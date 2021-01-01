Photo by bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

Shares in XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) have fallen over 75% from its SPAC-hyped high, and while the valuation does look somewhat interesting, the business model and space occupied by the business in light of the electrification push is not fully convincing in terms of growth rate potential. Hybridization of vehicles can be a necessary step for fleets as the electrification push continues, but the overall volumes that XL can handle do not offer as attractive growth potential as pure-play electrifiers and OEM EVs in the class 2 to 6 space.

XL's Technology

Graphic from XL

XL's 'electrification' works by hybridizing existing OEM powertrains, simply adding a 1.8 or 15 kWh battery pack for regenerative energy generation during braking (larger battery for XLP /plug-in hybrid), the traction motor, and the motor drive to control current flow. XL Link measures system performance.

XLH - a simple hybrid solution that fits multiple different class 2 to 6 vehicles from Ford (F), GM and Chevy (GM) including pickups like the Silverado and F-250, light duty, cargo and passenger vans - and XLP - a plug-in hybrid solution that fits mainly pickups - are the two systems offered. The two "enable vehicles to burn less fuel and emit less carbon dioxide (“CO2”), resulting in increases of up to a 25-50% miles per gallon (“MPG”) improvement and up to a 20-33% reduction in greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions." XLP is more efficient on an MPG basis, providing the 50% increase, but is more limited in scope in what vehicles it can be applied to; charging times are long, at up to 5hr for a level 2 and 12hr for a level 1.

Benefits of these systems include ease of operation, as they do not require any specific maintenance, no range or drivability issues, and ease of installment, as the systems are rapidly installed in the upfitting process.

XL is also exploring expansion of its product lineup to include full BEV and HFCV as well as larger, heavier class 7-8 vehicles; proof-of-concept prototypes are slated for this year with sales possible by 2022, which could serve as a positive catalyst for shares. Should the company be able to find similar ease of installment and ease of use advantages, it could capture some residual demand in those areas from peers like Lightning eMotors (ZEV) and Hyliion (HYLN) who are involved in the class 7-8 space.

Expansion Plans

Aside from the explored product lineup expansion, XL is working to increase its service capabilities and charging infrastructure.

The company signed an agreement with Dickinson to utilize their fleet services (700 mobile repair units, 800 mobile technicians) to advance XL Fleet's electrification service capacity. This provides an outlet for XL to lever an existing fleet to provide services instead of spending the capital to build out its own service fleet of that size. A technology center in Michigan is being built to "support the design, development, testing and production of a wide range of commercial vehicle electrification solutions," while adding at least 50 personnel to XL's headcount, which will increase wages and SG&A costs. To build out charging, XL inked an agreement with UBS Arena to install 1,000 charging systems, creating one of the largest single-site charging spaces in the country, which could be aided by the recent acquisition of World Energy Efficiency, who provides charging stations and other energy storage and efficiency solutions.

While charging and plant expansion have been announced and are underway, international expansion is another realm for XL to find growth opportunities as the current geographic picture is limited to North America. Europe and APAC are more aggressively building out infrastructure and pushing for higher EV adoption, and represent a large market opportunity. As a result, XL has been "exploring specific opportunities for international sales in Asia, Europe, and South America and intend to commence sales in one or more of these regions by the end of 2022," requiring more personnel and more factory capacity.

Still Not Convincing

XL's positioning in the powertrain hybridization area gives it a unique opportunity to capture, with some fleets unable to make the jump to full electric at the moment, but valuation and volumes do not necessarily align at the moment.

Conversion companies like XL and Lightning eMotors are high cost, low volume; the cost of hybridizing a Ford Transit van can run at about $10,000, and XL's volumes of about 2,000 units per year align with 2020's revenues at $20.3 million. 2021 already has started off quite weak, with revenues at $0.67 million as the chip shortage affected OEM supply and fleet order rate.

Given the low volumes to date, XL has "limited experience to date in high volume production of our electrified powertrain solutions." So this creates uncertainty about the mass marketability of the powertrain solutions, and if a successful high volume strategy arises, XL is unsure if it will be able to avoid "significant delays and cost overruns." While full electric options are still minimal, there looks to be quite a few models in the space coming to market in the next two years, which could challenge XL's volumes and ability to sell hybridization units if fleets choose these new electric options. Electric Last Mile is expecting to have a first mover advantage with its class 1 vehicle (Q3), while Ford, GM, Rivian (RIVN) and Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) are among those bringing class 2 and 3 vans to market during 2022/early 2023. GM and Ford are also likely to focus some early electrification efforts on pickups, a more saturated and competitive market, which also has implications on XLP.

Revenue seasonality could pose an issue as some of these full electric vehicles come to market. XL sees about "80% of [its] revenues realized in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year," and any lasting impacts from the chip shortage on OEM supply and fleet orders could easily impact revenue generation. New competition in the space by 2H 2022 could also pose a threat to highly seasonal revenues.

XL could also see some issues managing costs as it scales. SG&A expenses have more than tripled to nearly $8 million for Q1 due to expenses incurred as a public company and increased headcount, and more headcount and expansion plans will increase costs moving forward. As such, operating loss widened from to $10 million from $3.5 million; while revenues are expected to pick up with the heavy seasonality, higher costs could still increase annual losses. Valuation just over $1 billion, at 50x 2020 sales and ~30x estimated 2021 sales, puts it at the higher end of the EV realm for the near term, and the questions regarding mass marketability pose a threat to the valuation; EV SPACs have raised some questions in terms of earning better/higher valuations from heightened investor interest, and it looks like XL received a bit of that as well.

Overall

XL provides an interesting opportunity as it trades just over 20% below the SPAC $10 floor, suggesting that the recent issues plaguing its industry are impacting near-term growth and the valuation it garnered for the moment was too high. While the company does have a unique regenerative braking technology, its systems are hybridizing, and expansion to EV and FCV are planned but could be costly. The low volume business model leaves uncertainties about ability to mass market these products as more pure EV competition from startups and OEMs hits the market over the course of the next two years. Right now, XL looks to be quite the speculative investment.