheapest quarter in P/FCF

12.55%

-63.39%

0.62

19.34%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This explains my choice of using the price/sales ratio instead of the price/book in the Dashboard List model.

Fixing these two issues would have resulted in almost 6% excess return in the last 12 months:

last 12 months

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

VLUE

38.24%

-13.00%

2.7

17.42%

Dashboard List

44.19%

-13.47%

3.73

14.50%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

Conclusion

VLUE follows a systematic strategy based on a ranking system using three valuation metrics and keeps sector weights very close to the benchmark. It has lagged SPY since 2018 and is a bit more risky in volatility and drawdown. This is not a deal breaker: even good strategies may lag during a few years. The ranking system makes sense and the strategy avoids overweighting sectors and industries with naturally lower valuations (especially financials): it makes it safer than most value-oriented ETFs. However, it hasn't brought excess return or risk reduction relative to the benchmark since inception eight years ago. I think there are two shortcomings in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and the price/book ratio is a questionable metric. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. My model prefers price/sales to price/book. Moreover, a simple profitability rule helps filter out some value traps and fix the number of holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

