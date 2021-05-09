Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shares of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade at $17 a share compared to pre-pandemic levels of between $20 and $24. For the year 2021, the company is projected by analysts to net a loss as big as $430 million however, the tourist traffic in Macau has shown signs of recovery raising hopes for a bounce back. Analysts are estimating more than $300 million in profit for 2022 which would put the company's profitability to near pre-pandemic levels. Shares seem to have bottomed and have started a reversing trend on the back of the good news. The stock appeals to me as a short-term investor to seize the moment on potential breakout and as a long-term investor to get in early in a stock that would probably trade as high as $24 a share next year.

First-quarter numbers

On the 28th of April, the firm posted its Q1 which is as expected unimpressive. Net revenue was US$0.52 billion dollars a decrease of 36% from US$0.81 billion for the comparable period in 2020. As you may have already thought, this had a severe impact on net figures with Melco swinging into a loss of US$232.9. The firm is still impacted by the limited amount of visitors in Macau and recovery will take time. Despite the bad results, the company has strong liquidity with approximately US$1.58 billion in cash as of the 31st of March 2021. Furthermore, the recent issue of notes by Studio City and Melco for $750 million and $250 million at rates of 5% and 5.375% have not only boosted the treasury but have also managed to decrease the average borrowing rate for the firm. With a reasonably good bank balance management intends to finish the projects they have started on the expectation for a recovery of the sector.

Recovery underway

On the 1st of June, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau in Macau released the latest numbers for gross gaming revenue for May 2021. Gaming revenue was up 492% year on year to 10,4 HKD and the fourth consecutive month of growth. Looking at the figures for April 2021, we observe a rise in both occupancy rate and room rate compared to April 2020. The already built momentum in occupancy rate is unlikely to drop down since the May figures for gross gaming revenue topped those for the previous month by 24.33%.

Source: Macao Government Tourism Office

According to statistics supplied by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Macau's hotels and guesthouses recorded an average occupancy rate of 83.2% during the recent May Golden Week. The results were driven by the higher number of visits from mainland China. They have also confirmed that between the 1st and 5th of May in Macau 33 000 people have entered on average per day.

The Individual Visit Scheme under which individuals can travel between China and Macau is still running. I believe this scheme is the main catalyst and holds the key to the rise of Melco's shares.

Catalysts

Despite the obstacles, Melco has not left behind its development program. The company has a few aces up the sleeve and plans to prepare them for post-pandemic recovery. The firm works hard on the expansion of Studio City. The hotel will benefit from additional 900 luxury rooms and suites and will turn into one of the world's largest IR facilities alongside City of Dreams again in Macau, which is currently being upgraded.

On the other side of the globe, in Cyprus, the company is constructing City of Dreams Mediterranean which upon completion will be Europe's largest integrated resort with more than 500 luxury hotel rooms.

And last but not least, the company has the intention to bring world-leading integrated resorts to Japan. Management sees an opportunity to develop a high-quality asset to help Japan realize its vision for exceptional integrated resorts with a unique Japanese touch.

Furthermore, on the 2nd of June, the company has announced that the board of directors has approved a $500 million buyback program. The new one takes effect immediately and will replace the old share repurchase program which was due to expire in November 2021. The program represents about 6% of the current market capitalization of the company.

Valuation

In the period before the pandemic shares of Melco traded between $18.50 and $26.50 a share. Despite its ups and downs, shares stayed above $22 a share on the earnings release date. The company released earnings per share of $0.78 for 2019, giving it a P/E ratio between 23.7 and 34. The estimated P/E ratio on earnings releases based on the annual earnings for 2019 was 28.2.

Melco Resorts Share Price 2019 Source: yahoo.com

For 2022 analysts expect earnings of the company to exceed $310 million which would result in approximately $0.6 a share or 23% lower than 2019. By using the 28.2 P/E ratio on earnings announcement dates back in 2019, would give us an expected share price for 2022 of about $16.92 a share. With the low end of the shares expected at $14.22 and on the upside somewhere around $20.4 a share. Based on these rather simple estimates we can conclude that shares are currently well priced at 2022 estimates and I would agree so if it was not the current times we live in.

S&P 500 currently has an average P/E ratio of more than 40 times earnings. It has almost doubled compared to 2019 when it was about 21 times earnings.

If we look at other sectors affected by the pandemic like retail, air travel, hotels, restaurants, they all have elevated P/E ratios, much higher than historic averages. Many of them trade P/E ratios suitable for 1-2 years ahead. Some of them are now worth even more than before, even though they are just a shadow of their former glory.

The stocks have often started rising prematurely or as soon as some news for recovery appears. Moves like this would eventually leave them vulnerable to a slightly bigger correction like in the case of Kohl's (KSS) or Southwest Airlines (LUV). However, being early and riding on momentum so far have been proven to be great strategies and luckily Melco has not boarded on the momentum train yet.

Risks

Tourists are the main source of revenue in Macau. They are by far the most important factor when it comes to assessing the market. Macau as "The Gaming Capital of the World" is particularly sensitive towards tourism. Among the tourists, the most important ones are those coming from mainland China. The resumption of the Individual Visit Scheme from September 2020 has helped Macau however, any significant rise in Covid-19 cases can put the program in jeopardy.

The figures, was, however, still represented only 21% of the 158,000 visitors to enter Macau each day during May Golden Week in 2019.

Even though Macau has shown impressive growth, we have to keep in mind that the numbers are based on very soft comparables from 2020. For the year 2019, the town was netting between 22 and 26 billion Hong Kong dollars in gross revenue.

Conclusion

Melco is undoubtedly a long-term winner in my opinion. The occupancy rate in Macau has reached around 70% and a peak of 83.2% during May Golden Week. I expected the average for the second half of the year to surpass 77% which would undoubtedly push room rates higher and take businesses to profits in the second half.

At its current price, I believe that the company is compelling for investors who seek to take advantage of breakout and potential momentum or long-term investors seeking to place a position in a company that I believe could trade at $22 a share next year.