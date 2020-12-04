Photo by Kimberly Delaney/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), their stock price was extremely high at $17.48 per share and has since then come down to $10.34 per share. Their stock price is on a new uptrend after testing its lows. The company's financials have improved and now reflect their 100% ownership of the Canadian cannabis producer, Pure Sunfarms. The company's strategy for US expansion and international distribution is firmly in place. In my coverage, I rated the stock as bullish and set a price target around $24. I still rate the stock bullish as does Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha. I have adjusted its long-term target price to be around $16 per share. I recommend that the cannabis minded investor continue a long-hold strategy. I also recommend a short-term strategy using call options around the $13 strike price in July.

Village Farms Q1-2020 quarterly report was released last month and their reported revenue now reflects their 100% ownership of Pure Sunfarms. According to Village Farms' Q1-2021 discussion, Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling cannabis brand in Ontario. The cannabis company has experienced increasing revenues and valuation since its inception. Pure Sunfarms also sells vapes, extracts, and gummies. Village Farms believes that Pure Sunfarms low operating cost and efficient flower production will assist their rapid development in the US, in the event of federal legalization, and in their international distribution.

Village Farms maintains its produce business of selling tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in the United States via its growth facilities in south-west Texas. The company reported revenue of 34.867M in produce sales for Q1-2021. Their tomato sales took a hit during the quarter because the price of the produce dropped to an all-time ten-year low. The company's US operations will be converted to cannabis facilities upon US federal legalization.

The company has employed a strategy for worldwide distribution with its 16% ownership of DutchCanGrow and 12% ownership of Altum. DutchCanGrow was not awarded a recreational license during this year's government lottery drawing, but they are 8th on the waitlist for a license. Altum sells CBD products in Hong Kong. The companies are central to Village Farms' international strategy. Village Farms' US hemp operations are still forthcoming.

The company reported increasing revenues and a positive EBITDA

In Millions of USD* Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Q2 Jun 2020 Revenues 52.4 47.4 43 47.6 Cost Of Revenues 47.2 46.3 37.4 44 Gross Profit 5.2 1 5.6 3.5 Total Operating Expenses 10.1 11.2 5.4 4.1 Operating Income (4.9) (10.2) 0.2 (0.6) Earnings From Continuing Operations (7.4) 7 0.5 (0.1) Net Income (7.4) 7 0.5 (0.1) Cash And Equivalents 131.7 21.6 54.7 9.6 Total Receivables 33.7 23.4 22.5 26 Total Current Assets 224.1 101.8 93.4 49.8 Total Assets 482.6 354 243.8 197.9 Accounts Payable 20.8 15.1 9.7 9.8 Total Current Liabilities 58.7 72.3 23.4 25 Long-Term Debt 55.9 53.9 27.8 28.4 Total Liabilities 135.7 148.7 57.3 59.2 Price** 10.23 13.23 10.14 4.58 4.79 Total Enterprise Value (MM) 959.12 1,403.32 828.39 439.42 403.69 Market Cap (MM) 1,036.70 1,322.09 851.51 399.01 365.38

The company's revenues have increased with the full acquisition of Pure Sunfarms. Village Farms' revenue breakdown is as follows: 34.867M in produce, 17.460M in cannabis, and 69K in energy. Gross profit has increased, but operating expenses remain high. The company reports a net loss for the quarter. Their EPS was -.06 and their EBITDA was 400K.

Currently, their cash and assets far outweigh their liabilities. The company has plenty of runway for conducting business and fulfilling their current business strategy. Seeking Alpha estimates their Q2-2021 revenue will be 63.45M, which would be another significant increase. Market Cap and EV have increased since Q2-2020. Next earnings report is scheduled for August 12th.

Village Farms stock price is up 64% over the last 12 months and is currently on an uptrend

When I last covered Village Farms, their stock price had just come down from an all new 52-week high of $20.30. Their Q4-2020 quarterly report in March and their recent Q1-2021 report caused the stock price to destabilize and tempt new lows. It is currently trading at $10.34. Since then, their stock price has been on an uptrend. Momentum continues to increase as seen in the Accumulation / Distribution Line. On Balance Volume has slightly decreased. Large institutions own about 31% of the shares. Let us turn to a 30-day chart.

The stock price is currently on an uptrend. The price is up 6% in the last five days. It is trading above its 200-day moving average and is right at its 50 and 20-day moving averages. The rally last week shot up the price to $11 per share. One should note on this 30-day chart the small peaks in price occurring about every three days. It is possible to play a call options strategy on these peaks. I predict a short-term target price of $13 or $14 per share and a long-term price point of $16.

Play a call options strategy for short-term gain while long holding the stock

I recommend that the cannabis investor long-hold some amount of Village Farms. The stock price is up trending overall along with its valuation. For short-term gains, I recommend buying call options at the $13 or $14 strike price either for July 16 or Sep 17. The stock may not realize these strike prices, but you may hold the call until one of these peak days and sell them for a $10 or $20 profit. It would be wise to hold multiple calls and cash them in on peak days. If the stock approaches these strike prices, then you will profit even more.

Risk: Moderate to Low

There are a few risks to consider for the short and long term. In the short term, the company's Q2-2021 earnings in August may destabilize the stock price. Their earnings may decrease with respect to their produce operations and cannabis sales. Their Dutch recreational and US hemp strategies are still emerging and are not adding to the revenue. If the produce price market continues to drop in price or if the Canadian cannabis market decreases, then the company's revenue will suffer. Otherwise, the company is not at risk of liquidity or any other pitfalls.

There is risk in playing short-term call options. If the stock price does not experience peaks and only declines each day, then the call options strategy may quickly become untenable. The call option strategy should be watched daily and stop loss should be in place. As with any call options strategy, 100% loss is possible. A long-hold strategy has the lowest risk.

Conclusion

Village Farms has increasing revenue with their 100% ownership of Pure Sunfarms. The company continues to report larger revenues from cannabis and produce sales. Village Farms is positioned for US federal cannabis legalization with their large grow facilities in Texas. Their business strategy includes global distribution with their Amsterdam and Hong Kong investments. The company's stock has been on a recent uptrend and one should take advantage of their increasing valuation with a long-hold strategy. I also recommend a short-term strategy using call options. We await their next earnings report and other news from the company.