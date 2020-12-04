When I last covered Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), their stock price was extremely high at $17.48 per share and has since then come down to $10.34 per share. Their stock price is on a new uptrend after testing its lows. The company's financials have improved and now reflect their 100% ownership of the Canadian cannabis producer, Pure Sunfarms. The company's strategy for US expansion and international distribution is firmly in place. In my coverage, I rated the stock as bullish and set a price target around $24. I still rate the stock bullish as does Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha. I have adjusted its long-term target price to be around $16 per share. I recommend that the cannabis minded investor continue a long-hold strategy. I also recommend a short-term strategy using call options around the $13 strike price in July.
Village Farms Q1-2020 quarterly report was released last month and their reported revenue now reflects their 100% ownership of Pure Sunfarms. According to Village Farms' Q1-2021 discussion, Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling cannabis brand in Ontario. The cannabis company has experienced increasing revenues and valuation since its inception. Pure Sunfarms also sells vapes, extracts, and gummies. Village Farms believes that Pure Sunfarms low operating cost and efficient flower production will assist their rapid development in the US, in the event of federal legalization, and in their international distribution.
Village Farms maintains its produce business of selling tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in the United States via its growth facilities in south-west Texas. The company reported revenue of 34.867M in produce sales for Q1-2021. Their tomato sales took a hit during the quarter because the price of the produce dropped to an all-time ten-year low. The company's US operations will be converted to cannabis facilities upon US federal legalization.
The company has employed a strategy for worldwide distribution with its 16% ownership of DutchCanGrow and 12% ownership of Altum. DutchCanGrow was not awarded a recreational license during this year's government lottery drawing, but they are 8th on the waitlist for a license. Altum sells CBD products in Hong Kong. The companies are central to Village Farms' international strategy. Village Farms' US hemp operations are still forthcoming.
|
In Millions of USD*
|
Q1 Mar 2021
|
Q4 Dec 2020
|
Q3 Sep
2020
|
Q2 Jun
2020
|
Revenues
|
52.4
|
47.4
|
43
|
47.6
|
Cost Of Revenues
|
47.2
|
46.3
|
37.4
|
44
|
Gross Profit
|
5.2
|
1
|
5.6
|
3.5
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
10.1
|
11.2
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
Operating Income
|
(4.9)
|
(10.2)
|
0.2
|
(0.6)
|
Earnings From Continuing Operations
|
(7.4)
|
7
|
0.5
|
(0.1)
|
Net Income
|
(7.4)
|
7
|
0.5
|
(0.1)
|
Cash And Equivalents
|
131.7
|
21.6
|
54.7
|
9.6
|
Total Receivables
|
33.7
|
23.4
|
22.5
|
26
|
Total Current Assets
|
224.1
|
101.8
|
93.4
|
49.8
|
Total Assets
|
482.6
|
354
|
243.8
|
197.9
|
Accounts Payable
|
20.8
|
15.1
|
9.7
|
9.8
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
58.7
|
72.3
|
23.4
|
25
|
Long-Term Debt
|
55.9
|
53.9
|
27.8
|
28.4
|
Total Liabilities
|
135.7
|
148.7
|
57.3
|
59.2
|
Price**
|
10.23
|
13.23
|
10.14
|
4.58
|
4.79
|
Total Enterprise Value (MM)
|
959.12
|
1,403.32
|
828.39
|
439.42
|
403.69
|
Market Cap (MM)
|
1,036.70
|
1,322.09
|
851.51
|
399.01
|
365.38
*Financial data from Seeking Alpha
***Price, EV, and Cap from www.TIKR.com
The company's revenues have increased with the full acquisition of Pure Sunfarms. Village Farms' revenue breakdown is as follows: 34.867M in produce, 17.460M in cannabis, and 69K in energy. Gross profit has increased, but operating expenses remain high. The company reports a net loss for the quarter. Their EPS was -.06 and their EBITDA was 400K.
Currently, their cash and assets far outweigh their liabilities. The company has plenty of runway for conducting business and fulfilling their current business strategy. Seeking Alpha estimates their Q2-2021 revenue will be 63.45M, which would be another significant increase. Market Cap and EV have increased since Q2-2020. Next earnings report is scheduled for August 12th.
1-year price performance chart from www.StockCharts.com
When I last covered Village Farms, their stock price had just come down from an all new 52-week high of $20.30. Their Q4-2020 quarterly report in March and their recent Q1-2021 report caused the stock price to destabilize and tempt new lows. It is currently trading at $10.34. Since then, their stock price has been on an uptrend. Momentum continues to increase as seen in the Accumulation / Distribution Line. On Balance Volume has slightly decreased. Large institutions own about 31% of the shares. Let us turn to a 30-day chart.
30-day price performance chart from www.StockCharts.com
The stock price is currently on an uptrend. The price is up 6% in the last five days. It is trading above its 200-day moving average and is right at its 50 and 20-day moving averages. The rally last week shot up the price to $11 per share. One should note on this 30-day chart the small peaks in price occurring about every three days. It is possible to play a call options strategy on these peaks. I predict a short-term target price of $13 or $14 per share and a long-term price point of $16.
I recommend that the cannabis investor long-hold some amount of Village Farms. The stock price is up trending overall along with its valuation. For short-term gains, I recommend buying call options at the $13 or $14 strike price either for July 16 or Sep 17. The stock may not realize these strike prices, but you may hold the call until one of these peak days and sell them for a $10 or $20 profit. It would be wise to hold multiple calls and cash them in on peak days. If the stock approaches these strike prices, then you will profit even more.
There are a few risks to consider for the short and long term. In the short term, the company's Q2-2021 earnings in August may destabilize the stock price. Their earnings may decrease with respect to their produce operations and cannabis sales. Their Dutch recreational and US hemp strategies are still emerging and are not adding to the revenue. If the produce price market continues to drop in price or if the Canadian cannabis market decreases, then the company's revenue will suffer. Otherwise, the company is not at risk of liquidity or any other pitfalls.
There is risk in playing short-term call options. If the stock price does not experience peaks and only declines each day, then the call options strategy may quickly become untenable. The call option strategy should be watched daily and stop loss should be in place. As with any call options strategy, 100% loss is possible. A long-hold strategy has the lowest risk.
Village Farms has increasing revenue with their 100% ownership of Pure Sunfarms. The company continues to report larger revenues from cannabis and produce sales. Village Farms is positioned for US federal cannabis legalization with their large grow facilities in Texas. Their business strategy includes global distribution with their Amsterdam and Hong Kong investments. The company's stock has been on a recent uptrend and one should take advantage of their increasing valuation with a long-hold strategy. I also recommend a short-term strategy using call options. We await their next earnings report and other news from the company.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.