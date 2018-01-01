Photo by dt03mbb/E+ via Getty Images

With all the excitement in commodity stocks and talk of inflation, I decided to look into commodity companies. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) caught my attention as the stock has close to doubled since late 2020. Is the company still worth an investment? Let’s dive into the analysis.

Just a brief background on the company, Rio Tinto is one of the world’s largest mining companies. The company has mines all over the world but the bulk of its operations are in Australia and Canada. Rio Tinto has been gaining a lot of popularity from investors due to the sky-rocketing commodity prices. The company mines for Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper, and other minerals. The company has some level of diversification with its commodity operations.

I actually decided to look into Rio Tinto for this particular reason. There are certain characteristics that make me prefer Rio Tinto over its other peers in the industry. The company is based in arguably the safest mining jurisdiction unlike the Brazilian firm Vale (VALE). While Brazil has a well-established mining industry, the country’s volatile political situation adds a certain amount of risk. Looking at Australian miners, BHP Billiton (BHP) has some exposure to oil and coal assets. Fortescue Metals (OTC: FSUMF), another prominent Australian miner, is 100% dependent on Iron Ore.

Earnings Analysis

In the short term, Rio Tinto is a bet on continued high iron ore prices. As we will examine Rio Tinto’s recent earnings have been driven almost exclusively by soaring Iron Ore prices. The price of Iron Ore reached its all-time highs recently largely driven by Chinese demand for steel. This is a historic milestone causing mining companies' profit margins to sky-rocket. This is because mining companies are highly leveraged to the price of the underlying commodity. Once the commodity price exceeds the all-in cost to produce that commodity, any $1 increase in price directly falls to the bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Looking at the company’s financials we can see that in 2020 Iron Ore consisted of 78.8% of the company’s underlying EBITDA, up from 62% in 2017. This large increase in the percentage of EBITDA largely was due to the rising price of Iron Ore as the company’s production remained roughly constant. The company had 338.2 Mt, 327.4 Mt, and 331 Mt Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively. It was actually surprising to me that 2020 iron ore shipments increased by 1% and production increased by 2% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a testament to the company’s safety protocols as well as Australia’s fine handling of the pandemic. Rio Tinto is continuing to guide for roughly the same level of Iron Ore production in 2021 of between 325 Mt and 340 Mt.

2020 Annual Report

2018 Annual Report

This leads me to the biggest issue I have with Rio Tinto namely the future price of Iron Ore. Looking at the P/E ratio at face value the stock seems cheap relative to its 5- year average. However, leverage to commodity prices is a double-edged sword. In the bear market of 2018, the price of gold declined by 2.66% but junior miners took a heavier hit with an average stock decline of -31.66%. Therefore it is important to examine how Rio Tinto would do if it faces a decline in its underlying commodity.

The commodity price relative to the cost to produce determines the sensitivity of the underlying profit to price. For example, if a commodity price is $100 and the cost to produce is $99 then a $1 move up would translate to a 100% increase in profit and vice-versa. The reverse is true in that if the cost is $1 and the price is $100, a $1 increase would translate to only about a 1% increase in profit.

Thankfully given the low production cost of Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore, the EBITDA sensitivity is not very high. Looking at the latest EBITDA sensitivity published in 2020, a 10% price change in Iron Ore would have translated into a $2.3 billion impact to EBITDA. This is roughly 12.3% of Iron Ore EBITDA and 9.7% of total EBITDA. In other words, a small decline in the price of Iron Ore would not tank Rio Tinto’s profits.

Company Press Release

Iron Ore price to stabilize in the long-term

This is an important finding as it allows me to evaluate Rio Tinto as a long-term investment. Other analysts have pointed out reasons for Iron Ore prices to continue to skyrocket upward but a lot of the stated reasons in my opinion do not hold water looking 10 – 15 years from now. For example, China building out its infrastructure has been the cause of the previous commodities supercycle. However, the country has already built out a lot of its infrastructure. Given the fact that China’s population growth is slowing, I don’t think demand will grow much more than at current levels.

Another reason I’ve read is that the shift to electric vehicles will somehow drastically increase the demand for Iron Ore. This is because the battery in new electric vehicles requires more Iron Ore than traditional vehicles. I am a bit skeptical of this estimate but let’s assume this to be true. I don’t believe that people will immediately junk their existing cars and replace them with EVs. Therefore the roll-out of EVs could be slower than what analysts are expecting. The other opposing factor is that autonomous vehicles and the shift to work from home could reduce the total number of vehicles needed.

In fact, I believe that the current supply constraints are driven by supply disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic. BMO’s latest Steel Monitor states that;

“spot prices for U.S. hot-rolled coil steel have climbed to yet another all-time high, reaching about US$1.50 per short ton on May 10, a 5% increase over the past two weeks. Although the current supply squeeze is expected to ease with increasing domestic production in the U.S. and higher imports, the bank maintains its view that prices are likely to remain well above historical averages for the remainder of 2021 and 2022. This is a result of continued strong end-market demand and a staggered timeline for upcoming greenfield capacity additions”

In other words, I believe there is a possibility for Iron Ore prices to further increase in the short term. However, in the long run, I expect prices to revert back to the historical mean.

Investor Takeaway

So what does this mean for investors? I believe a lot of the upside due to the commodity run-up has already been priced in Rio Tinto stock. That being said, it’s still a good company worthy of consideration. The company isn’t too sensitive to the price of Iron Ore making it a moderately risky investment. I have a neutral rating on Rio Tinto.