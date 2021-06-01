Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and four deals completed. Three of the five deals announced last week were regional bank deals. We wrote the following about consolidation among regional banks in our June Special Situations newsletter:
Beyond IPOs and buybacks, another trend we have noticed in the last several months is consolidation in the media and banking industry. Despite low interest rates impacting net interest margins and potential disruption from fintech companies, banks have done well on account of increased loan activity and fee-based revenue. The CARES Act and its associated PPP loans to businesses provided additional tailwinds to banks and especially regional banks. These tailwinds combined with significant consolidation among regional banks has helped SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) notch gains of over 80% during the last year and more than 36% year-to-date. More than 15 out of the 89 active deals we track in our Merger Arbitrage Tool are bank mergers. I expect this trend to continue and rising interest rates will continue to help the banking sector unless we run into a recession."
Another highlight from last week was the bidding war for Extended Stay America (STAY). In April 2020, The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) acquired a 4.9% stake in the company and Starwood Capital Group acquired an 8.5% stake in the company. On March 15, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Tarsadia Capital, the bidding competitor, also acquired a 3.9% stake in the company in May of last year. Tarsadia has been urging the shareholders of Extended Stay to vote against the sale of the company to Blackstone and Starwood. On June 1, 2021, Blackstone and Starwood Capital amended the deal stating that they will now pay STAY shareholders an additional $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $20.50 per share in cash. The transaction has received all regulatory approvals and is on track to close on June 16, 2021, pending shareholder approval at the reconvened special meetings that are to be held on June 11, 2021.
There were 2 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.
The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 28 and June 4, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|SBBP
|2.94
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS)
|4.05
|8.00%
|-2.93%
|10.93%
|All Stock
|DOYU
|7.33
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|14.86
|47.99%
|41.38%
|6.61%
|All Stock
|HCAP
|9.5
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|2.45
|9.09%
|5.44%
|3.65%
|Cash Plus Stock
|DSSI
|10.25
|International Seaways, Inc. (INSW)
|19.88
|7.40%
|3.81%
|3.59%
|All Stock
|WBT
|24.7
|The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)
|171.15
|-14.08%
|-17.56%
|3.48%
|All Stock
|XEC
|71.26
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
|16.93
|-4.62%
|-2.82%
|-1.80%
|All Stock
|CCRC
|6.07
|Taiying Group Ltd. and Taiying International Inc. (N/A)
|0.00
|7.08%
|9.06%
|-1.98%
|All Cash
|LINX
|7.48
|StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
|64.13
|-16.44%
|-13.43%
|-3.01%
|Special Conditions
|NUAN
|54.88
|Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
|250.79
|2.04%
|5.86%
|-3.82%
|All Cash
|NEWA
|3.53
|Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A)
|3.40%
|7.99%
|-4.59%
|All Cash
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|81
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|40
|Stock Deals
|32
|Stock & Cash Deals
|15
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|90
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$747.83 billion
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|DOYU
|10/12/2020
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|$10.85
|$7.33
|06/30/2021
|47.99%
|729.88%
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$23.3
|12/31/2021
|24.46%
|42.93%
|OSN
|12/17/2020
|New Ossen Group Limited (N/A)
|$5.10
|$4.56
|06/30/2021
|11.84%
|180.10%
|CHMA
|05/05/2021
|Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
|$4.57
|$4.16
|09/30/2021
|9.95%
|31.30%
|KSU
|05/21/2021
|Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
|$326.99
|$298.42
|12/31/2021
|9.57%
|16.80%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$140.59
|$128.63
|12/31/2021
|9.30%
|16.32%
|TEDU
|04/30/2021
|Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A)
|$4.00
|$3.66
|09/30/2021
|9.29%
|29.23%
|HCAP
|12/23/2020
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|$10.36
|$9.5
|06/30/2021
|9.09%
|138.21%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$23.68
|12/31/2021
|8.74%
|15.34%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.93
|06/30/2022
|8.25%
|7.74%
Activity on the merger front continues to increase as we come close to the end of the first half of the year. On the SPAC front, however, there were no new SPAC IPOs filed last week and only two new SPAC business combinations were announced. Chamath Palihapitiya, also called 'The Pied Piper of SPACs" by The New Yorker, filed four new biotech-focused SPACs last week. These SPACs were launched under a partnership between Social Capital and hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management. Each of these SPACs is seeking to raise $200 million and has distinct focuses within the health care sector.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NUAN, CHNG, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.