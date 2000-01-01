Photo by Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally over, and one of the first Canadian miners to report its results was Pretium Resources (PVG). While the company had a decent Q1 despite COVID-19 related headwinds, Q2 is expected to be softer with lower than anticipated grades in some stopes developed during the first quarter. This is not expected to lead to a miss on FY2021 production guidance, but it will make it more difficult to beat guidance, and we'll likely see a sharp dip in annual earnings per share year-over-year. Given that Pretium remains a single-asset producer with industry average margins and declining annual EPS year-over-year, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pretium Resources released its Q1 results last month and reported quarterly gold production of ~85,500 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,005/oz. This translated to a 3% increase in gold production year-over-year (Q1 2020: ~82,900 ounces), but a 1% increase in AISC related to COVID-19 related costs that weren't an issue in the year-ago period, and a much stronger Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar (UUP). Fortunately, despite the massive increase in the Canadian Dollar, costs should still meet or beat the guidance mid-point of $1,075. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown in the chart below, Pretium saw a marginal increase in gold production year-over-year, driven by slightly higher head grades (8.2 grams per tonne gold vs. 7.8 grams per tonne gold), but offset by slightly lower throughput. The throughput rates were slightly below plans at 3,790 tonnes per day due to operating at reduced throughput rates during the COVID-19 outbreak from February 10th to March 21st. Fortunately, the outbreak has since been declared over by BC Northern Health, and we've only seen one case since the time of the report. With vaccinations ramping up finally in Canada, we should see a better remainder of the year. This should help the company to avoid future outbreaks with more of its workforce partially or fully vaccinated.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While grades were up on a year-over-year basis, they did dip below the trailing-twelve-month average of 8.55 grams per tonne gold and are expected to be softer in Q2 as well. This is due to lower than anticipated grades in three stopes developed during Q1, which is expected to translate to guidance being below the projected range. While this hasn't led to a change in FY2021 guidance of 345,000 ounces at $1,075/oz at the mid-point, we could see costs spike closer to $1,100/oz in Q2 as Pretium plays catch-up on sustaining capital spend and sees fewer ounces sold than in Q1.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to costs, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,005/oz in Q1, which was only a 1% increase year-over-year despite the outbreak, which was a major headwind, and a stronger Canadian Dollar. However, it's important to note that sustaining capital spend was lower than planned in Q1 at $5.8 million and lower year-over-year (Q1 2020: $6.0 million) despite what was expected to be a higher-cost quarter. So, while costs might look like they're trending substantially below the guidance mid-point, we will see costs trend higher throughout the year, especially if the Canadian Dollar remains strong. The good news is that the gold (GLD) price partially offset this, with Pretium's AISC margins coming in at $799/oz in Q1 2021, up from $600/oz in Q1 2020.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It was a solid quarter from a financial standpoint, given that Pretium sold more ounces (~81,700 vs. ~80,500) at a much higher average realized gold price of $1,804/oz. Revenue for Q2 came in at $142.4 million, up 13% year-over-year, with higher margins and revenue combined with lower sustaining capital driving strong growth in free cash flow ($51.0 million vs. $41.7 million). This helped Pretium to improve its balance sheet further, with $209 million in cash and a discretionary $38 million paid down on its debt. Based on Pretium's enterprise value of ~$2.1 billion at $10.80 per share, it's trading at a very reasonable free cash flow yield of ~13% based on a trailing twelve-month free cash flow figure of $~277 million.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

While this appears very cheap for a Tier-1 producer, it's important to note that Pretium has a costlier year ahead with camp upgrades, the construction of an assay lab and integrated core shack, and increased exploration expenses. This is expected to weigh on free cash flow this year relative to last year, where we saw lower spending, and Q2 free cash flow could dip sequentially due to higher capital spending and slightly lower ounces sold. Therefore, trailing twelve-month free cash flow may have peaked short-term, as shown in the above chart. This isn't a huge issue, but it does suggest that the 13% free cash flow yield is less relevant, with the actual free cash flow yield for FY2021 likely to be closer to 10%. This is based on an enterprise value of ~$2.0 billion and FY2021 free cash flow of less than $200 million.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Pretium's earnings, earnings are headed in the right direction, even if they are expected to dip in FY2021. As shown above, annual EPS has increased from $0.54 in FY2018 to expectations for $0.79 in FY2021, translating to a ~10% compound annual EPS growth rate. However, with a down year ahead ($0.79 vs. $0.95), we could see some short-term underperformance from Pretium, given that most of its peers will see a double-digit increase in annual EPS year-over-year. This decline assumes that the gold doesn't move above $1,950/oz and remains there for H2 2021, which could lead to a sharp increase in annual EPS estimates, with the higher gold price offsetting the increased costs year-over-year.

So, is Pretium a Buy?

Based on a share price of $10.80 and FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $0.79, Pretium is trading at roughly 13.7x earnings, which is not all that cheap for a single-asset Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producer. It's worth noting that this earnings multiple improves based on FY2022 estimates of $0.94, but with the volatility in the gold price, it's riskier to use next year's estimates to derive a fair value. Even if we assume a beat on annual EPS estimates and $0.88 in annual EPS for FY2021 with an earnings multiple of 15, Pretium is trading with 20% upside to fair value of $13.20. However, I generally prefer at least a 25% discount to fair value for Tier-1 producers, meaning that Pretium would need to dip below $10.00 to make for an attractive investment. With the stock 8% above this level, I don't see this as a low-risk entry for investment purposes.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pretium has seen a clear improvement in its business since Jacques Perron took over as CEO with a shift to under-promising and over-delivering, more conservative guidance, less grade variability, and a much stronger company. This has improved the investment thesis from a previous Avoid rating, but with a softer FY2021 ahead relative to peers, I would be surprised if the stock outperformed the Gold Miners Index this year. So, while I would view any pullbacks below $10.00 as low-risk buying opportunities, I believe there are better reward/risk bets out there elsewhere in the sector at this time. If we do see share price weakness following the Q2 results, which could come in below ~81,000 ounces, this could set up a better buying opportunity.