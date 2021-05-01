Photo by Banphote Kamolsanei/iStock via Getty Images

This article zeroes in on the relationship between SQ (NYSE:NYSE:SQ) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD). My motivation to write this article stemmed from coming across misleading news articles and dodgy theories on Bitcoin-related stocks. Plus, I'm long Square, so it made the perfect candidate to bust some myths while catching up on research.

Square has marched on with stellar growth rates while delivering a string of monster quarterly results, all while outperforming many already high expectations. The recent ~20% drawdown seems to have coincided with the tech selloff but the price action indicates that Bitcoin's fall had a lot to contribute as well. The following chart shows total returns on price action for the past few months and a jump in the correlation between Bitcoin and Square post-May.

Source: Koyfin

What's interesting is that even while the broader market (SPY) separated its correlation from Bitcoin during the selloff, Square seems to have held a relationship going by a 21-day correlation calculation. The relationship is partly irrational in my opinion. If both Square and Bitcoin sell off more without fundamental changes, it might present future buying opportunities.

In my view, Bitcoin contributes to only a small part of the company's long-term success and the negative price-action is unwarranted. While Square has somewhat recovered during the last week, I think the current price is still relatively attractive for an entry point. In this article, I discuss Square's relationship with Bitcoin and provide an update to my last bull thesis with the latest financials and valuation multiples

Explaining The Square-Bitcoin Relationship

Simply put, Bitcoin is only a small component of the profitability of the company. Jack Dorsey & Cos's philosophical outlook as the "internet currency" still doesn't coincide with what's truly moving the needle on the fundamentals regarding Bitcoin. So a 40% drop from highs, should rationally translate to minimal price movement in the market-implied enterprise value. I've expanded upon this below. In my view, there are three components to the relationship between Square and Bitcoin.

The amount of Bitcoin Square owns on its balance sheet Revenue generated from Bitcoin trading, transfers, and facilitation within Square's Cash App Second-order Effects

1. Balance Sheet Bitcoin

On to the first point. Square added $50m worth of Bitcoin in October 2020, and another $170m in February 2021 (Source: Q1 Shareholder Letter). The balance sheet amount in total represents ~4.7% of their $4.9B liquidity and ~0.23% of their $100B enterprise value. Solely looking at balance sheet Bitcoin, the entire loss of it should theoretically translate to a pretty calm day in the stock's price history. Going forward, I expect Square to increase its position again, but it's likely it won't take a substantial chunk out of the total cash & equivalents.

2. Cash App Bitcoin: It's Not About Price As Much As Volume

Now onto the more nuanced second point. A pretty significant reported segment called "Bitcoin revenue" contributes to a LOT of the reported GAAP Revenue (>50%). Square purchases Bitcoin and holds it temporarily to provide liquidity and facilitate transactions on the Bitcoin investing feature built into their Cash App. The following Annual Report excerpt explains this:

Bitcoin revenue. Our Cash App customers have the ability to purchase bitcoin, a cryptocurrency. We recognize revenue when customers purchase bitcoin and it is transferred to the customer's account. We purchase bitcoin from private broker dealers or from Cash App customers and apply a small margin before selling it to our customers. The sale amounts received from our customers are recorded as revenue on a gross basis and the associated bitcoin cost as cost of revenues, as we are the principal in the bitcoin sale transaction. We have determined we are the principal because we control the bitcoin before delivery to the customer, we are primarily responsible for the delivery of the bitcoin to the customer, we are exposed - Source: Last 10K, Page 59

As noted above, the reason for them reporting Bitcoin as revenue is because they are exposed to risk while they hold it before selling it over to the customers with a small margin. If one were to see what the "small margin" amounts to in terms of gross profits, it made up only 7% of the total Group's Gross Profits last quarter, while it constituted about 5.2% of the Gross Profits on an LTM basis. One might assume based on the above statement, that Bitcoin generated gross profits seems to be more related to the volume of Bitcoin customers transact on their platform, rather than the risk associated with the underlying.

Here's the relationship between Bitcoin Revenue & Bitcoin Gross Profit:

Source: Author, Data from Square's Financials

I've included labels for the segment revenues and segment gross margins (Bitcoin Gross Profit/Bitcoin Revenue) above. In the scheme of things, gross profits have been relatively moving in lockstep of volume at the ~2% range. This positive 1.5%-2% margin was still maintained between mid-2019 and Q1 2020, which saw BTC fall more than 45% over three fiscal quarters. While there appears to be some correlation gross margin variation with Bitcoin price drops, this relationship shows that profitability is still more a function of volume rather than the underlying. If Bitcoin, fell 45% this quarter, we might expect a lower gross margin on a percentage basis (perhaps 1.5%), but the absolute number should still be overridden with a higher Bitcoin volume and revenues.

Now, how does all this stand with the broader Total Revenues & Total Gross Profits? Here's what that looks like.

Source: Author, Data from Square's Financials

Going by the % mix, Bitcoin as a segment contributes to the majority of reported GAAP Revenues at 69%, but it only makes up for 8% of the total gross profits. This is a clear extension of their business model as a middle-man for Bitcoin trading and facilitation, rather than a meaningful bottom line generator.

The above charts also demonstrate why the use of sales multiples to value Square is a bad idea. There's simply too much variation and it's instead more prudent to look at gross profit multiples. The company used to report Adjusted Revenue that excluded Bitcoin before, but because of the technicality regarding how they operate, they've fully included these figures in the top line. The takeaway here is that profits from Bitcoin are more related to volume, but margins are mildly related to the price of Bitcoin (1.5% in a bad drawdown and 2%+ in stable bullish periods). All this shouldn't warrant any extreme price action, at least directly.

3. Second-Order Effects & The Future

It's worth noting how the inclusion of Bitcoin-related features on the Cash App can lead to knock-on effects that strengthen the ecosystem without directly adding much in profits. The company claims that users who use more than two features within the app are more likely to spend dramatically more on Cash App, and transact at higher volumes. As a mass payments processor, Square stands to indirectly benefit from offering Bitcoin investing through second-order effects. How engagement is encouraged from peripheral features is a bit hard to quantify, but it's fair to say that the hype has led to many new users downloading the Cash App and transacting through it. Even though they came for Bitcoin, they might stay for everything else Cash App offers. Fintech apps once offered only payments or a different singular feature, but they now need to have cohesive ecosystems to maintain engagement and win going forward. Bitcoin is a component of this ecosystem that boosts Cash App's stickiness among consumers.

Source: Square Investor Presentation

While the second-order effects of Bitcoin can't be quantified, I would still think that it's a small component of the bigger picture after assessing all these areas. There are two thriving Fintech ecosystems, and so much more to look at regarding future product innovation and deepening engagement. The disproportionate focus on a single aspect of a business and recent news can sometimes lure away investors from what the overall company is truly about. It's popularly known that humans have a tendency to weigh recent information more heavily than past information (recency bias). This may be contributing to some unfair price action, and in the case of short term swings, it definitely impacts several stocks. For long-term investors, I would argue that such volatility can present opportunities.

Financials & Valuation

Financial charts within the shareholder letter have highlighted gross profits instead of sales, and provide insight into the separate ecosystems.

Source: Q1 2021 Shareholder Letter

Cash App GP is up 171% YoY, while Seller is up 32% YoY. Cash App is quickly cementing itself as a financial service super app with excellent engagement levels across the board. It's the viral driving force behind the company's financials, and by extension, the stock price. Network effects should keep things expanding nicely. There's consequently not much standing in the way of customer acquisition as the millions of people using it are marketing it themselves to others. Seller's growth is a bit more muted, but we should see steady growth given the reopening as small merchants get back onto brick and mortar. With accelerated gross profit growth and so much of an opportunity ahead, the net income and adjusted EBITDA levels are completely fine. Keep growing Square. It's appropriate for the business to hunt down as many financial services users in the Fintech category as possible, or someone else will.

Source: Author, Data from Koyfin

The above chart shows how the LTM EV/Gross Profits have trended over the past 18 months. We should note that there's been a substantial acceleration in Cash App, and while the Seller ecosystem took big hits in Q1/Q2, it has been recovering ever since. While multiples have expanded to the 30x range, they're roughly 20-23% below the peaks. Whether current multiples are favourable for investment depends on how you expect them to compress going forward. With easier comps on a YoY basis considering a tougher Q2 20 and the wildfire growth of Cash App, I'd draw the NTM EV/GP at a ballparked 20x. This would represent just under 11% Gross Profit growth QoQ for the next four quarters.

Zooming out the big picture, there's no business I'd rather pick over Square for becoming the internet banking winner of the future within the US geography. They've covered many of the service bases and they're building out everything you could imagine that a consumer financial services customer might use. Credit, Debit, Loans, Investments, and a lot more backed by excellent user experience design and intelligently applied data science. That's all without mentioning the Seller Ecosystem that is now a full SaaS for small businesses and merchants rather than just a payments processing company. There's more to upsell, expand, and finance within the Seller ecosystem as well. When I look at the quality of the business at hand, I believe it's well worth paying up for at a 20x NTM EV/GP and a forward gross profit growth rate >45% YoY. It's unlikely to present the wild alpha it gave us in 2020, but there's little contending with what Square is likely to become going forward: a new-age financial services titan. It's an excellent business at a fair price.

Takeaways

Balance sheet bitcoin is almost meaningless in the scheme of enterprise value. Square benefits in a small manner from Bitcoin features on its Cash App, but direct profitability is related to the volume of Bitcoin transacted, and very slightly so due to the price of Bitcoin. Dorsey has presented himself to be a Bitcoin enthusiast who takes cryptocurrency quite seriously in the scheme of the company's goals. However, when contextualized, SQ is so much larger than just Bitcoin. The Gross profits generated from this segment made up only 7.8% of the Total Gross Profits last quarter. Even with the Bitcoin price drawdown, this segment should be fairly profitable next quarter too, albeit at a smaller segment gross margin, as it has done so in the past during drawdowns.

There appear to be bouts of irrational but explainable behaviour not related to fundamentals in several Bitcoin-related stocks. These can lead to opportunities. As a Square investor, it wasn't particularly hard to find a relationship like this. Rather than seeing this as something annoying in the case of a drawdown, long-term investors can take advantage of the volatility to buy dips in SQ or other stocks grouped in the "Bitcoin-related" sphere. I was, fortunately, able to increase my position at the $200 level and likely squeezed out a bit more long-term alpha from the markets here. Regardless of the small gains, Square hasn't seen enough of a comeback compared to some of my other tech stocks from recent selloffs, and I believe the current price presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

***

Hopefully, you found this little study useful. I will soon be releasing "The Abstract Portfolio", a curated Marketplace service for long-term conviction and mid-term opportunistic ideas focused on high-growth tech. Stay tuned for more!