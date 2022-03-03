Photo by Leonid Eremeychuk/iStock via Getty Images

It's been an exciting couple of months in the junior gold space, and one of the best performers has been Labrador Gold (OTCQX:NKOSF). So far, Labrador has seen a 900% outperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), gaining 250% less than halfway through 2021. This strong performance has been driven by hopes of a major discovery at Kingsway, where it's currently conducting a 20,000-meter drill program. While a major discovery could be made, the stock looks to have gotten ahead of itself, trading at a fully diluted market cap of US~$252 million. With Labrador overbought short-term and sporting a high market cap for a pre-resource name, I see no way to justify chasing the stock here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Labrador Gold has quickly gone from zero to hero in the junior mining sector, soaring from a share price of C$0.12 in Q1 2020 to C$1.49 as of Friday's close. This near-parabolic rally has been driven by speculating surrounding the company's Newfoundland gold properties, with Labrador picking up an option to earn 100% interest in the Gander Property in Q1 2020 and adding additional ground this year. In total, Labrador is now sitting on 77 square kilometers to the north of New Found Gold's (OTCPK:NFGFF) Queensway Gold Project, with its claims covering 22 kilometers of strike length across to two faults: the Dog Bay Line and the Appleton Fault Zone. With exceptional infrastructure (road access, electricity, and close proximity to Gander) and tenements that lie next to one of the hottest gold camps in the sector currently, it's no surprise that the stock has got lots of attention the past year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the image above, Labrador's claims are highlighted in orange, with the main focus being the Big Vein Target on which has been traced over a strike length of 400 meters. Big Vein lies in the middle of a 7.5-kilometer northeast-southwest trending corridor of intermittent quartz vein outcrop and is adjacent to the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone. The assumption some investors are making is that the bonanza-grade gold that New Found Gold has made continues north onto Labrador's property. Based on the 250% return year-to-date, the stock is certainly acting like they've made a major discovery.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Currently, Labrador is conducting a fully-funded 20,000-meter drill program on the property, with the goal being to test the quartz vein corridor along strike to the northeast and southwest of Big Vein. While there were tons of excitement surrounding drill results at Big Vein, results to date haven't been nearly as impressive as its neighbor to the south, though we are still early on in this program. Normally, these results would be adequate for an early-stage junior, given that they've come in at average grades. However, with the market cap soaring to US$252 million based on ~203 million fully diluted shares, they're going to need some better results to justify the current market cap. This is because most Canadian explorers at a similar market cap are sitting on more than 3.5 million ounces of gold (GLD) and in the development stage, while Labrador is pre-resource.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the drill results released to date, the highlight hole was 3.6 meters of 20.60 grams per tonne gold (74.16 gram-meters), with the second-best intercept being 2.4 meters of 10.48 grams per tonne gold (25.15 gram-meters). These hits are nowhere near the 500+ gram-meter intercepts that Labrador's neighbor New Found Gold has been releasing, with some coming in well above 1500+ gram-meters. Obviously, a small sample of just 6 drill holes (shown above) does not define this project. Still, with an average intercept to date of ~8.0 meters of 4.14 grams per tonne gold or ~8.5 meters of ~2.5 grams per tonne gold, if we exclude the best intercept in hole K-21-12, the results don't look all that special to date.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This view is corroborated above, with the results shown with a cut-off grade of 2.0 grams per tonne gold. While the cut-off grade for a project like this would likely be much lower and closer to 0.50 grams per tonne gold, I have chosen 2.0 grams per tonne gold in the above chart to highlight only exceptional intercepts that are well above the industry average.

Of the 11 intercepts released, only 3 (27.3%) came in above the industry, and the thickest holes had grades ranging from 0.66 grams per tonne gold to 0.86 grams per tonne gold. These holes were 16.5 meters of 0.66 grams per tonne gold, 14.0 meters of 0.73 grams per tonne gold, 18 meters of 0.80 grams per tonne gold, and 25 meters of 0.86 grams per tonne gold. If any other junior in the sector released these results, it's unlikely we would see any real movement in the share price to the upside, given that they're average at best.

So, what's the issue?

As discussed earlier, Labrador Gold has a very high share count (~203 million shares fully diluted) for a company that is sitting on less than ~100,000 ounces of gold resources currently. This share count is set to grow further, given that Labrador is working to earn a 100% interest in the project, which is outlined below. So, at a share price of US$1.24, the stock has now approached a US$250 million market cap with no significant resource, no guarantee that we will ever see a resource here, and what I would consider to be underwhelming drill results that come nowhere near justifying the current market cap. The requirements to earn a 100% interest in the Gander Property (now Kingsway Property) are below:

On or before March 3, 2022: payment of C$150,000 cash and issuance of 300,000 common shares;

On or before March 3, 2023: payment of C$200,000 cash and issuance of 350,000 common shares;

On or before March 3, 2024: payment of C$250,000 cash and issuance of 400,000 common shares;

On or before March 3, 2025: payment of C$250,000 cash and issuance of 300,000 common shares;

Incur $750,000 in expenditures of each of the two licenses ($1.5 million total) over the first four years of the option;

Complete additional payments totaling C$2.25 million based on exploration expenditures incurred, as follows:

$750,000 upon incurring an aggregate of $10 million in expenditures on one of the licenses; $750,000 upon incurring an aggregate of $20 million in expenditures on one of the licenses; $750,000 upon incurring an aggregate of $30 million in expenditures on one of the licenses

In total, assuming Labrador Gold if wants to assume 100% interest in the Kingsway Property, they will have to issue a total of 1.35 million more shares and pay a total of C$3.1 million in cash. In addition, a 1% net smelter return will be granted to the Vendor plus $1 per ounce of gold in a measured & indicated resource, as well as an advance royalty of C$50,000 per annum that will be payable beginning in 2026. So, even though Labrador is cashed up and shouldn't have any issue satisfying these requirements, the share count is likely to grow even further if the company wants to control 100% of the property, with a high likelihood that the fully diluted share count will be above 210 million shares by the end of 2022.

It's far too early to even speculate on a resource at this time for Labrador, given that we have 11 intercepts and 6 holes, but I would argue that proving up more than 1.0 million ounces of measured & indicated resources in the next 18 months is highly unlikely. If we assume ~210 million fully diluted shares by Q4 2022 and a similar share price (US$1.24) and assume that Labrador proves up even ~400,000 ounces of gold, the company is trading at US$651.00/oz based on a future fully diluted market cap of ~210 million shares and a projection of a best-case 400,000 ounces delineated by Q4 2022. This is a higher valuation than producers that are generating revenue and free cash flow like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

The figure is also well above the average valuation for developers that have substantial resources but are in the development/construction phase, with the developer average coming in closer to US$100.00/oz. In summary, Labrador has already priced in a significant amount of ounces at the Kingsway Property, but there's no indication to date that we have a substantial resource on our hands. As discussed earlier, a lot can change in 18 months with several holes left to be drilled. Still, at current levels of US$1.24, the stock looks to be priced for perfection short term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This view is corroborated by the chart above, which shows extreme complacency among investors as they buy the stock and push it up to a significant extension above its daily moving averages. As shown below, stocks typically retrace to their key moving averages (yellow lines) after significant extensions like this, or at a bare minimum, close most of the gap while the moving averages play catch-up. I am not suggesting that this has to happen for Labrador Gold, but a 30% to 50% correction would not be surprising given past precedents. With a lofty market cap for a pre-resource story and underwhelming drill results to date, the reward to risk here is not great for new investors.

Labrador Gold has one of the best addresses in mining in a top-25 mining jurisdiction and next door to one of the more exciting stories in the sector. However, with the market cap soaring to US$250 million on a fully diluted basis, Labrador looks to be priced for perfection here as investors cling to their seats waiting for drill results from the prospective Kingsway Property. Even if the results are great, I'm not sure they can justify the current market cap, and if they continue to come in at current grades, I struggle to see how the stock will stay above the US$0.90 level. Therefore, while the story might be enticing, I don't see any reason to chase the stock at current levels.