Photo by 4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In the most recent news blast out of the nation's capitol, President Biden has proposed a corporate version of the alternative minimum tax, which will kick in for the nation's top 120 corporations which make over a certain amount in profits but uses loopholes and write offs to pay an effective tax rate of $0. In addition, and unrelated to the current tax bill negotiations, the G-7 summit has come to an agreement to proceed in evaluating a 15% minimum tax on its own to allow any country to enforce these laws in safe haven nations.

Over the past few years, with the rise in progressive taxation initiatives to fund important social and national projects, Amazon (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the poster child for massive corporations paying no to little federal taxes on massive annual profits. This is not to say that they don't pay billions in employee income tax, state and local vendor related taxes and other various taxes, but the laser focus of the American taxpayer on federal income taxes has brought them to the center of the corporate taxation conversation.

As a result, this alternative minimum tax for large corporations which report over a certain dollar amount in annual profits will bring a one-time valuation hit of around 15%. However, as I demonstrate below and as avid followers of Amazon's growth and market projections know, this hit is not a meaningful one for investors looking at the long term potential of Amazon as they're still set to grow earnings at around 30% annually for the next half decade.

So what are we talking about here?

Amazon is in a similar situation as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were after the 2017 tax bill put a mandatory timeline on repatriating overseas cash. Back in January of 2018, I wrote Apple's And Microsoft's Shareholder Repatriation Is Not A Sure Thing, arguing that these changes to the tax code and bills are mere temporary setbacks for these mega companies which are expected to grow at such solid rates in such steady industries. The current case with Amazon is no different.

As the company is set to their grow earnings at over 30% annually for the next half decade, the setback of paying 15% of final income may affect base valuation, but it doesn't change anything about the business itself, thus not warranting any special treatment from long term investors. There is an argument to be made that if the company does indeed fall the full 8% to 15% in a one time valuation adjustment that selling a bit before and buying back after can be good for a quick buck, but in the broad scheme of things it may just exacerbate the volatility of the stock and cause a greater headache than it's worth.

For short term traders, there will likely be value by keeping an eye out for this valuation adjustment over time, given how their announcements and more importantly - implementations, may work. But, as I've said before, this doesn't change any fundamental part of the company's business.

Why it doesn't matter in the long run

Amazon's business is as solid as it gets for the next decade. They've been investing heavily into cost cutting measures like their own deliveries and transportation, pharmacy deliveries for the fastest growing segments of the population needing them, cloud services as well as digital content like Amazon Prime's streaming services, all generating massive amount of cash.

As a result, they are one of the fastest growing tech behemoth companies in the world today, expected by analysts to grow earnings at over 30% in 2021 and 2022 and by over 37% in 2023 and 2024. This is driven, as I've mentioned earlier, by cost cutting measures in the form of investments into the support systems their core products need as well as a better product mix. This is set to boost sales by 27% in 2021, followed by a 18%, 17% and 14% growth rate in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Amazon has beaten these estimates, quite easily sometimes, in most of the last dozen or so quarters and with the continued shift of sales online due to consumer spending habits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this trend is expected to continue.

So, we shouldn't be worried

Amazon, which is growing earnings at a fast pace, is trading at around 40x the average EPS projection over the next 48 months and only 24x the EPS projection for 2024. This is, severely, undervaluing the company's earnings potential.

Microsoft currently trades at roughly the same earnings multiple as Amazon is, while they are expected to grow earnings at roughly half the rate. There are definitely some reasons for this, like debt and operating market sustainability as well as product offerings, but the company trading at half the multiple is seemingly very conservative when it comes to their valuation.

As a result, it's clear that the company has room to grow in the coming years as it catches up to its peer valuation as the business grows more and more sustainable, presenting a reality which states that there's very little danger of the company losing grip on its market share or growth capabilities. Even a 15% valuation adjustment shouldn't do much for the longer term prospects of a company growing earnings at almost 40% a year while trading at a relatively low multiple.

Conclusion

For short term investors or traders, looking out for the announcement of this minimum corporate income tax may lead to a few percentage points of gains if timed correctly, but for long term investors it's just another pothole in the 6-lane highway heading north. It will undoubtedly cause a lot of commotion when or if it is announced and certainly when or if it's implemented, but all in all it's wise to just avoid the noise since this changes nothing in the company's business plan or operating environment.

I remain bullish on Amazon's 24-36 months ahead.