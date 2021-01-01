Dear Seeking Alpha Members,

Our new "Stock Notes" feature, available only to Premium and PRO subscribers, makes it easy for you to write up notes about stocks in your portfolio and save them to one secure, easily accessible place.

Your Stock Notes, Organized

It’s hard to stay on top of things, because we often keep notes in different places. Our Stock Notes feature, just rolled out by our Product team, is a solution for spending less time looking for important information about the stocks in your portfolio.

Every day you read compelling analysis from our Seeking Alpha authors and it gets you thinking about your current and next investments. This tool will help you capture your thoughts and ideas and easily organize them within each symbol that you follow.

We hope that our Stock Notes feature will be your go-to hub for saving your thoughts and any information that you find while reading Seeking Alpha news and analysis.

By saving your notes in your account, you will also reduce the risk of losing your notes if your computer breaks down or your paper notes are lost. With easy navigation and search, you’ll always find your Stock Notes right where you left them.

Everything at your fingertips

Stock Notes are a powerful tool for organizing your stock information and keeping it alongside you every day. The organizational possibilities are extensive, and everything syncs across all of your devices. You’ll be able to access them and edit text from anywhere you go, from any device.

Express ideas and thoughts and save highlights from things you read, all from your phone or tablet.

Access Stock Notes Today

We hope you'll find this new feature enhances your Seeking Alpha experience and brings you more insights to make better investing decisions.

Power to Investors!

