Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) has a strong size advantage and IP portfolio with superior production process technology that differentiates it from other industry peers. Its planned asset sale would enable it to focus on its high-margin cellulose business and make strategic investments to expand its competency. Initiatives to expand bottom-line margins would also enhance value for shareholders.

Business Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing forest-related products. A significant portion of its revenue comes from the manufacturing of cellulose specialties which is a natural polymer used as a raw material to manufacture cigarette filters, toothpaste, cosmetics, paint, etc. It also manufactures lumber, paperboard, pulp, newsprints, etc. It has a global presence with the USA accounting for ~40% of its revenue.

Targeting a niche market

The company’s core business of cellulose has a broad industry application where it plays a key role in the manufacturing process of multiple products ranging from paperboards, paint to cigarette filters and display screens. The company is targeting a niche market of cellulose specialties within the pulp industry while it also produces other commodities that require lesser processing and specialization like pulp, viscose, etc. The company is a global leader in cellulose specialties with an annual production capacity of 775,000 metric tons of cellulose specialties and commodity products.

Pulp industry (74 million metric tons)

Targeting a niche market enables the company to command a greater margin and remain a dominant or competent player in the space.

Well-positioned to compete with market-leading position and size advantage

The company has a market-leading position in its core business of cellulose specialties while it operates in a crowded market space competing with multiple domestic and foreign producers. Its competitors in cellulose specialties line include GP Cellulose, Borregaard, Bracell, Sappi, among others. The customer stickiness in the cellulose segment is expected to be high as product qualification by customers can take anywhere from 6-24 months which would result in a long-term relationship with customers in order to avoid long tedious processes. We believe the company is well-positioned to compete in such a market due to the size advantage that would enable it to procure raw material at relatively low cost as well as manufacture at scale.

The company also benefits from its strong IP portfolio which includes patented manufacturing processes that help the company to generate cellulose specialties purity level of over 98% and deliver the highest levels of viscosity from wood pulp. Adding to that, cellulose specialties are purpose-built for their respective application as we can see in the chart below:

The company is the market leader in both acetate and ethers high purity cellulose end-use markets. As per the company, its high-yield pulp provides nearly double yield relative to traditional market pulp thus requiring fewer trees to produce pulp. Therefore, superior production process technology and size advantage make the company well-positioned to compete in this crowded marketplace.

Asset Sale

The company saw a strong tailwind in the forest products segment due to a sudden increase in lumber prices because of increased repair and remodel activity. This has resulted in boosting prices of related assets. We can observe the massive boom in the chart below:

Lumber Prices Trend

It seems that the company expects the boom to be short-lived, which resulted in prompting it to announce the sale of its lumber and newsprint assets for approximately $214 million. The company decided to sell off newsprint assets as well since the industry was in secular decline. We believe the asset sale decision would provide the company with ample funding to fuel investments in its core high-purity cellulose business and would also enable the company to remain focused on core business. Funds would also help to lower the debt load.

“Based on our $214 million purchase price, we're capturing an enterprise multiple of over six times through this cycle. We plan to use the proceeds for the sale of the lumber newsprint businesses to both repaid debt and investing key strategic opportunities in our high purity cellulose business which over time has had higher margins that investors tend to reward with a higher enterprise multiple.” - Paul G. Boynton, CEO, Q1 2021 earnings call

Focused on bottom line margin expansion

The company’s top-line seems to have stabilized now and is largely dependent on prevailing commodity prices. The growth in recent years has been the primarily inorganic resultant of acquisitions. The company has shifted its focus from capacity expansion to margin expansion in the near term. Therefore, we don’t expect to see a significant boost in the top-line soon.

It has taken several initiatives to improve the bottom-line margins in order to enhance shareholders' wealth. The company had previously announced the 2020 financial goal in which it had targeted a cost-saving & cash control of $60-$70mn in 2020 that would help improve EBITDA. This included $15mn in benefits from Operating Costs Improvement, $10-15mn from the reduction of administrative support cost structure, $10-15mn from controlled capital expenditure, and $25mn in benefits from reducing inventory levels and improving payment terms. The company is also shifting focus from low margin products to high margin products which might lead to downward pressure on top-line performance but would boost the overall margins in the long run.

Robust Balance Sheet & Liquidity position

As of March 2021, the company had a manageable debt position with $986mn in adjusted net debt resulting in net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5 times. It had a sufficient liquidity position of $268mn in cash & cash equivalents. The company is also cash flow positive with an FCF of $73mn and CFO of $124.3mn in FY2020 and FCF of $21mn and CFO of $38mn in Q1 2021. Above discussed asset sales of $214mn would result in enabling the company to cut down debt and make strategic investments to grow its core high-purity cellulose business to expand its leadership position.

Attractive valuation

The stock is trading at attractively low valuation multiples relative to its historical past at a Price-to-Sales ratio of 0.28 times as shown in the chart below. This is primarily because of declined sentiments about the company’s profitability and growth aspects, however, the valuation has increased significantly from its low of 0.03 times in April 2020 due to the strong post-COVID performance along with stock market recovery.

Risk

Reversal of Lumber price hike:

If the prices of lumber fall dramatically, it can put the planned lumber asset sale which is expected to be completed in H2 2021 on hold. Moreover, the earnings outlook of the lumber business would also decrease, resulting in heavy losses for investors. Failure to execute the deal would also block the company from focusing primarily on its core business.

Conclusion

While the company has delivered sub-par performance until 2019, we have seen a notable improvement in the company’s bottom-line and corporate strategies. The company’s strong IP for process technology and size advantage makes it well-positioned to compete in the industry. Shifting the focus to its high-margin core business would also provide substantial upside for investors due to its enhancing leadership position. We believe the stock to be an attractive bet considering the favorable risk-reward metrics at the current valuation.