Investment Thesis

Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) strategy is to become the ecosystem for small business success and be the go-to tax return platform for individuals.

The overall market will most likely continue to grow as the number of small business owners, free lancers and self-employed is rising while tax returns grow ever more complex as people diversify their income streams.

However a growing market does not mean much, if a company can't compete successfully or has an unprofitable business model. In the Intuit's case, however, it's quite the opposite. The company has one of the most profitable business models in the software space and possess significant competitive advantages. That is why there is a strong case for Intuit continuing to outperform its peers and the broad market going forward.

Having said that, such attractive opportunities always come with some big IFs and in the case of INTU these appear to be the intensifying competition and the company's high valuation. However, Intuit appears to be one of the best-positioned businesses to deal with the rising competition, while the profitable business model makes it less prone to sharp reversals in valuation.

Positioned to benefit from secular trends

While digitalization created the necessity for large enterprises to invest heavily in cloud based software and infrastructure, it also gave birth of another trend - more and more people are leaving their full-time jobs to work more independently, either as self-employed or small business owners.

This has been the case in the United States.

Source: foreignusa.com

And other large markets, such as the United Kingdom.

Source: ifs.org.uk

On top of that more and more people across the globe benefit from additional income sources, from personal investments in financial markets, to freelance work or selling online. All that makes the task of filing the annual tax return even more complex and subject to various pitfalls.

Source: Intuit Investor Presentation

This is where Intuit comes into play with QuickBooks, TurboTax and from very recently Credit Karma. On one hand all three are iconic brands in their respective fields, but more importantly they benefit massively from the vast ecosystem of service offerings under their umbrella.

By focusing both on individuals and small business owners, the company's services also have significant cross-selling advantage.

Source: Intuit Annual Report 2020

The high quality business model

Intuit has all of the characteristics of a strong, stable and exceptionally well-run business. Its topline has been growing steadily, albeit rather slowly up until 2015-16 period.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Since 2016 the company's emphasis on cloud and mobile based offerings has paid off and resulted in double digit sales growth ever since.

With the shift to the cloud and mobile solutions, the opening of our platform to enable third-parties to connect, and our expansion into new geographies outside the U.S., we have more than doubled our total addressable market. Brad Smith - President and CEO Source: Intuit Q4 2016 Earnings Transcript

Contrary to many software businesses, Intuit's growth has been predominantly organically fueled over the years and it also gravitates around developing its iconic brands - QuickBooks and TurboTax.

The role that brands play is more pronounced when decisions are made by one or a small group of individuals, e.g. micro and small businesses, self-employed individuals. That is why QuickBooks and TurboTax brands are the centerpiece of the company's strategy as few other software brands have such a long history of successfully solving customers' needs while also evolving with technology.

Source: Intuit Investor Presentation

A strong business to consumer (B2C) brand also has a higher pricing power when compared to B2B brands where the technical specifications of a product or service are given more weight in the purchasing decision. That is one of the reasons why QuickBooks brand has allowed Intuit to keep a relatively higher pricing of its service when compared to FreshBooks and Xero.

Another competitive advantage of Intuit is its size, which offers economies of scale and significant cross-selling opportunities.

Source: softwarevoucher.com

Scalability of the QuickBooks platform is also among the key advantages over competitors offerings. This allows for more customizations and better integration with third-party apps than most of the peer offerings.

Large scale in conjunction with the strong software brands are the main reason why Intuit is among the most profitable entities on a gross profit and operating income basis, when compared both to its direct competitors and a broader set of Software-as-a-Service companies in the cloud space.

* ranked by gross profitability

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

What Intuit has done over the years is quite remarkable as the company also operates in extremely competitive environment. On one hand it competes with companies, such as Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) and FreshBooks in the accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. In financial management and payroll services it has large cap publicly traded competitors, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP). In merchant services competitors are many of largest U.S. Banking Institutions, together with tech giants such as PayPal (PYPL), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and Square (SQ). Finally, in the tax space H&R Block (HRB) alongside a number of smaller companies are all vying for larger market share.

One example is Square which has created a strong ecosystem of offerings, many of which overlap with Intuit's offerings. The company even bought Credit Karma's tax preparation service which competes with INTU's TurboTax.

Source: Square Investor Presentation

While competition is always a threat, it has been intensifying in recent years as Intuit is also expanding in adjacent categories.

However, in addition to the competitive advantages discussed above, Intuit has yet another advantage up his sleeve - its strategic framework and consistent capital allocation policy.

In realizing the need for transition to the cloud, INTU was early in game with many bolt-on acquisitions which ultimately led to what the company is today. More importantly, however, all these deals were relatively small in size and easily integrated within the company's platform strategy. Many of these were also key competitors in small and yet strategic fields, such as PayCycle in online payroll.

Since 2006, INTU has engaged in only two large deals that stood out from its bolt-on acquisitions strategy - those of Digital Insight in 2007 and Credit Karma during the current fiscal year.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The large Credit Karma deal which offers significant opportunities for INTU going forward, was also largely possible due to the company's conservative capital allocation policy.

Source: Intuit Annual Report 2020

For years Intuit has been operating with very low leverage which combined with the company's highly profitable business model allowed the company to significantly increase its debt levels, without sacrificing financial health.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The benefits behind Intuit's services combination with Credit Karma are numerous - from the cross selling opportunities between the two companies customer base to improving services by leveraging data from tax returns in the offering of financial services.

Source: Intuit's acquisition of Credit Karma Presentation

The risk with valuation

In addition to the intensifying competition, valuation in my view is the second largest risk for the stock.

At first glance a forward P/E multiple of x49 and forward P/S ratio of x13.5 do seem quite high. However at current double digit topline growth rate and exceptionally high margins there is a strong case for these high multiples.

As we saw above, Intuit's current period of very high growth is unprecedented within the company's long history which makes historical multiple comparison less relevant.

On a relative basis, Intuit's high P/E ratio seems justified by its expected revenue growth rate.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Where the risk for all these high-growth names lies is within their valuation sensitivity to changes in future expected growth. The further to the right a company is the more sensitive the valuation is to small adjustments in expected growth and vice versa.

This has also made Intuit a popular momentum stock which is evident from the high correlation between INTU and iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) daily returns.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

However, having a highly profitable business model with sustainable competitive advantages makes a big difference, even in the face of a potential slowdown in sales growth at some point into the future. As we saw above, INTU has a wide-moat around its business and as such is not solely dependent on the overall growth of its total addressable market. Also contrary to some of the high-growth names we saw above, Intuit is among the most profitable companies within its peer set, alongside Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE) and Oracle (ORCL).

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Intuit seems exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities, while remaining a highly profitable business. The role of its strong brands should not be underestimated as they play a key role in the process of acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones. In addition Intuit has significant pricing power driven by its iconic brands, large scale and wide service offering.