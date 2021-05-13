Photo by new look casting/iStock via Getty Images

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is a large-cap ($15.1 billion) provider of information and tools that enable patients to compare prices on U.S. prescription drug purchases and in using the provided "savings" card, unwittingly undercut pharmacies' already low margins. However, as more and more chain and independent pharmacies become aware of the extent of their losses due to the GoodRx Discount Card, they will stop accepting it. With little other significant sources of revenue, GoodRx will eventually go bankrupt. The company did raise $1.1 billion during its initial public offering (or IPO) in September, but cash and equivalents were down to $932.5 million on March 31, so investors still have some time to close out their tenuous positions.

Like RxSaver, which it acquired in April for $50.0 million in cash, GoodRx operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices by their pharmacy benefit manager (or PBM) partners. Their business is hardly unique. Many health plans, county health departments, private medical groups, school districts, and of course, pharmacies offer theirs. In fact, it's not that hard to make one of your own (which will not be divulged here), but handing out enough cards to be profitable might be. Unfortunately, GoodRx doesn't have much else. What little news they have on their site is almost useless. Their "Streamlined Access to Sanofi (SNY) Savings Programs"? It's the same exact deal straight from the manufacturer (see Figures 1 and 2), except that GoodRx maybe gets a tiny sliver of a referral fee, and Sanofi doesn't even need your email address.

Figure 1. Source: Signing up on Prescription Prices, Coupons & Pharmacy Information - GoodRx

Figure 2. Source: Signing up on Savings Card & Patient Support | Lantus® (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL

The actual Discount Card looks like Figure 3. So how does it work? First, you have to realize that for most people who don't have good insurance, the initial reaction to the pharmacy visit is sticker shock, especially at the big chains. That's because for meds that aren't covered, the computer spits out a "usual and customary" price, which, much like a new car manufacturer's suggested retail price, no one really should pay. However, most don't do their research and just accept the list price. Even worse for patients, they're already sick and in no mood to haggle or complain.

Figure 3. Source: Prescription Discount Card - GoodRx

When presented with the card, a pharmacy may input the BIN, PCN, Group and ID numbers on the coupon and the PBM prints a lower price to charge. If the worker was paying attention, they would also notice the transaction fee, from which the PBM takes a percentage of that and splits it with GoodRx. This is where the business model breaks down.

Around 10-12 years ago, sponsors of these savings cards were more reasonable, only changing 1-2% per transaction, not the 14-15% that GoodRx takes (see Figure 4). Over time, some cards got even greedier, which soured pharmacies against the whole industry. Sometimes it would become official policy not to take any cards, because they are not a form of insurance, so stores have no obligation to honor them. But retail turnover is high, or people forget, which allows some patients to sneak their card through and then threaten to "call corporate" if the card is denied on the refills, and the front counter person will acquiesce in order to retain the customer. However, the staff veterans also have their tricks: they will educate their poor co-worker to look up the discount price on the internet, and instead of processing the card, they price-match, essentially cutting out the middleman and salvaging the both the processing and transaction fees. This tactic even works when some customers ask to compare the costs of GoodRx with their regular insurance copays.

Figure 4. Source: May 13, 2021 Investor Presentation

According to their Q1 report, almost 85% of GoodRx's revenue ($134.0 million) generated from transactions fees when a prescription is filled with the above GoodRx codes. The other 15% revenue ($26.4 million) consisted primarily of advertising, subscription fees from Gold and Kroger Savings, and telehealth offerings that allowed consumers to access healthcare professionals (HCPs) online. On the other hand, costs and operating expenses topped $165.4 million. It was only through the grace of a tax benefit that the company's net income came in positive, at a paltry $1.7 million! They will lose even that.

The best thing investors can do, besides running away from this stock, is to help their fellowmen. If you know someone who's still having difficulty paying for their prescriptions and they go to Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), or even Walmart (WMT), tell them to transfer out. Most of the time, neither the "Big 3" chains nor Walmart have the personnel or time to help the struggling patient. Just check out their charts below: the Big 3 haven't made long-term (5+ years) investors any money, and the only way they know to profit is to cut costs, meaning less staff working fewer hours.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Independent pharmacies don't answer to shareholders, and they surely can and will give patients a better deal than GoodRx, because the PBM inflates their own prices to make a big profit, even more so than GoodRx. If you know someone using GoodRx, tell them to go to a mom-and-pop pharmacy and ask politely for a lower price.

But what about all those glowing reviews, especially from HCPs? Well, of course doctors love the program, it doesn't ding them! Consider this, have you ever heard of a GoodMD card? Try using a coupon at their office. On the other hand, some of them may hand you their own discount card. If the doctor has good relations and refers a lot of patients, nearby pharmacies might even take it.

So in the end, what happens to GoodRx's customer base (see Figure 5)? Does the company stand a chance to keep them?

Figure 5. Source: May 13, 2021 Investor Presentation

The short answer is 'no'.

Uninsured: This is where independents really shine and offer discounts on pretty much everything.

Commercial: Same with the uninsured, mom-and-pops can give deep discounts because a lot of commercial plans are terrible and shall remain nameless: they have high deductibles, cover only a few meds on their formularies, keep many brands on the high-copay tiers, and are hard to get a hold of when claims are rejected.

Medicare: For the most part, insured members are only charged minimal copays. However, by law, Medicare doesn't cover certain classes of prescription drugs, and rarely cover over-the-counter products.

Medicaid: There are many exclusions on these state-run formularies, and usually have a limit on OTCs. To the first part, a crucial benefit of going to a less busy store is that the staff actually have the time and are usually willing to help patients navigate the prior authorization process for drugs that aren't initially covered by health plans but require more information from the doctor's office to get approved. Big 3 stores usually won't be bothered to do that and will just say something's not covered.

Thus ends this public service announcement for investors. Get off the sinking ship of GoodRx, a company nobody needs.