Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Extended Stay America Receives A Bump

Asif Suria
Summary

  • Regional bank consolidation continues with three new bank deals announced last week.
  • Extended Stay America catches a higher bid.
  • Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new biotech-focused SPACs.
Extended Stay America
Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and four deals completed. Three of the five deals announced last week were regional bank deals. We wrote the following about consolidation among regional banks in our June Special Situations newsletter:

Beyond IPOs and buybacks, another trend we have noticed in the last several months is consolidation in the media and banking industry. Despite low interest rates impacting net interest margins and potential disruption from fintech companies, banks have done well on account of increased loan activity and fee-based revenue. The CARES Act and its associated PPP loans to businesses provided additional tailwinds to banks and especially regional banks. These tailwinds combined with significant consolidation among regional banks has helped SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) notch gains of over 80% during the last year and more than 36% year-to-date. More than 15 out of the 89 active deals we track in our Merger Arbitrage Tool are bank mergers. I expect this trend to continue and rising interest rates will continue to help the banking sector unless we run into a recession."

Another highlight from last week was the bidding war for Extended Stay America (STAY). In April 2020, The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) acquired a 4.9% stake in the company and Starwood Capital Group acquired an 8.5% stake in the company. On March 15, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Tarsadia Capital, the bidding competitor, also acquired a 3.9% stake in the company in May of last year. Tarsadia has been urging the shareholders of Extended Stay to vote against the sale of the company to Blackstone and Starwood. On June 1, 2021, Blackstone and Starwood Capital amended the deal stating that they will now pay STAY shareholders an additional $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $20.50 per share in cash. The transaction has received all regulatory approvals and is on track to close on June 16, 2021, pending shareholder approval at the reconvened special meetings that are to be held on June 11, 2021.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 2 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

  1. Babylon Holdings Limited and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI) entered into a definitive merger agreement.
  2. BigBear.ai and GigCapital4 (GIG) entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in BigBear.ai becoming a publicly traded company.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 28 and June 4, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type
SBBP 2.94 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) 4.05 8.00% -2.93% 10.93% All Stock
DOYU 7.33 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 14.86 47.99% 41.38% 6.61% All Stock
HCAP 9.5 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) 2.45 9.09% 5.44% 3.65% Cash Plus Stock
DSSI 10.25 International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) 19.88 7.40% 3.81% 3.59% All Stock
WBT 24.7 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) 171.15 -14.08% -17.56% 3.48% All Stock
XEC 71.26 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) 16.93 -4.62% -2.82% -1.80% All Stock
CCRC 6.07 Taiying Group Ltd. and Taiying International Inc. (N/A) 0.00 7.08% 9.06% -1.98% All Cash
LINX 7.48 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 64.13 -16.44% -13.43% -3.01% Special Conditions
NUAN 54.88 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 250.79 2.04% 5.86% -3.82% All Cash
NEWA 3.53 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 3.40% 7.99% -4.59% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 81
Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 5
Total Number of Pending Deals
Cash Deals 40
Stock Deals 32
Stock & Cash Deals 15
Special Conditions 3
Total Number of Pending Deals 90
Aggregate Deal Consideration $747.83 billion

New Deals:

  1. The merger of First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) with Old National Bancorp (ONB) for $2.86 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own.
  2. The acquisition of Cloudera (CLDR) by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3 billion or $16 per share in cash.
  3. The acquisition of Select Bancorp (SLCT) by First Bancorp (FBNC) for $314.2 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Select shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp’s common stock for each share of Select common stock.
  4. The acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) by MorphoSys AG (MOR) for $958.32 million or $34 per share in cash.
  5. The acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) by United Bankshares (UBSI) for $303.3 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Community Bankers Trust will receive 0.3173 of United’s shares for each share of Community Bankers Trust.

Deal Updates:

  1. On June 1, 2021, PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) and ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) announced that they have obtained all regulatory approvals that are conditions to the closing of the Merger.
  2. On June 1, 2021, Extended Stay America and Blackstone Real Estate Partners announced that they have signed an amendment to their previously announced definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the merger agreement, as amended, a 50/50 joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone and Starwood Capital will now pay STAY shareholders an additional $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $20.50 per share in cash.
  3. The HSR Waiting Period applicable to the consummation of the Merger between Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Microsoft (MSFT) expired on June 1, 2021.
  4. The HSR Waiting Period applicable to the consummation of the Merger between Knoll (KNL) and Herman Miller (MLHR) expired on June 2, 2021.
  5. On June 3, 2021, Aon (AON) announced that the firm has signed definitive agreements to sell its U.S. retirement business to Aquiline and its Aon Retiree Health Exchange™ business to Alight for total gross consideration of $1.4 billion. Aon and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) continue to work toward obtaining regulatory approval in all relevant jurisdictions.
  6. On June 4, 2021, Leaf Group (LEAF) announced that it received a letter from Graham Holdings Company (GHC) stating that that GHC will not increase the merger consideration of $8.50 in cash per share of Leaf Group common stock.

Closed Deals:

  1. The acquisition of Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by Digital Colony Management on June 2, 2021. It took 93 days for this deal to be completed.
  2. The acquisition of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) by The Progressive Corporation (PGR) on June 2, 2021. It took 106 days for this deal to be completed.
  3. The acquisition of Cantel Medical (CMD) by STERIS (STE) on June 2, 2021. It took 141 days for this deal to be completed.
  4. The acquisition of CoreLogic (CLGX) by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners on June 4, 2021. It took 120 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit
DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $10.85 $7.33 06/30/2021 47.99% 729.88%
MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $23.3 12/31/2021 24.46% 42.93%
OSN 12/17/2020 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) $5.10 $4.56 06/30/2021 11.84% 180.10%
CHMA 05/05/2021 Amryt Pharma (AMYT) $4.57 $4.16 09/30/2021 9.95% 31.30%
KSU 05/21/2021 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) $326.99 $298.42 12/31/2021 9.57% 16.80%
XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $140.59 $128.63 12/31/2021 9.30% 16.32%
TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $3.66 09/30/2021 9.29% 29.23%
HCAP 12/23/2020 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $10.36 $9.5 06/30/2021 9.09% 138.21%
CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $23.68 12/31/2021 8.74% 15.34%
SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.93 06/30/2022 8.25% 7.74%

Conclusion:

Activity on the merger front continues to increase as we come close to the end of the first half of the year. On the SPAC front, however, there were no new SPAC IPOs filed last week and only two new SPAC business combinations were announced. Chamath Palihapitiya, also called 'The Pied Piper of SPACs" by The New Yorker, filed four new biotech-focused SPACs last week. These SPACs were launched under a partnership between Social Capital and hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management. Each of these SPACs is seeking to raise $200 million and has distinct focuses within the health care sector.



I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions.  

I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes.  

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUAN, CHNG, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

