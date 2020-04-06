Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images News via Getty Images

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on May 7, 2021, when QTUM was trading at US$47.01; but has been updated for this article.

In this article I will focus on quantum computing as I have covered artificial intelligence [AI] previously (see links below):

A look at quantum computing

Quantum computing is a developing technology that seeks to perform computer operations at far greater speeds than current computers, as well as tasks modern day computers cannot complete. Think of quantum computing as being like today's "computers on steroids".

The technology is based on the principles of quantum theory, which is based on the behavior of energy and material at the atomic and subatomic levels.

Quantum computing began in the early 1980s but has recently made substantial progress, to the point where, today, several companies are now offering early stage quantum computing services, usually as a service via their cloud offerings. Quantum computing is expected to improve significantly in the decade ahead.

A summary of quantum computing by Defiance ETFs

Tractica state (as reported by QUANTANEO):

The global market for quantum computing is being driven largely by the desire to increase the capability of modeling and simulating complex data, improve the efficiency or optimization of systems or processes, and solve problems with more precision. A quantum system can process and analyze all data simultaneously and then return the best solution, along with thousands of close alternatives - all within microseconds... Quantum computers are not destined to replace the processors in personal computers or smartphones anytime soon...

Industry applications for quantum computing include in the field of big data processing and analytics, financial services data analysis/modeling, medical diagnosis, cybersecurity & cryptography, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, computational chemistry, drug design & development, logistics optimization, weather forecasting, and so on.

A quantum computer is capable of much faster and complex computing than ordinary computers

Forecast growth for quantum computing

Research and Markets: The quantum computing market was valued at US$507.1 million in 2019, from where it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.0% during 2020-2030 (forecast period), to ultimately reach US$64.988 billion by 2030.

Tractica : The total enterprise quantum computing global market revenue will reach US$9.1 billion by 2030 (up from US$111.6 million in 2018).

A summary of some forecasts for global quantum computing growth to 2030 - Blue bold line shows US$9.066B in revenue by 2030

The leaders in quantum computing today are Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and perhaps Alphabet Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). All three are just beginning to commercialize quantum computing and thereby potentially improve their cloud computing revenues significantly. For example, IBM has built a community of over 260,000 registered users, who run more than one billion actions every day on real hardware and simulators.

You can read more details on these at the links below:

NB: Intel Corp. (INTC) would also rank in the top quantum computing leaders.

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services also indirectly entered the space with their quantum computing offering called "Amazon Braket". It provides access to quantum annealing hardware from D-Wave, and two types of gate-based quantum computers: Ion-trap devices from IonQ, and systems built on superconducting qubits from Rigetti.

The problem is the above companies are a long way away from being quantum computing pure plays. Some more pure plays include: IonQ (IONQ) (SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI), D-Wave (Private - Google and Lockheed Martin (LMT) were early investors) and Rigetti Computing (private). D-Wave offered the first commercially available quantum computing in 2011.

For a diversified group of quantum computing and AI companies then the ETF below can be considered as a good choice.

Defiance Quantum ( NYSEARCA: QTUM

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) ("QTUM") was established on 4 September, 2018 and offers investors access to ~74 companies in cloud & quantum computing, machine learning, and other transformative computing technologies. The QTUM fund tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index. The Index methodology is shown here.

Defiance states:

The BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index is comprised of equity securities of leading global companies engaged in the research and development or commercialization of systems and materials used in quantum computing: advanced traditional computing hardware, high powered computing data connectivity solutions and cooling systems, and companies that specialize in the perception, collection and management of heterogeneous big data used in machine learning. Index components are assigned an equal weight subject to a liquidity overlay, index components are reviewed semi-annually for eligibility, and the weights are reset according

QTUM sub-sector and country breakdown (last updated as of 31 March 2021)

The fund sub-sector breakup is quantum computing (29.1%), machine learning services (26.4%), AI chips (19.2%), GPU & other hardware (15.7%), and big data & cloud computing (9.7%).

Country breakup is USA (56.6%), Japan (9.1%), Netherlands (8.3%), Taiwan (7.6%), and France (4.2%).

The fund size is US$109.9m and is made up of 74 holdings, with an expense ratio of 0.40%pa.

Top ten holdings of the QTUM fund (as of June 7, 2021)

Brief details on some of the top holdings

Teradata Corp. (TDC) is a US headquartered enterprise software company that develops and sells database analytics software subscriptions. The company provides three main services: business analytics, cloud products, and consulting. Teradata operates in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

BlackBerry Ltd [TSX:BB] (BB) is a Canadian multinational company specializing in "enterprise software" and the Internet of Things. The Company is best known for developing the BlackBerry smartphone but has now moved away from this area. Blackberry has developed a quantum-resistant code (cryptography) signing server to be digitally signed using a scheme that will be difficult to breach with a quantum computer. You can read more here about the new Blackberry that is now heavily focused on software and not hardware.

Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) is a developer of human interface hardware and software, including touchpads for computer laptops; touch, display driver, and fingerprint biometrics technology for smartphones; and touch, video and far-field voice technology for smart home devices and automotives.

Talend SA (TLND) offers a single suite of cloud apps for data integration and data integrity to help enterprises collect, govern, transform, and share data.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, advanced flow control solutions, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry.

ASUSTeK Computer [TPE:2357] (OTC:ASUUY) is a Taiwanese multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) offers solutions which primarily used in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, as well as industrial and scientific applications.

Wipro Ltd (WIT) specializes in IT and computer related technologies. This includes software architecture, business intelligence systems, e-commerce, data warehousing, Internet access devices, network management, system administration, messaging systems, IT consulting and design.

ASML Holding N V (ASML) is an innovation leader in the semiconductor industry. The Company provides chipmakers with everything they need - hardware, software and services to mass produce patterns on silicon through lithography.

Note: Looking at the QTUM total fund holdings it does also hold Alphabet (1.49%), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) (1.49%), IBM (1.35%), Microsoft (1.33%), Intel Corp. (INTC)(1.28%) and a host of other tech companies (especially semiconductor stocks).

Valuation

YCharts shows the QTUM fund has a current weighted average PE of 24.55 and a dividend yield of 0.37%pa.

Valuation is favorable compared to the S&P500 PE of 32.21 and the combined AI/quantum computing sector looks set for strong growth in the years ahead.

Risks

Macro-economic risks. A global slowdown may slow the use of AI and quantum computing services.

Technology issues. Quantum computing may struggle to improve or take longer than expected.

Company risks within the ETF - Competition, supply chain issues (currently semiconductor shortages from foundries), debt, liquidity, management, and currency.

The semiconductor sector can be very cyclical.

Equity market risks - The US equity market is overvalued. The QTUM fund valuation is reasonable but would likely fall if the whole market corrects.

ETF risks - Liquidity looks low but ok for smaller size investors. With only 17,595 shares average daily volume, or about US$862,155 of shares per day traded. Valuation to NTA's should be checked before buying. Sovereign risk looks low. Management risks.

Defiance QTUM ETF offers 74 stocks exposed to the AI and quantum computing theme

Conclusion

Quantum computing is still developing but it has enormous growth potential with some bullish forecasts of a CAGR of 56.0% from 2020-2030. The AI trend is already well established and doing well.

The QTUM ETF provides exposure to companies at the forefront of cloud computing, quantum computing, machine learning [AI], and other transformative computing technologies. It also holds many companies that are in the supply chain including many well known semiconductor names.

Valuation for the QTUM ETF is reasonable (PE of 24.55) and below the current US S&P500 (PE of 32.21), which is appealing.

Risks revolve around the quantum computing sector taking off given quantum computing is still a developing technology. However, the fund is very well diversified and generally gives broad tech exposure. Significant semiconductor exposure is also worth noting.

I rate the Defiance Quantum ETF as an accumulate, best bought in stages in case the overall US market takes a dip.

For some leading quantum computing stocks consider Microsoft or IBM, understanding they are nowhere near pure plays. For a riskier pure play quantum computing new listing consider IonQ (IONQ)(SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group Inc III.

As usual all comments are welcome.