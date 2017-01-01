Photo by CHUYN/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In March 2020, nationwide shutdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in massive stock price declines for REITs. Since then, prices have continued to increase. The Vanguard REIT index is trading higher than pre-COVID levels today, demonstrating the lack of potential value REITs at COVID discounts. Whitestone REIT remains an exception. Their stock trades at $8.40 today, nearly 40% below their pre-COVID levels of $13.50.

Whitestone has weathered the pandemic remarkably well. Rental collection rates stand at 95%, declines in same store net operating income have been in the low single digits, and they hold a highly attractive portfolio of shopping centers in Arizona and Texas. Whitestone’s highly attractive portfolio and market locations combine with a very low valuation relative to comparable shopping center REITs. Despite the compelling value proposition posed by WSR, concerns exist surrounding poor earnings growth history, management compensation, and leverage.

Portfolio

Whitestone owns 53 shopping centers in six markets: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Chicago. They also hold five properties that consist of land for development.

Excluding Whitestone's Chicago holding, their five markets are in high growth and business friendly states. These markets have faced reduced disruption from COVID and are positioned to experience superior growth population and employment prospects. Whitestone's properties are also located in densely populated and high income regions.

Their properties can generate greater traffic levels, especially among consumers with higher levels of disposable income that can be spent at their properties.

Whitestone’s weighted average lease term is just over 4 years, and their current occupancy rate is 89%.

Shopping Center Stability

The story of retail has been bifurcation. A massive discrepancy in the performance of retail has occurred based on the subsector. CBRE recently detailed in their yearly outlook that single-tenant retail and open air shopping centers located in higher growth suburbs or smaller metro areas possess stability that will continue to attract investor demand and potential for cap rate compression. This contrasts with the immense struggles occurring among malls and urban-core shopping centers, which are experiencing the greatest rental rate and occupancy declines.

While single-tenant retail is viewed as the preferred asset class among retail real estate investors, Whitestone’s shopping center portfolio has several features that contribute to their positive outlook. Two big themes that will impact retail real estate over the next several years include the continued rise of e-commerce and the immense pent-up demand that has been created by temporary shutdowns and massive federal stimulus packages.

Whitestone’s portfolio is primarily composed of service-oriented tenants that occupy around 2,500 square foot spaces. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror as shutdowns and occupancy restrictions are lifted, e-commerce remains the foremost long-term risk to shopping center performance.

Whitestone's top five tenant sectors include restaurants, grocery, financial services, salons, and medical and dental.

Tenant Sector % ABR Restaurants and food service 23 Grocery 9 Financial Services 9 Salon 8 Medical & Dental 8

Each of these sectors have been resistant to e-commerce penetration, given their service-based nature. In a call from 2017, management indicated that 83% of their tenants are defined as e-commerce resistant. Management has positioned the company well to weather potential turbulence from elevated retailer bankruptcies.

Federal stimulus has contributed to more than $2.6 trillion in excess savings. Middle and upper income households have massively built up their savings, which will drive demand for experiential real estate. Whitestone’s service-oriented portfolio should insulate them from e-commerce penetration. And their tenants are well-positioned to benefit from pent up demand that could explode in the next several quarters.

While the average rent escalations on single-tenant retail properties are in the low 1% range, Whitestone has generated superior leasing spreads. In the first quarter, Whitestone generated 9% leasing spreads with a weighted average lease term of 4.3 years, resulting in average annual rental rate increases of over 2%.

Recent leasing trends are far from an anomaly. Leasing trends have actually been weaker than previous years because of the pandemic. Whitestone’s ability to generate consistently above-average results is a testament to the strength of their properties and market location. Whitestone’s leasing spreads have bested shopping center REIT peers and are favorable to the modest low 1% annual lease escalations for most net lease retail properties.

Valuation

In 2020, Whitestone generated $.93 in core FFO. Subtracting leasing commissions, tenant improvements, and maintenance capex gives a good estimate of the company’s cash flow available for distribution. These cash outflows are often not reported with FFO, distorting the company’s true earnings levels. Though they vary by year, they are recurring.

Whitestone’s true CAD per share is closer to $.75 per share, resulting in a P/CAD ratio of around 11.

Core FFO 40,704 Leasing commissions (-) 1,270 Tenant improvements (-) 2,813 Maintenance capex (-) 3,815 Cash available for distribution 32,806 Shares outstanding 43,811 CAD per share $ 0.75

Whitestone's multiple is vastly lower than the earnings multiples of many of Whitestone’s peer shopping center companies, though they carry higher debt levels. The valuation discount comes despite Whitestone’s similar rental rates and recent outperformance over the past year.

Ticker Symbol P/CAD Debt/EBITDAre Rent psf SS NOI Growth (CDR) 7.8 9.5 $14.04 -6.80% ( NYSE: WSR 11.4 9.4 $19.43 -4% (BRX) 20.0 6.9 $15.05 -5.40% (UE) 22.3 6.6 $18.97 -14.10% (KIM) 23.4 5.7 $18.19 -8% (REG) 23.5 6 $22.86 -11%

The company’s discount to estimated net asset value is also quite jarring. Whitestone has published that their estimated cap rate is 6%. This initially appeared quite low, but after taking into account their portfolio stability and Kimco’s recent acquisitions of Weingarten at a cap rate in the high 5% range, it is probably in the range.

Assuming cap rates between 6-7% would generate a net asset value in the range of $12.90 and $17.50 per share, way above their current stock price of $8.30.

NOI 83,903 83,903 83,903 Cap rate 6% 6.50% 7% Asset value 1,398,383 1,290,815 1,198,614 Debt 644,185 644,185 644,185 NAV 754,198 646,630 554,429 Total shares 42,990 42,990 42,990 NAV per share $ 17.54 $ 15.04 $ 12.90

The recent Weingarten acquisition has particularly sold me on Whitestone, given that they both hold sunbelt- dominated portfolios with similar rental rates and percentage of assets grocery-anchored.

Management Concerns

Whitestone’s stock price is unjustifiably discounted relative to their fair value. Legitimate concerns regarding management keep the company from trading in line with its peer shopping center companies. For one, management is way over compensated. Whitestone’s G&A as a percentage of revenue is just over 18%. In contrast, most of their peers are in the range of 5 and 10%. Dane Bowler made a great point in a past article on Whitestone that this equates to around 6% of their market cap they are shedding each year, making it harder to grow the company and attract investors.

As mentioned previously, Whitestone has much higher debt levels than many of their peer shopping center companies. Management has routinely stated over the years they intend to reduce leverage levels, which have only gotten worse over the past several years. In their Q4 2017 conference call, management remarked they wanted to reduce their debt/EBITDA ratio to the range of 6-7. Currently, it stands at over 9, up from 8.6 in 2017. It is no coincidence that Cedar Realty and Whitestone both have very high management spending and debt levels and are rewarded by investors with low multiples.

Lastly, earnings have been declining for Whitestone over the past several years recently. The company’s FFO core per share is down 31% since 2016.

Declining earnings are the result of property dispositions and a dividend payout that had been uncovered by cash available for distribution for years. Previously, Whitestone was paying out $1.14 in dividends annually. The annual dividend payout has been reduced to $.43 per share, which is still good for a 5.2% yield and allows for excess funds to be used for renovations and potential new acquisitions. Rent collections inching back towards pre-COVID levels and population and employment growth tailwinds propelling the sunbelt region could reverse the trend of earnings decline.

Conclusion

Whitestone’s portfolio of stable shopping centers located in the sunbelt and discounted valuation present a strong value proposition at current prices. Their recent stock price decline comes as shopping center REIT prices return even higher than pre-COVID levels. Management has impressed by purchasing and managing assets that have achieved strong NOI growth. Now they must work to translate this into FFO per share growth if they are going to finally achieve capital appreciation. Cutting the dividend was a good first step, but they must also work to bring down management costs and reduce leverage levels. The stock price has potential if necessary changes are made to the company over the next couple years.