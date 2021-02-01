Photo by Yevhenii Orlov/iStock via Getty Images

As shown in the graphic above, the stock-price of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been on one heck of a roller-coaster ride since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. It more than doubled from the pandemic low, and has since retraced about half that gain. Currently, Seeking Alpha reports WDFC is trading at a forward P/E=45.6x, while the TTM P/E is similar to that estimate (44.9x). Looking at the company's growth rate, current yield (1.2%), and the potential headwinds it faces going forward, I suspect the stock has further to fall and could easily drop to the $200/share level by year-end.

Investment Rationale

WD-40 is a well-known and long-established global brand (~60% of FY20 sales were outside of the US) that is best known for its iconic WD-40 Multi-Use product. The WD-40 Multi-Use Product is an indispensable aerosol lubricant that penetrates and prevents and breaks up rust ("WD" actually stands for "water displacement"). The company arguably benefited from the pandemic due to the rise of home renovation projects. However, that likely pulled forward some sales - the pace of which may have trouble being sustained going forward. I know it is anecdotal, but I still have a can of WD-40 in my garage that I bought 10 years ago and is still half full. It is a great product, and when I need it I am surely glad I have it. That said, I just don't seem to need it all that often.

Q2 Earnings

WDFC's Q2 EPS report was released on April 8th and it was generally a weak report that missed analysts' expectations on both the top (by $2.4 million) and bottom lines (by $0.07/share). That said, some Q2 highlights are shown below and - all things considered - they indicate that WDFC's business is (or at least was...) relatively strong:

Source: Q2 Presentation

I say that because gross margins were up 1.8%, net income was up 20%, and fully diluted EPS was $1.24/share, up 19% yoy. That's a strong performance, but it simply missed expectations.

While sales in the Americas region were relatively stagnant (up 1% yoy, see the supply chain issues noted below), sales in AsiaPac are booming (up 39% yoy).

Going Forward

While sales of $112 million were up 12% yoy, that was a definite deceleration as compared to Q1, when sales were up 26% yoy. That is likely the reason behind the recent pull-back in the shares. Note the selling occurred even though the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $445-475 million as compared to prior range of $435-470 million. That compares to the analysts' consensus of $460.55 million.

The midpoint of revenue guidance is now for FY21 total revenue of $460 million. That compares favorably (+12.6%) to last year's $408.5 million in FY20 total sales, but not quite as favorably as compared to FY19's $423.4 million. From that standpoint, it's hard to see how WD-40's expected growth this year justifies a 50x forward multiple.

In addition, there appear to be multiple growing headwinds which could negatively affect margins going forward. In Q2, the company said FX exchange rates benefited sales by ~$3.5 million:

Source: Q2 Presentation

That's a significant up-tick, but I am not sure it is sustainable moving forward. While US$ weakness has certainly been a favorable trend over the past year or so, that trend could turn around as the US economy comes roaring back to life after the arguably successful roll-out of the vaccines in the United States versus many other countries. That has led to significant drops in both infection and death rates in the US.

I suppose one could argue with the significant deficit spending the US has been, and is planning to do more of, that the US$ could drop further. However, looking at the US$ Index chart below, I tend to think the worst is over for the US dollar's fall. That could be a headwind for WDFC moving forward. Ironically, the CEO said one reason for the upward revision in guidance was "driven primarily by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates." I see the exact opposite.

Source: Market Watch

Another potential headwind is the price of oil. WD-40 is a hydrocarbon based product and is affected by the cost of various petroleum feedstocks. As most of you know, oil is currently trading at or near 3-year highs with Brent closing last Friday at $71.84/bbl. While WD-40 surely benefited from the precipitous fall in the price of oil last year, that is another tailwind that has turned into a headwind in my opinion.

In the meantime, WDFC is having supply chain issues. Steve Brass, President & COO of WD-40, said this on the Q2 conference call:

Like many consumer goods companies, we are experiencing significant disruptions and constraints within our supply chain in certain geographies. In the United States, some of our third-party manufacturers have been experiencing increased absenteeism and labor shortages, which have resulted in slower line speeds, capacity constraints and increased competition for line capacity within the aerosol industry. In addition, we've been managing raw material shortages and transportation bottlenecks, which have impacted our ability to deliver products and meet some of our normal levels of service with our customers in some markets.

The company said these supply chain issues have mostly affected the Americas region (which is why sales were only up 1%). However, shipping bottlenecks are being reported globally and Nikkei Asia sees no end in sight.

This is important because freight (shown in gray in the pie-chart graphic below) is a significant slice of WD-40's costs:

Source: Q2 Presentation

Risks

In addition to the potential for FX, oil price, and supply chain headwinds going forward, investors need to realize that WD-40 is still, to a large extent, a "one-trick pony". I say this because despite the company's attempts to diversify revenue by expanding its "Homecare and Cleaning" segment, note that its "Maintenance Segment" (i.e. the iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product) accounted for ~92% of Q2's revenue. That being the case, as basic WD-40 Multi-Use product sales go, so goes the company.

I was somewhat surprised at the balance sheet. While the company ended Q2 with $72.4 million in cash, the $116.7 million in long-term debt was larger than I expected given that this company has been around for decades and has been consistently profitable. I suppose I just expected the balance sheet to be much stronger. Interest expense over the first 6 months of FY21 amounted to $1.18 million.

With only 13,729,000 shares outstanding at the end of Q2, and a current market-cap of only $3.35 billion, WD-40 is a mid-cap at best and is relatively ill-liquid. That can be great on the upside - as shown in the post-pandemic stock rally - but could be painful on the downside as well.

Summary & Conclusion

I love the WD-40 product and was hoping to write a positive review of the company' stock. However, what I found was a company that has already been richly rewarded by the market and currently trades at a multiple (~50x) which not only appears to be out-of-step with its demonstrated growth rate over the years, but also appears to discount the significant headwinds I see going forward that could negatively affect margin and potentially offset some of what I see as excellent growth prospects in AsiaPac.

That being the case, I see WDFC continuing to fall... perhaps to the $200 level by the end of the year. Note, even at $200/share, that would be a 37x multiple on the $5.36/share consensus FY21 earnings estimate while the yield - based on the current $2.88/share annual payout - would rise to only 1.44%.

I'll pass on WD-40 and end with a 10-year chart of the stock's performance to show what an anomaly the last year's trading has been relative to the company's history: