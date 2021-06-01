Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and four deals completed. Three of the five deals announced last week were regional bank deals. We wrote the following about consolidation among regional banks in our June Special Situations newsletter:

Beyond IPOs and buybacks, another trend we have noticed in the last several months is consolidation in the media and banking industry. Despite low interest rates impacting net interest margins and potential disruption from fintech companies, banks have done well on account of increased loan activity and fee-based revenue. The CARES Act and its associated PPP loans to businesses provided additional tailwinds to banks and especially regional banks. These tailwinds combined with significant consolidation among regional banks has helped SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) notch gains of over 80% during the last year and more than 36% year-to-date. More than 15 out of the 89 active deals we track in our Merger Arbitrage Tool are bank mergers. I expect this trend to continue and rising interest rates will continue to help the banking sector unless we run into a recession."

Another highlight from last week was the bidding war for Extended Stay America (STAY). In April 2020, The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) acquired a 4.9% stake in the company and Starwood Capital Group acquired an 8.5% stake in the company. On March 15, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Tarsadia Capital, the bidding competitor, also acquired a 3.9% stake in the company in May of last year. Tarsadia has been urging the shareholders of Extended Stay to vote against the sale of the company to Blackstone and Starwood. On June 1, 2021, Blackstone and Starwood Capital amended the deal stating that they will now pay STAY shareholders an additional $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $20.50 per share in cash. The transaction has received all regulatory approvals and is on track to close on June 16, 2021, pending shareholder approval at the reconvened special meetings that are to be held on June 11, 2021.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 2 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 28 and June 4, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type SBBP 2.94 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) 4.05 8.00% -2.93% 10.93% All Stock DOYU 7.33 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 14.86 47.99% 41.38% 6.61% All Stock HCAP 9.5 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) 2.45 9.09% 5.44% 3.65% Cash Plus Stock DSSI 10.25 International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) 19.88 7.40% 3.81% 3.59% All Stock WBT 24.7 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) 171.15 -14.08% -17.56% 3.48% All Stock XEC 71.26 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) 16.93 -4.62% -2.82% -1.80% All Stock CCRC 6.07 Taiying Group Ltd. and Taiying International Inc. (N/A) 0.00 7.08% 9.06% -1.98% All Cash LINX 7.48 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 64.13 -16.44% -13.43% -3.01% Special Conditions NUAN 54.88 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 250.79 2.04% 5.86% -3.82% All Cash NEWA 3.53 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 3.40% 7.99% -4.59% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 81 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 5 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 40 Stock Deals 32 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 90 Aggregate Deal Consideration $747.83 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $10.85 $7.33 06/30/2021 47.99% 729.88% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $23.3 12/31/2021 24.46% 42.93% OSN 12/17/2020 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) $5.10 $4.56 06/30/2021 11.84% 180.10% CHMA 05/05/2021 Amryt Pharma (AMYT) $4.57 $4.16 09/30/2021 9.95% 31.30% KSU 05/21/2021 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) $326.99 $298.42 12/31/2021 9.57% 16.80% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $140.59 $128.63 12/31/2021 9.30% 16.32% TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $3.66 09/30/2021 9.29% 29.23% HCAP 12/23/2020 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $10.36 $9.5 06/30/2021 9.09% 138.21% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $23.68 12/31/2021 8.74% 15.34% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.93 06/30/2022 8.25% 7.74%

Conclusion:

Activity on the merger front continues to increase as we come close to the end of the first half of the year. On the SPAC front, however, there were no new SPAC IPOs filed last week and only two new SPAC business combinations were announced. Chamath Palihapitiya, also called 'The Pied Piper of SPACs" by The New Yorker, filed four new biotech-focused SPACs last week. These SPACs were launched under a partnership between Social Capital and hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management. Each of these SPACs is seeking to raise $200 million and has distinct focuses within the health care sector.