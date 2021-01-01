Organize Your Stock Ideas With Our New Custom Notes Feature

Jun. 07, 2021
SA Product Team
Summary

  • Custom stock notes are now available for Premium and PRO subscribers.
  • Organize your thoughts about your stocks and find them fast.
  • Easily access your notes from anywhere.

Dear Seeking Alpha Members,

Our new "Stock Notes" feature, available only to Premium and PRO subscribers, makes it easy for you to write up notes about stocks in your portfolio and save them to one secure, easily accessible place.

Your Stock Notes, Organized

It’s hard to stay on top of things, because we often keep notes in different places. Our Stock Notes feature, just rolled out by our Product team, is a solution for spending less time looking for important information about the stocks in your portfolio.

Seeking Alpha Stock Notes

Every day you read compelling analysis from our Seeking Alpha authors and it gets you thinking about your current and next investments. This tool will help you capture your thoughts and ideas and easily organize them within each symbol that you follow.

We hope that our Stock Notes feature will be your go-to hub for saving your thoughts and any information that you find while reading Seeking Alpha news and analysis.

By saving your notes in your account, you will also reduce the risk of losing your notes if your computer breaks down or your paper notes are lost. With easy navigation and search, you’ll always find your Stock Notes right where you left them.

Everything at your fingertips

Stock Notes are a powerful tool for organizing your stock information and keeping it alongside you every day. The organizational possibilities are extensive, and everything syncs across all of your devices. You’ll be able to access them and edit text from anywhere you go, from any device.

Express ideas and thoughts and save highlights from things you read, all from your phone or tablet.

Access Stock Notes Today

We hope you'll find this new feature enhances your Seeking Alpha experience and brings you more insights to make better investing decisions. If you are not yet a subscriber to Premium or PRO, and would like to link your brokerage account and start adding custom notes, start your free trial today!

Power to Investors!

- The Seeking Alpha Product Team

Seeking Alpha's product team is responsible for the development of all of our product-related projects from start to finish. These projects include the Seeking Alpha Portfolio apps on the App Store and Google Play, our Real Time email alert product, and optimization across the Seeking Alpha website. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers all new product developments. Please follow us on Seeking Alpha to receive updates. We look forward to your input and feedback! Thanks, SA Product Team
27 Comments
