Photo by William Barton/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is a stock that has the potential to offer investors more value than may appear at first glance. Given how attractive it looks at first glance, that is an inviting prospect in an overvalued market.

Having initially taken a backseat in the battle against COVID-19, the British pharmaceutical giant has come to the fore in recent weeks. On May 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to sotrovimab, a COVID-19 antibody therapy that GlaxoSmithKline developed in conjunction with Vir Biotechnology (VIR). And the next day, a joint announcement came from GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi (SNY) that the recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine they have been working on has reached Phase III.

While the pandemic itself appears to be drawing to a close, COVID-19 is going to be something that we will have to deal with going forward, so GlaxoSmithKline's efforts in pursuing effective remedies here have the potential to yield significant profits. Already, the vaccine it has developed with Sanofi has landed the joint partnership a $2.1 billion contract with the U.S. government for 100 million doses, and deals with Canada (for 72 million doses) and the European Union (300 million doses) have also been struck. Such moves can only please investors going forward.

Less pleasing on initial viewing is the apparent dispute between GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley and activist investment firm Elliott Management Corp., which is run by the billionaire Paul Singer. Walmsley is seeking to spin-off GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health segment, which will become a separate company and free up GlaxoSmithKline to focus on the more lucrative pharmaceutical and vaccine segment. The spin-off is due to complete in 2022.

Elliott, which has reportedly built up a significant stake in GlaxoSmithKline, has a history of causing shake-ups in the drug sector. It was the key player in AstraZeneca's (AZN) $39 billion takeover of Alexion (ALXN) and pushed for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) to divide its agriculture and pharmaceutical business - while Bayer declined this push, it has opted to cut $1.8 billion in costs by 2024.

What Elliott's intentions are vis-a-vis GlaxoSmithKline remain unknown at this point, but in light of its past moves, there is plenty of speculation. David Cumming, Aviva's (OTCPK:AIVAF) (OTCPK:AVVIY) investment chief, told BBC Radio 4 that Elliott had been able to build its stake due to the low share price it has traded at since Walmsley became CEO in 2017, and that:

Often the easiest catalyst to enforce change is to change the CEO, so the jury is still out on her future...She'll have to demonstrate a more positive view to shareholders in terms of her leadership if Elliott is to be kept at bay.

GlaxoSmithKline has taken measures to keep Elliott at bay already, as three of its largest institutional investors - BlackRock (BLK), Dodge & Cox, and Royal London - have told GlaxoSmithKline chairman Jonathan Symonds that they back the current management team and its strategy. Whether this will end the matter remains to be seen.

Regarding the current strategy, however, investors should benefit from the spin-off long-term - though management's discussion of cutting the dividend as part of the spin-off will not sound too shareholder-friendly to many investors. However, the consumer health segment that is being spun off did contribute a significant amount of income, so if that goes, a dividend cut seems the only sustainable option.

Segment 2020 Turnover (£) 2020 Turnover ($) Pharmaceuticals 17.06 billion 24.15 billion Vaccines 6.98 billion 9.88 billion Consumer Health 34.07 billion 48.23 billion Corporate/Other 28 million 39.64 million Group Turnover 34.1 billion 48.28 billion

Figures collated from 2020 annual report available on GlaxoSmithKline's investor relations page.

The long-term finances will also benefit from a dividend cut, too, as long-term debt of £23.05 billion ($32.63 billion) edges out the firm's net worth of £21.01 billion ($29.74 billion). In any case, GlaxoSmithKline does not practice a progressive dividend policy as its U.S. counterpart Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) does. Instead, it uses the traditional European method of correlating dividend payments with profits - if profits are high, the dividend payment will be high, and vice-versa. So this can simply be seen as a way of ensuring a sustainable dividend going forward.

That sustainability will of course depend on profits, and as indicated above GlaxoSmithKline is not entirely dependent on its consumer health segment for said profits. Should the spin-off work out well, then the pharmaceutical firm should be able to maintain and surpass its current profitability, which is reflected in its 18.20% operating margin, its free cash flow of £43 million ($60.88 million), and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2016 27.89 billion 39.48 billion 912 million 1.29 billion 2017 30.19 billion 42.74 billion 1.53 billion 2.17 billion 2018 30.82 billion 43.63 billion 3.62 billion 5.12 billion 2019 33.75 billion 47.78 billion 4.65 billion 6.58 billion 2020 34.1 billion 48.28 billion 5.75 billion 8.14 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on GlaxoSmithKline's investor relations page.

Q1 2021 revenue of £7.42 billion ($10.50 billion) and net income of £1.07 billion ($1.51 billion) suggest that 2021 will be another good financial year for GlaxoSmithKline, but growth investors are unlikely to be enamored by projected earnings-per-share growth of 4.50% over the next five years. A discount to fair value is thus needed for prospective investors, and fortunately, this is presently on offer.

At close of market on 04/06/2021, GlaxoSmithKline traded at $38.90 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/06/2021, GlaxoSmithKline's sponsored ADR traded on the New York Stock Exchange at a share price of $38.90 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 based on current earnings-per-share of $2.95. The current P/E is at a significant discount to the stock's five-year average P/E of 50.39, while the current dividend yield of 5.45% is slightly higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 5.23%. By almost every metric, GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a discount to both the chemical manufacturing sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric GlaxoSmithKline Sub-Sector Index P/E 13.20 40.52 27.20 P/CF 9.11 19.33 17.30 P/B 4.73 8.78 4.20 P/S 2.14 49.26 3.07

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It seems that GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a discount to fair value, then - but what is fair value here? To determine this, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.88 (13.20 / 15 = 0.88) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $44.21 (38.90 / 0.88 = 44.21). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of (13.20 / 50.39 = 0.26) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $149.62.

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months was $2.95, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 4.50%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $32.19. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.96 (5.23 / 5.45 = 0.96) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $40.52 (38.90 / 0.96 = 40.52).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $66.64 (44.21 + 149.62 + 32.19 + 40.52 / 4 = 66.64). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 42% at this time. It's clear, then, that GlaxoSmithKline offers considerable value for prospective investors, and its COVID-19 treatments plus its forthcoming spin-off - and the fiscal prudence being demonstrated in its handling - suggest greater value can be unlocked here. In summary, it is a buy at this time.