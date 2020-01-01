Photo by JennaWagner/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

If there was one word to describe the fiscal year 2021 for NGL Energy (NYSE:NYSE:NGL), it would be "terrible" since even their preferred distributions were completely suspended and whilst this looks quite scary, thankfully there are two big reasons they will survive, as my previous article discussed. Sadly this already very challenging year saw a bad end with their fourth-quarter financial performance being materially impacted by the Texas Winter Storm. This article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews the damage from this bad end to their fiscal year and any potential impact on their recovery.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The Texas Winter Storm that wreaked havoc across the state in early 2021 has made for very lumpy and contrasting results across the market as some organizations benefitted immensely whilst others suffered very large losses. Sadly this weighed down their financial performance after an already very challenging year and left their fiscal year operating cash flow at only $304m and whilst this appears to be down a very significant 34.49% year on year, the results are partly skewed by their now-discontinued operations. If these impacts are removed from their previous results to provide a truer representation of their year-on-year performance, it removes $81.6m from their fiscal year 2020 results and thus sees their operating cash flow for the fiscal year 2021 down a more reasonable 20.05% year-on-year.

When reviewing their entire cash flow performance for the fiscal year 2021 it was quite messy with many miscellaneous cash expenses weighed down their free cash flow very significantly, which are listed underneath the graph included above. Thankfully many of these related to their debt refinancing and thus should not be repeated to such a significant extent again in the future. They ultimately ended the fiscal year with free cash flow of negative $129.3m but when looking ahead this should turn a corner during the fiscal year 2022 with very real prospects of them generating ample free cash flow. This should be underpinned by their earnings rebounding towards their level from the fiscal year 2020 before the Covid-19 downturn wreaked havoc, as was discussed in detail throughout my previously linked article.

Thankfully the Texas Winter Storm was only a one-off extreme weather event that should not be repeated and thus does not impact the previous positive outlook for their earnings recovery. When looking elsewhere, the continued rally in oil prices towards around $70 per barrel should help further support oil and gas drilling activity and production in the United States, thereby supporting the demand for their services and thus earnings heading forwards into the coming years. Even though this was only a temporary impact on their financial performance, it will be important to consider the damage to their financial position and its possible impact upon their all-important deleveraging timeline.

Image Source: Author.

Their story at the moment is deleveraging and by extension, their net debt and thus thankfully it was excellent to see that despite the bad operating conditions during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021, it only increased slightly to $3.316b versus its previous result of $3.271b. This only amounts to $45m or 1.38% and thus indicates that they have suffered only minimal damage from the Texas Winter Storm.

Image Source: Author.

Following the temporary impact on their earnings from the Texas Winter Storm it was not surprising to see that their financial metrics deteriorated across the board during the fourth quarter of their fiscal year 2021. The primary examples would be their net debt-to-EBITDA that increased further into the very high territory to now sit at a seldom ever seen 8.09 versus its previous result of 7.63 and their interest coverage that edged down to 0.47 versus its previous result of 0.52.

Since these impacts to their earnings are only temporary and their net debt barely increased, it ultimately means that there should be no material impact on their all-important deleveraging timeline. If interested in further details regarding this aspect, please refer to my previously linked article as well as my other previous article but to briefly restate, deleveraging appears possible within as little as only one to three years following their recovering earnings and continued capital expenditure reductions. This means that they have still retain very solid prospects to reinstate their distributions and begin rewarding their long-suffering unitholders.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst this level of very high leverage often foretells the imminent risk of bankruptcy, thankfully their liquidity remains at least adequate with a current ratio of 1.11 and thus they have time to avoid such a terrible outcome. Although their cash ratio of only 0.01 is rather lackluster, thankfully it does not pose any immediate risks given their very real prospects to generate ample free cash flow going forwards. The biggest benefit has come from their debt maturity profile that does not see any maturities until November 2023, as the graph included below displays. Whilst the refinancing during early 2021 saw all of their distributions completely suspended, it thankfully means that they have sufficient time for their earnings to recover and thus see their very high leverage decrease before navigating any further maturities that could result in bankruptcy.

Image Source: NGL Energy February 2021 Investor Presentation.

Conclusion

Whilst they are not without risks, it seems quite reasonable to say that the risks of bankruptcy have largely subsided and material deleveraging has now begun. Since they have only suffered little damage from this bad end to their fiscal year 2021, there appears no change to their deleveraging timeline and thus I still believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from NGL Energy Partners 2021 10-K, 2020 10-K. and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.