The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) has been tracking the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index since 4/16/2013. Its expense ratio is 0.15% and the SEC yield is 2.14%.
As described in the prospectus by iShares, a value score is calculated in a universe of US large and mid-capitalization stocks. It is based on three metrics: price-to-book value, price-to-forward earnings and enterprise value-to-cash flow from operations. The number of constituents in the underlying index is calculated with a proprietary algorithm and updated twice a year. Their weights are calculated as the product of market capitalization and value score, then normalized so that sector weights are the same in the underlying index and the stock universe.
As expected, the current aggregate valuation ratios of VLUE are significantly lower than for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):
|
VLUE
|
SPY
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
18.35
|
27.34
|
Price/Book
|
1.97
|
4.22
|
Price/Sales
|
1.22
|
3.08
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
7.87
|
17.27
Source: Fidelity
VLUE holds 155 stocks. The top 10 holdings represent over 34% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight %
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E Fwd
|
P/Sales TTM
|
P/Book
|
P/FCF
|
Yield
|
AT&T INC
|
7.11
|
N/A
|
9.26
|
1.22
|
1.27
|
14.52
|
7.11
|
INTEL CORPORATION
|
6.26
|
12.89
|
12.40
|
3.02
|
2.94
|
17.00
|
2.42
|
GENERAL MOTORS
|
3.4
|
10.25
|
11.47
|
0.76
|
1.92
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
|
3.24
|
29.71
|
15.10
|
4.08
|
2.36
|
N/A
|
0.00
|
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
|
2.84
|
22.44
|
16.87
|
4.69
|
5.70
|
29.05
|
2.74
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP
|
2.76
|
24.64
|
13.54
|
1.80
|
6.22
|
13.70
|
4.45
|
CITIGROUP INC
|
2.6
|
10.46
|
8.90
|
1.97
|
0.91
|
15.85
|
2.57
|
FORD MOTOR CO
|
2.44
|
15.86
|
15.38
|
0.50
|
1.90
|
2.68
|
0.00
|
TARGET CORP
|
2.02
|
18.89
|
19.12
|
1.19
|
7.79
|
17.67
|
1.18
|
PFIZER INC
|
1.9
|
19.92
|
11.29
|
4.42
|
3.23
|
49.80
|
3.98
Since inception (4/16/2013), VLUE lags SPY by about 2.3 percentage point in annualized return, which does a material difference in total return: 166% vs 213%. Moreover, it has a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VLUE
|
12.78%
|
-39.47%
|
0.76
|
16.26%
|
SPY
|
15.07%
|
-33.72%
|
1.04
|
13.58%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in VLUE and SPY since VLUE inception.
Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123
VLUE was on par with the benchmark until 2018, and underperformed since then.
The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.
The next table compares VLUE performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the Dashboard List is reconstituted annually.
|
since inception
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VLUE
|
12.78%
|
-39.47%
|
0.76
|
16.26%
|
Dashboard List (annual)
|
14.69%
|
-39.58%
|
0.81
|
17.82%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
The Dashboard List outperforms VLUE by 1.9 percentage points in annualized return. However, the ETF performance is real, whereas the model performance is hypothetical.
The underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to rank stocks in the whole universe. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across all sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here to go deeper into this topic. The second issue is using the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. It is proven that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher probability to hold value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 4/20/2021 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.61%
|
-72.62%
|
0.46
|
21.32%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
11.13%
|
-65.11%
|
0.56
|
19.15%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
12.41%
|
-65.66%
|
0.59
|
20.70%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.55%
|
-63.39%
|
0.62
|
19.34%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
This explains my choice of using the price/sales ratio instead of the price/book in the Dashboard List model.
Fixing these two issues would have resulted in almost 6% excess return in the last 12 months:
|
last 12 months
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
VLUE
|
38.24%
|
-13.00%
|
2.7
|
17.42%
|
Dashboard List
|
44.19%
|
-13.47%
|
3.73
|
14.50%
Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123
VLUE follows a systematic strategy based on a ranking system using three valuation metrics and keeps sector weights very close to the benchmark. It has lagged SPY since 2018 and is a bit more risky in volatility and drawdown. This is not a deal breaker: even good strategies may lag during a few years. The ranking system makes sense and the strategy avoids overweighting sectors and industries with naturally lower valuations (especially financials): it makes it safer than most value-oriented ETFs. However, it hasn't brought excess return or risk reduction relative to the benchmark since inception eight years ago. I think there are two shortcomings in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and the price/book ratio is a questionable metric. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. My model prefers price/sales to price/book. Moreover, a simple profitability rule helps filter out some value traps and fix the number of holdings.
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.